The 2026 'SKI' Trend That's Shifting How Boomers Travel

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Baby boomers have hit their retirement era after decades of work. Now that they've made their money, they're spending it on "SKI" trips to premier destinations like the Galápagos Islands or Greece. Do those sound like odd places to hit the slopes? Well, that's because these aren't your average "ski" trips. SKI is an acronym for "Spending Kids Inheritance," a recent trend that sees retirees using their hard-earned dollars to fund high-end, experience-driven travel rather than saving it for the family lineage. Their kids? They'll be just fine.

As one of the wealthiest generations in history, affluent travelers in their 60s and early 70s are re-prioritizing this next phase of life – and the numbers don't lie. In November 2025, Global Voyages Group discovered those between 61 and 69 are already spending $6,600 annually on travel, contributing to 80% of the luxury travel market. On each trip, research also shows Boomers are paying an average of $6,600, with 56% interested in adding a little extra to the pot to upgrade the experience.

Luxury travel company founders believe it's psychological. "We're seeing a generational shift from a mindset of scarcity to one of abundance," KVI Travel founder Kyle Oram told USA Today (via AOL). Retirees are exploring experiences over purchasing material items, making up for lost time, and ultimately choosing to live more fully in the present. So, the next time your mother or grandmother says she's going on a "SKI" trip — but she's packing a swimsuit — you'll understand.