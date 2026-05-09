Oregon's Giant Cascade Mountain Lake Is A Forest Beauty With Trophy Fishing, Camping, And Family Fun

One of the main reasons people flock to Odell Lake is to fish, as it's known for its trophy lake trout. In fact, the 3,500-acre lake holds the top two spots on the list of the largest lake trout caught in the state, with the largest being a 40-lb behemoth caught in 1984. Since the lake is deep and cold, it's the perfect breeding ground for large trout, including Mackinaw and rainbow trout. Additionally, you might be able to catch kokanee salmon and whitefish.

The fishing season runs from April 22 to October 31, so if you're planning a fishing trip, make sure to visit during this window. Apparently, bank fishing is pretty tricky, as there are very few areas to cast a line from the shore. Instead, it's best to take a boat out (motorized or not) and stake a spot. There are multiple boat ramps around the lake at the various campsites, including Princess Creek, Trapper Creek, and Sunset Cove. If you don't have your own boat, you can book a guided fishing tour from Todd Logan's Guide Service. One of the advantages of having a guide is that you're more likely to catch a trophy-size trout, even if you don't break the current record.

If you are planning on fishing Odell Lake by yourself, make sure to review Oregon's fishing regulations, including bag limits and various restrictions. Bull trout are endangered, so you must release them unharmed if you accidentally snag one. As such, it's a good idea to know how to identify them before casting a line. Also, afternoon winds can get pretty strong across the lake, so it's best to head out in the morning for safety.