The 9 Oldest Museums In America Worth Visiting

As nations go, the United States is fairly new. Having only gained independence in 1776, the great experiment that is our country was an infant when many other nations had already been around for thousands of years. While she was growing from infancy, a slew of museums were growing alongside her. Some would perish in their early days, either by fire or being sold. Others would grow up to become the main repositories of their state's rich histories. One famous museum, based in Washington D.C., expanded into such a large network of cost-free satellites that it inspired the city to call itself "The Capital of Free Museums."

Many of these early museums documented America's history so that new generations could easily look back at the past. Visitors will find interesting objects like hundreds-of-years-old furniture the early pilgrims brought over on the Mayflower ship and 18th-century military weapons. Other museums focused on subjects that would foster creativity and well-being, even as citizens faced the challenges of shaping a new country after the Declaration of Independence. Charcoal drawings and other works from early American artists are among the interesting exhibits in this second category of museums.

We checked trustworthy sources to determine the oldest museums around the nation. Then we checked how visitors view them in the present day to ensure only those with the highest ratings and the most interesting displays made this list. A few of these museums combine national exhibits with global ones, so visitors interested in the art and history of other places will easily find a destination for their next adventure.