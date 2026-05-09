Nestled Between Indy And Chicago Is Indiana's Family-Friendly Indoor Amusement Park With Laser Tag And Go Karts
In Indiana and elsewhere in the Midwest, amusement parks are typically only open seasonally, signaling the start of warm weather, summer, and sunshine. But this is not the case with Malibu Jack's in Lafayette (the Indiana city, nestled between Indianapolis and Chicago, is located in America's fastest-growing metro area). This destination is entirely indoors and, as of this writing, is the only Malibu Jack's location in the Hoosier State. As such, it can be enjoyed year-round. Opening in 2022 at the Tippecanoe Mall, it offers family-friendly fun via nostalgic attractions like laser tag and go-karts.
On Tripadvisor, Malibu Jack's is ranked as one of the top 10 best things to do in Lafayette, with a reviewer calling the space-themed Laser Invasion a "must-do." Much of the space, which once housed a Sears, is decorated with artificial palm trees, providing it with a beachy and SoCal-inspired vibe. This includes the go-kart track, dubbed the Hollywood Speedway, where guests can zoom around a brightly illuminated course with this iconic Los Angeles sign serving as a backdrop.
Although both laser tag and go-karting are frequently mentioned by reviewers on Google, you'll want to keep in mind that Malibu Jack's boasts 116,000 square feet to explore. In other words, laser tag and go-karts are just the tip of the iceberg. "It had absolutely everything to do for all ages! The kids didn't know where to start," reads a review from Google. Another explained, "As an adult, I had a blast right [alongside] my children!"
Your indoor adventure at Malibu Jack's in Lafayette, Indiana
In addition to laser tag and go karts, other highlights at Malibu Jack's in Lafayette include a tropical-themed mini golf course and a colorful coaster. The latter, known as the Twist-N-Shout, spins passengers as they traverse a winding track. Malibu Jack's is even home to dark rides, including Tsunami Motion Theater, which utilizes virtual reality headsets. Not to mention there's an arcade, with an individual on Google writing that it "is well-stocked with modern and classic games."
Take into account that there are height limitations for most attractions. If you have little ones who are not quite old enough to join in on rides or other experiences, no problem; there is a Bounce Beach, a pirate-themed playground, just for them. When you or the kids find yourselves in need of some grub, there is an on-site eatery, Jack's Social, for pizza, tacos, and other bites (though, it's worth adding that Tippecanoe Mall has additional dining options for visitors).
Malibu Jack's is open daily and does not charge an admission fee. Instead, each attraction is priced at under $15 and is paid for by using a preloaded play card. With that in mind, reviewers say that an outing can be pricey and note that it's unfortunately not uncommon for rides to be closed. Thus, if there is a particular attraction on your itinerary, you might want to call ahead and ask to ensure it's available on the day of your visit. For more family fun in Indiana, read about Holiday World and Splashin' Safari, the Midwest's underrated, unique, and amenity-rich theme park, and Indiana Beach, a lively lakeside amusement park that almost closed forever.