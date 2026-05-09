Iowa's Second-Largest Lake Is A State Park Beauty With Hiking Trails And Charming Beaches

If you don't know much about Iowa and its landscapes, you might look at this double-landlocked state on a map of the United States and likely not be aware that the Hawkeye State makes for a prime destination for a lake vacation. But a visit to Iowa's Rathbun Lake, located in Honey Creek State Park, will prove you happily wrong. This lake, the second-largest in the state, is well worth a visit: Featuring boating and fishing opportunities and even an appealing swimming beach. And the surrounding state park, which encompasses more than 800 acres to explore, is a charming backdrop. So don't overlook scenic Rathbun Lake for your next outdoorsy trip: It's well worth a visit for anyone whose idea of a dream vacation is hitting the beach, hitting the trails, or both.

At under two hours by car from Des Moines and under three hours from Cedar Rapids, Rathbun Lake is an accessible getaway for city dwellers eager to get out of town for a weekend or week away. If you're flying in, the closest commercial airport is Kirksville Regional Airport, 90 minutes away, which offers flights to and from Chicago. Most likely, however, you'll want to fly into the larger hub that is Des Moines International Airport, under two hours away. When it comes to accommodation, you can book a room at the Lakeside Inn, which overlooks Rathbun Lake Marina — or opt to camp, either in an RV or tent, at Rathbun Marina's campsites.