Iowa's Second-Largest Lake Is A State Park Beauty With Hiking Trails And Charming Beaches
If you don't know much about Iowa and its landscapes, you might look at this double-landlocked state on a map of the United States and likely not be aware that the Hawkeye State makes for a prime destination for a lake vacation. But a visit to Iowa's Rathbun Lake, located in Honey Creek State Park, will prove you happily wrong. This lake, the second-largest in the state, is well worth a visit: Featuring boating and fishing opportunities and even an appealing swimming beach. And the surrounding state park, which encompasses more than 800 acres to explore, is a charming backdrop. So don't overlook scenic Rathbun Lake for your next outdoorsy trip: It's well worth a visit for anyone whose idea of a dream vacation is hitting the beach, hitting the trails, or both.
At under two hours by car from Des Moines and under three hours from Cedar Rapids, Rathbun Lake is an accessible getaway for city dwellers eager to get out of town for a weekend or week away. If you're flying in, the closest commercial airport is Kirksville Regional Airport, 90 minutes away, which offers flights to and from Chicago. Most likely, however, you'll want to fly into the larger hub that is Des Moines International Airport, under two hours away. When it comes to accommodation, you can book a room at the Lakeside Inn, which overlooks Rathbun Lake Marina — or opt to camp, either in an RV or tent, at Rathbun Marina's campsites.
Take a hike in Honey Creek State Park
For a highly-rated, moderate-level hike in Honey Creek State Park, embark on the North Shore Trail. No, it's not the Oahu surfing mecca: This particular north shore refers to the trail's location on the northern shores of Rathbun Lake. But while it may not be a tropical Hawaiian paradise, this 15-mile out-and-back hike offers plenty to write home about: Boasting views of the lake, a well-maintained trail, and plenty of serenity. It'll likely take you about five hours to complete this hike.
For a shorter option, there's the moderate-level Savanna Ridge Trail, which — at 4.6 miles in total — will take you between 90 minutes and two hours to traverse. In addition to the lake views this trail provides hikers, the Savanna Ridge Trail is also teeming with wildlife to check out: You may spot fauna on your walk, including deer, turkey, blue jays, quail, and even eagles. With some areas of overgrown grass to walk through on this trail, and a general prairie-like setting, you'll want to be sure to wear bug spray in the summer — and to check your body for ticks after your hike, just to be safe.
Enjoy Rathbun Lake's beautiful beaches
If your idea of post-hike enjoyment is relaxing on sandy shores — or you'd prefer to skip the hike entirely and beeline straight for chill mode — you're in luck at Rathbun Lake. Sometimes known as "Iowa's Ocean," Rathbun Lake contains more than 11,000 acres of water. What does this mean for visitors? Well, it means that the lake boasts a whopping 155 miles of shore for you to enjoy. While there's also a boat ramp and ample fishing available on the lake, travelers preferring to stay on land, or to go for a swim, can enjoy one of the specifically-designated swimming beaches on Rathbun Lake. Bring your swimsuit and a picnic to scenic Buck Island Creek's beach — or, for a fun and active option, head to the beach at Island View Park, which has a beach volleyball net.
These beaches are cleared of obstacles and potential safety risks, delineated with buoys, and prohibit boats, meaning they're ideal to visit. Know before you go: While there are other sandy, beach-y areas facing the lake, it's best to stick to the officially-designated beaches in order to stay safely clear of boats while you swim. And, if you haven't gotten your fill of beach time after a stay at charming Rathbun Lake, you can always continue your Iowa vacation with a trip to this wildly underrated beach and theme park getaway.