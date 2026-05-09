Not The MoMA, Not The American Museum Of Natural History: This Is New York City's Oldest Museum

New York City is often celebrated as the cultural heart of the U.S. This dynamic East Coast metropolis is bursting with world-renowned galleries, museums, and cultural institutions that draw millions of annual visitors to marvel at extraordinary achievements of creativity, innovation, and history. Vaunted institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MOMA) and the American Museum of Natural History showcase artistic masterpieces, extraordinary exhibitions, and historical artifacts that reinforce why New York City's museums are among the most celebrated in the world. While these museums are inextricable from the quintessential fabric of New York City, there's one Big Apple museum that has been around longer than the rest. Established in 1804, The New York Historical is the city's oldest museum, and it's filled with riveting mementos of history.

Installed inside a stately Beaux-Arts building on Manhattan's tony Upper West Side, The New York Historical comprises a collection of 1.6 million works spanning over 400 years. A history buff's dream come true, the museum houses a trove of historical artifacts, documents, and artworks reflecting significant moments in American history. The New York Historical also serves the community as a hub for research. The Patricia D. Klingenstein Library contains millions of books, photographs, manuscripts, and more covering wide swaths of history from Colonial times up until the present day.

Wondering if it's worth the trek? The museum has a 4.5 rating out of over 720 Google reviews. "As a New Yorker, this has become one of my favorite museums —i it combines fascinating exhibits, a beautiful library, and a rich sense of the city's past. Always a meaningful and inspiring visit," enthused one Google reviewer. Depending on how long you like to linger, allow anywhere between 90 minutes and three hours to peruse the collections and exhibits distributed across the museum's four floors.