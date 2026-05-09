North Carolina's Charming Town Is A Retiree Destination With Scenic Golf Courses And Beach Access
When it comes to beach destinations suitable for retirement, Florida is often the first choice. It's got everything a retiree could want: warm weather, white sand beaches, and plenty of things to do. However, its popularity means that many parts of the state — including tourist-heavy areas like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa — can feel crowded, especially during busy spring break and summer months. Fortunately, there are other options for retirees who want a slower pace while still staying close to beaches and activities. One such place is St. James in North Carolina.
Located about 15 minutes west of Southport, St. James is a charming town along the southern North Carolina coast where more than 60% of the population is over 65. But what's even more special about it is that it's also considered a gated community, which 10,000 residents will call home when it's fully completed. Here, retirees can enjoy a myriad of amenities, including golf courses, private clubhouses with swimming pools, tennis courts, and a marina. The beach is also minutes away by car, offering a quieter, more laid-back alternative to a Florida retirement.
Amenities are abundant in St. James
Retiring to St. James is much like living on a large resort, with its abundance of amenities. One of the community's draws is its 81 Championship Golf holes across several private clubs. The courses are also set against a backdrop of tall forestland, marshes, and immaculately manicured greens, offering players scenic views from every angle. On Google, reviewers say they are among the best they've seen in southeastern North Carolina. Residents also rave about the exceptional service from staff, who offer private lessons for those looking to improve their skills.
The facilities at St. James offer more than just golf. They provide a wide range of amenities, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools (including one resort-style pool), saunas and steam rooms, fitness centers, and tennis and pickleball courts. Residents can also enjoy a bite to eat at each clubhouse's bar and grille, which one Google reviewer describes as, "Always outstanding." However, it's worth noting that the clubs within St. James are only available to members. Those who are big fans of golf would likely join the Signature Golf Membership, which provides access to all 81 holes and practice facilities, as well as full access to all clubhouses.
St. James is minutes from Oak Island
Proximity to the coast is another reason retirees flock to St. James. With 10 miles of white sandy beach, Oak Island is about 15 minutes from the community. Club members can access the beach through the St. James Plantation Beach Club, where the old-fashioned boardwalk and gazebo offer spots to take in the oceanfront views of the sunrise or sunset. Even without a membership, there are dozens of beach access points along the coast.
Beyond setting up some chairs and an umbrella for relaxing on the sand, there are also options for those who would like a more active beach day. Those who walk about 20 minutes from St. James Plantation Beach Club will find Oak Island Pier — one of North Carolina's best piers with scenic views. Free to walk on, it's the perfect place to look out at the ocean as its gentle waves roll onto the soft sands below, grab lunch at its restaurant, or explore its on-site tackle and bait store. Anglers over the age of 55 can also purchase a discounted fishing pass to cast a line from the end of the pier, which, according to one Google reviewer, has "...a lot [of] space for fishermen along with a 30 rod spot for king fishing."
Although the pier only stays open until 9 p.m., the beach experience doesn't end there. Oak Island is one of North Carolina's best stargazing destinations, thanks to its low light pollution and lack of high-rises in the area. On clear nights, onlookers can view various constellations as long as they aren't ignoring these light pollution rules when stargazing. Additionally, from late April to late July, the Milky Way becomes visible, creating great opportunities to capture breathtaking photos.