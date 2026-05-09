Oregon's Giant Cascade Mountain Lake Is A Forest Beauty With Trophy Fishing, Camping, And Family Fun
One of the best things about visiting Oregon is its abundance of stunning natural spaces. While the coastline is a treasure, Central Oregon is perfect if you love forests, mountains, rivers, and lakes. You can find all of these features in the Deschutes National Forest, including one of the largest lakes in the area, Odell Lake. At 6 miles in length, it's an impressive body of water, especially if you're an avid angler. The lake is popular for fishing, lodging, and other lakeside activities, making it an ideal vacation destination for individuals and families.
Plus, its central location in the state makes it an easy addition to any central Oregon vacation, such as driving along the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway, which has lakes and snow-capped volcanoes. No matter how you put Odell lake on your itinerary, there is plenty to do if you're visiting for a day, a weekend, or an extended stay.
So, whether you're looking to bag some trophy-size fish or just want a quiet, relaxed trip surrounded by greenery and mountains, let's explore why Odell Lake is worth visiting.
What to expect when visiting Odell Lake
One of the main reasons people flock to Odell Lake is to fish, as it's known for its trophy lake trout. In fact, the 3,500-acre lake holds the top two spots on the list of the largest lake trout caught in the state, with the largest being a 40-lb behemoth caught in 1984. Since the lake is deep and cold, it's the perfect breeding ground for large trout, including Mackinaw and rainbow trout. Additionally, you might be able to catch kokanee salmon and whitefish.
The fishing season runs from April 22 to October 31, so if you're planning a fishing trip, make sure to visit during this window. Apparently, bank fishing is pretty tricky, as there are very few areas to cast a line from the shore. Instead, it's best to take a boat out (motorized or not) and stake a spot. There are multiple boat ramps around the lake at the various campsites, including Princess Creek, Trapper Creek, and Sunset Cove. If you don't have your own boat, you can book a guided fishing tour from Todd Logan's Guide Service. One of the advantages of having a guide is that you're more likely to catch a trophy-size trout, even if you don't break the current record.
If you are planning on fishing Odell Lake by yourself, make sure to review Oregon's fishing regulations, including bag limits and various restrictions. Bull trout are endangered, so you must release them unharmed if you accidentally snag one. As such, it's a good idea to know how to identify them before casting a line. Also, afternoon winds can get pretty strong across the lake, so it's best to head out in the morning for safety.
Planning a lakeside vacation to Oregon
Part of the appeal of visiting a place like Odell Lake is that it's so far away from modern society. Of course, that also means it can take a while to reach the lake, depending on where you plan to stay during your visit. For example, the Princess Creek Campground, on the northern side, is just over three hours from Portland International Airport, one of the most beautiful in America. It's also about 90 minutes from another Deschutes National Forest landmark, the easily accessible Oregon gem of Tumalo Falls.
There are three main campgrounds surrounding Odell Lake, and they're all managed by the USDA Forest Service. They are Princess Creek, Trapper Creek, and Sunset Cove, and you can reserve a campsite through the Recreation.gov website. However, keep in mind that these campgrounds are rustic and seasonal, operating from around late May to mid-October, depending on the weather. Also, not all sites are available to reserve, as some operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
If camping isn't your preference, you can stay at the Odell Lake Lodge & Resort, which sits at the southern tip of the lake. You can reserve a room at the lodge or book a private cabin, and the resort even offers its own campsites. The benefit of staying at the lodge (beyond having indoor plumbing and climate control) is that it's much more family friendly. First, you can rent boats, including motorboats, canoes, kayaks, paddleboats, and even jet skis. There's also a disc golf course and an on-site restaurant, so you can enjoy meals with your family without having to cook over an open fire. Finally, the lodge is open year-round, which is perfect if you're looking for snow-based, family-friendly activities.