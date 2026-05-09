North Carolina's Charming Town Is A Retiree Destination With Scenic Golf Courses And Beach Access

Proximity to the coast is another reason retirees flock to St. James. With 10 miles of white sandy beach, Oak Island is about 15 minutes from the community. Club members can access the beach through the St. James Plantation Beach Club, where the old-fashioned boardwalk and gazebo offer spots to take in the oceanfront views of the sunrise or sunset. Even without a membership, there are dozens of beach access points along the coast.

Beyond setting up some chairs and an umbrella for relaxing on the sand, there are also options for those who would like a more active beach day. Those who walk about 20 minutes from St. James Plantation Beach Club will find Oak Island Pier — one of North Carolina's best piers with scenic views. Free to walk on, it's the perfect place to look out at the ocean as its gentle waves roll onto the soft sands below, grab lunch at its restaurant, or explore its on-site tackle and bait store. Anglers over the age of 55 can also purchase a discounted fishing pass to cast a line from the end of the pier, which, according to one Google reviewer, has "...a lot [of] space for fishermen along with a 30 rod spot for king fishing."

Although the pier only stays open until 9 p.m., the beach experience doesn't end there. Oak Island is one of North Carolina's best stargazing destinations, thanks to its low light pollution and lack of high-rises in the area. On clear nights, onlookers can view various constellations as long as they aren't ignoring these light pollution rules when stargazing. Additionally, from late April to late July, the Milky Way becomes visible, creating great opportunities to capture breathtaking photos.