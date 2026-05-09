Nestled Between Indy And Chicago Is Indiana's Family-Friendly Indoor Amusement Park With Laser Tag And Go Karts

In Indiana and elsewhere in the Midwest, amusement parks are typically only open seasonally, signaling the start of warm weather, summer, and sunshine. But this is not the case with Malibu Jack's in Lafayette (the Indiana city, nestled between Indianapolis and Chicago, is located in America's fastest-growing metro area). This destination is entirely indoors and, as of this writing, is the only Malibu Jack's location in the Hoosier State. As such, it can be enjoyed year-round. Opening in 2022 at the Tippecanoe Mall, it offers family-friendly fun via nostalgic attractions like laser tag and go-karts.

On Tripadvisor, Malibu Jack's is ranked as one of the top 10 best things to do in Lafayette, with a reviewer calling the space-themed Laser Invasion a "must-do." Much of the space, which once housed a Sears, is decorated with artificial palm trees, providing it with a beachy and SoCal-inspired vibe. This includes the go-kart track, dubbed the Hollywood Speedway, where guests can zoom around a brightly illuminated course with this iconic Los Angeles sign serving as a backdrop.

Although both laser tag and go-karting are frequently mentioned by reviewers on Google, you'll want to keep in mind that Malibu Jack's boasts 116,000 square feet to explore. In other words, laser tag and go-karts are just the tip of the iceberg. "It had absolutely everything to do for all ages! The kids didn't know where to start," reads a review from Google. Another explained, "As an adult, I had a blast right [alongside] my children!"