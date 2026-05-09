South Carolina's Scenic State Forest Is A Gem For Outdoor Fun
Not all outdoor adventures in South Carolina happen at the beach. The state has nearly 3,000 miles of coastal shoreline, but far from the Atlantic, other natural wonders await — like the scenic Sand Hills State Forest, a low-key escape for outdoor fun, including hiking and camping.
The state forest is located in South Carolina's Pee Dee region, just over a two-hour drive northwest from Myrtle Beach. Unlike the iconic beach town, which was named one of America's favorite getaways in 2025, Sand Hills is quiet and off the beaten path. The forest comprises over 46,000 protected acres with wooded trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. It's also home to a unique geological feature known as a "monadnock," Sugarloaf Mountain, a rocky ridge that visitors can climb up for views over the forest.
Inside the park's borders are wildlife habitats for a wide variety of birds, from Eastern screech-owls and summer tanagers to whip-poor-wills and red-cockaded woodpeckers, as well as 13 ponds stocked with catfish, bream, and bass, attracting anglers year-round. (A fishing license is required and can be purchased online.)
Hiking and mountain biking in Sand Hills State Forest
Get out and explore Sand Hills State Forest on one of its many hiking trails. One quick and classic adventure is the trek up to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain, an out-and-back route that takes less than an hour to complete. The trail is only 0.2 miles long, but it's steep on the ascent, leading hikers up an outdoor staircase to the summit. At the top, take in panoramic views over the densely wooded surrounding landscapes — one hiker on AllTrails pointed out that the visibility is better in late fall through early spring, as there are fewer leaves on trees to block the views.
Other trails to explore include Mount Lake Trail, a peaceful 1.7-mile loop through the pine forest, and the Horseshoe Mountain Trail, a short 0.5-mile loop through scenic woods, an outing that's easily combined with the Sugarloaf Mountain excursion. Both hikes are considered easy. For more hikes in forested settings, consider a visit to Francis Marion, South Carolina's underrated national forest, a wonderland of trails and coastal ecosystems.
Mountain biking is also a popular activity in the park. Headquarters Mountain Bike Trail, as the name suggests, is a nine-mile loop that originates at the Sand Hills State Forest headquarters, leading cyclists through the woods and past pretty streams on a mini-tour of the park. Class 1 e-bikes are permitted in some areas of the state forest, though riders are required to use helmets.
Plan a trip to the Pee Dee region
Stay overnight at one of Sand Hills State Forest's 20 primitive campsites (from $10 per night), or pitch a tent at one of Sugarloaf Mountain Recreation Area's eight campsites (also from $10 per night), also located within the forest. The pricing is similar, but the sites at the recreation area offer more amenities: some have large shelters with fireplaces and picnic tables, plus easy access to nearby restrooms. There are a handful of other campsites around the forest, including four with lake or pond views ($10 to $15 per night). Reservations are required for all campsites, and you can make them by contacting the state forest's office during business hours.
If you're only planning to hike at Sand Hills State Forest, the entrance is free. For other activities, including mountain biking and horseback riding, you'll need to purchase a daily park permit ($5), available online. The state forest is generally open from dawn to dusk, though some areas, like Sugarloaf Mountain, have extended hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April to October and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. November to March).
Charlotte, North Carolina, and its international airport are about one hour and 45 minutes away by car. The Food Lion in Pageland, SC, is a convenient place to stop for picnic supplies on your drive to the park. If you're interested in exploring more of South Carolina's beautiful landscapes away from the ocean, try Santee State Park, a lakeside refuge with fishing and camping.