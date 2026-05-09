Forget Boston, Retire To This Underrated New England City With A Walkable Downtown, Quaint Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Dover is an often-overlooked gem in New England. The picturesque city is part of New Hampshire's Seacoast region, known for its gorgeous coastline, historic cities, and charming towns. Visitors will discover unique stores, pretty parks, and lovely trails through its riverfront downtown. Its cost of living is much less expensive than Boston, too, all of which makes this seaside hamlet perfect for retirees. Tucked where the Bellamy and Cocheco Rivers meet the Piscataqua River before it flows into the Atlantic Ocean, this is the oldest permanent settlement in the Granite State.

Dover's factories thrived for more than 100 years before closing in the mid-1930s during the Great Depression. Many of their brick buildings still stand in the center of the city today, lending a historic feel to the city. They sit on Central Avenue, the easily walkable main street in the heart of Dover. Home to nearly 35,000 people, this is the fourth-largest city in New Hampshire and is luring in retirees with its low living expenses, taxes, and crime rates. Although bitter winters with heavy snow and a lack of transportation infrastructure might put off some, Dover makes up for its downsides with its ideal location, sandwiched between the coast and hiking trails.