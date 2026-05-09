Forget Boston, Retire To This Underrated New England City With A Walkable Downtown, Quaint Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Dover is an often-overlooked gem in New England. The picturesque city is part of New Hampshire's Seacoast region, known for its gorgeous coastline, historic cities, and charming towns. Visitors will discover unique stores, pretty parks, and lovely trails through its riverfront downtown. Its cost of living is much less expensive than Boston, too, all of which makes this seaside hamlet perfect for retirees. Tucked where the Bellamy and Cocheco Rivers meet the Piscataqua River before it flows into the Atlantic Ocean, this is the oldest permanent settlement in the Granite State.
Dover's factories thrived for more than 100 years before closing in the mid-1930s during the Great Depression. Many of their brick buildings still stand in the center of the city today, lending a historic feel to the city. They sit on Central Avenue, the easily walkable main street in the heart of Dover. Home to nearly 35,000 people, this is the fourth-largest city in New Hampshire and is luring in retirees with its low living expenses, taxes, and crime rates. Although bitter winters with heavy snow and a lack of transportation infrastructure might put off some, Dover makes up for its downsides with its ideal location, sandwiched between the coast and hiking trails.
Where to shop in downtown Dover, New Hampshire
As you start walking down Central Avenue, you'll find lots of quaint shops in the center of Dover. Near the Cocheco River Waterfall at Cocheco Mills, you'll find Dover Art Supply. They sell everything from oils and watercolors to palettes and sketchpads inside SEH Studios Art Gallery, which showcases New England artists. For locally made gifts, including candles and food, stop at My Country Store. You can pick up New Hampshire-themed items there, too.
After crossing Route 9 over the Cocheco River, you'll see Replenish Refillery, an eco-friendly business that eschews plastics by letting you fill your own containers with their sustainable body and home products. Nearby Birch Theory is another values-driven shop focused on its environmental impact. The gift shop stocks fair-trade products with eco-friendly packaging made by women, BIPOC, AAPI, LGBTQ, and veteran-owned brands.
If you're looking for things the little ones will enjoy, check out Noggin Factory. The huge space has been a Dover mainstay for 20 years. In addition to selling books, games, and toys, the store hosts holiday events and helps kids celebrate their birthdays. Right next door, Lickee's & Chewy's Candies & Creamery is another spot that will delight the whole family. From handmade chocolates to caramels, visitors can browse candies from all over the world or choose between 28 flavors of ice cream for a shake or sundae in its ice cream cafe.
Outdoor activities near Dover, New Hampshire
After indulging in too many treats, you'll probably be ready for some outdoor fun. The Dover Community Trail runs through the center of the city. This 6.4-mile trail, used by bikers, hikers, and walkers, has both paved and gravel sections. It also has pretty river views along the way. For even more impressive views, of not only Dover, but the whole Seacoast region, visit Garrison Hill Park. This is where you'll find the Garrison Hill Tower, a 76-foot observation tower with 360-degree views that extend all the way to Portsmouth, a scenic city on the New England coast.
On the outskirts of Dover, you'll also find the Bellamy River Wildlife Sanctuary. The 26-acre preserve, which sits where the Bellamy River meets Little Bay, is a peaceful birdwatching spot. You can follow its easy, 2.5-mile Bellamy River Trail, a loop trail that meanders through the estuary.
Getting to Dover is fairly simple with plenty of options. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT), which offers cheap flights and a variety of New England beers, is less than an hour by car from Dover. Since New Hampshire's largest airport receives nonstop flights from mostly East Coast cities, you should also consider Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), where you can fly in from around the world. Another option is riding the train from Boston. Amtrak's Downeaster train, which departs from Boston's North Station, stops in Dover en route to Brunswick, Maine, a seaside beauty lined with unique shops.