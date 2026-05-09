Oregon's High Desert Lake Is A Freshwater Escape With Fishing, Kayaking, And Birdwatching

Oregon's largest freshwater lake is a shimmering, miraculously undeveloped gem. You would think that a breathtakingly beautiful, 60,000-acre body of water in Southern Oregon's high desert, blessed with 300 days of sunshine per year, would be lined with summer homes and waterfront restaurants. But Upper Klamath Lake has one entirely natural, seasonal reason it remains largely undeveloped as a recreational mecca. That one reason is the unusually high concentration of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, which grows in spring and summer, while experiencing a die-off in the fall that creates a foul odor. How foul? One baffled Redditor, smelling it from downtown Klamath Falls on the lake's southern shore, described as a "putrid aroma."

The silver lining to this unfortunate seasonal phenomenon is that by keeping away development, the pesky algae has kept the lake's shores largely pristine, a miraculous wilderness where fishing, kayaking, birdwatching, and other water sports are highly enjoyable for all but a brief, smelly period each year. The lake's mineral-rich volcanic sediment is a perfect food source for algae and also produces an abundance of food for fish, as well as insects that in turn feed over 350 species of birds. The best thing about Upper Klamath Lake, however, is the serene, hushed beauty of this peaceful body of water, where you're almost guaranteed long stretches of solitude as you glide along in your kayak or canoe. As one awe-struck paddler puts it on Instagram, "If there is anything more beautiful than this, I will explode if I see it."