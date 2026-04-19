Between Columbia And Charleston Is South Carolina's Lakeside State Park With Fishing, Camping, And Trails

At 110,600 acres, South Carolina's Lake Marion lures visitors with fishing, boating, and relaxing experiences. Some prefer unwinding in the quiet, lakefront town of Eutawville with affordable living, while others opt for an outdoor getaway among pines and cypress trees. When your playground is Santee State Park, you get to enjoy 2,500 acres of recreation along the shores of South Carolina's largest lake. Open year-round, this park offers a laid-back atmosphere where it's just you and your fishing rod. Whether you cast a line from a boat or wait patiently on the pier, you'll be reeling in a variety of species.

Located between Columbia and Charleston, Santee State Park has over 10 miles of paths you can explore on foot or by bike. Its moderate- and easy-rated trails take you to the cypress forests and numerous sinkholes throughout the lakeside park. After burning off energy on the trails, you can gather at one of the picnic shelters for an al fresco meal. Later on, don your swimwear and head to the swimming area for a cool dip or take your kayak out for a leisurely paddle. At nightfall, no need to pack up — set up camp by the lake to wake up to lake vistas. Or, book one of the cabins dotting the shore for a comfortable stay. No matter your accommodation of choice — campsite or cabin — you'll find a space that suits your needs.

Driving from Charleston, expect to reach Santee State Park within one hour and 10 minutes. Those coming from Columbia, one of the most popular Thanksgiving destinations in 2025, will arrive in one hour. Cities like Greenville, Myrtle Beach, and Spartanburg are also within driving distance.