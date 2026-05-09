South Carolina's Scenic State Forest Is A Gem For Outdoor Fun

Not all outdoor adventures in South Carolina happen at the beach. The state has nearly 3,000 miles of coastal shoreline, but far from the Atlantic, other natural wonders await — like the scenic Sand Hills State Forest, a low-key escape for outdoor fun, including hiking and camping.

The state forest is located in South Carolina's Pee Dee region, just over a two-hour drive northwest from Myrtle Beach. Unlike the iconic beach town, which was named one of America's favorite getaways in 2025, Sand Hills is quiet and off the beaten path. The forest comprises over 46,000 protected acres with wooded trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. It's also home to a unique geological feature known as a "monadnock," Sugarloaf Mountain, a rocky ridge that visitors can climb up for views over the forest.

Inside the park's borders are wildlife habitats for a wide variety of birds, from Eastern screech-owls and summer tanagers to whip-poor-wills and red-cockaded woodpeckers, as well as 13 ponds stocked with catfish, bream, and bass, attracting anglers year-round. (A fishing license is required and can be purchased online.)