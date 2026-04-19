Between Columbia And Charleston Is South Carolina's Lakeside State Park With Fishing, Camping, And Trails
At 110,600 acres, South Carolina's Lake Marion lures visitors with fishing, boating, and relaxing experiences. Some prefer unwinding in the quiet, lakefront town of Eutawville with affordable living, while others opt for an outdoor getaway among pines and cypress trees. When your playground is Santee State Park, you get to enjoy 2,500 acres of recreation along the shores of South Carolina's largest lake. Open year-round, this park offers a laid-back atmosphere where it's just you and your fishing rod. Whether you cast a line from a boat or wait patiently on the pier, you'll be reeling in a variety of species.
Located between Columbia and Charleston, Santee State Park has over 10 miles of paths you can explore on foot or by bike. Its moderate- and easy-rated trails take you to the cypress forests and numerous sinkholes throughout the lakeside park. After burning off energy on the trails, you can gather at one of the picnic shelters for an al fresco meal. Later on, don your swimwear and head to the swimming area for a cool dip or take your kayak out for a leisurely paddle. At nightfall, no need to pack up — set up camp by the lake to wake up to lake vistas. Or, book one of the cabins dotting the shore for a comfortable stay. No matter your accommodation of choice — campsite or cabin — you'll find a space that suits your needs.
Driving from Charleston, expect to reach Santee State Park within one hour and 10 minutes. Those coming from Columbia, one of the most popular Thanksgiving destinations in 2025, will arrive in one hour. Cities like Greenville, Myrtle Beach, and Spartanburg are also within driving distance.
Set up camp at Santee State Park
Santee State Park boasts two campgrounds with a total of 158 sites, many of which are 40-foot RV-friendly. The park only accepts bookings for two or more nights. The Cypress View Campground is the smaller one, consisting of two loops equipped with 50-amp electricity. Situated on the west of the state park, this area features mostly back-in sites, with a few pull-through and two ADA-accessible spots. There are two restrooms and shower facilities, a dump station, along with a playground and picnic shelters. The park store and visitor center are also here.
Nestled on the east side of the park is the larger Lakeshore Campground. Providing a mix of back-in and pull-through sites, this zone has restrooms, showers, and a dump station, as well as a recreation building. All sites in either campground have a picnic table — both camping areas are pet-friendly, provided your pup is leashed. Primitive group camping is available, too — the designated zone is located next to the Lakeshore Campground, accommodating up to 100 campers with access to water and nearby restrooms.
If you want the fun of camping without the "roughing it" part, a cabin is a great choice. There's a total of 30 cabins at Santee State Park, not too far from Cypress View. You can spend the night in one of the 10 pier cabins or the 20 spots by the shoreline, two of which are ADA-accessible. All of them have two bedrooms (with linens) and sleep up to four people. Inside, you'll find modern conveniences such as air conditioning and heating. There's essential kitchenware like a coffee maker, microwave, and utensils. If your four-legged friend is tagging along, cabins 11 to 20 are pet-friendly.
Bring your fishing gear and hiking shoes to Santee State Park
Anglers are particularly drawn to Santee State Park thanks to Lake Marion. You can bring your own equipment or stock up on necessary items at the tackle shop, then head to the fishing pier to drop the bait. Otherwise, launch your vessel into the water from the boat ramps — one at Cypress View and the other at Lakeshore. Don't forget to acquire a South Carolina fishing license before you drop a line. Common catches include largemouth and striped bass, catfish, bream, and crappie. Fun fact: Lake Marion is where South Carolina's biggest largemouth bass was caught — two fishermen hold this record; one attempted in 1949 and the other in 1993.
As for hiking, the Santee Trail takes you on a loop around the state park. Although it can take up to three hours to complete it, the 7.6-mile route is mostly level, with birdwatching and wildlife viewing opportunities. For an easy, 20-minute stroll, follow the Limestone Nature Trail. In one short mile, you'll walk past lush forests, cross wooden footbridges, see colorful wild mushrooms, and maybe even come across an alligator lurking in the water. Other effortless hikes in the park are Oak Pinolley, Santee and Red Trail Loop, and Sinkhole Pond Nature Trail.
Hiking trails aren't the only adventures you can embark on at the state park — the Santee Bike Loop allows you to discover its beauty on two wheels. The 8-mile bike track takes you on a scenic ride among pine woodlands while Lake Marion panoramas accompany you along the way. Keep your eyes peeled for birdlife like black-and-white warblers, great horned owls, double-crested cormorants, and other species. For your next outdoor getaway, visit the nearby Francis Marion National Forest with trails, paddling, and coastal ecosystems.