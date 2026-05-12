The 2026 'SKI' Trend That's Shifting How Boomers Travel
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Baby boomers have hit their retirement era after decades of work. Now that they've made their money, they're spending it on "SKI" trips to premier destinations like the Galápagos Islands or Greece. Do those sound like odd places to hit the slopes? Well, that's because these aren't your average "ski" trips. SKI is an acronym for "Spending Kids Inheritance," a recent trend that sees retirees using their hard-earned dollars to fund high-end, experience-driven travel rather than saving it for the family lineage. Their kids? They'll be just fine.
As one of the wealthiest generations in history, affluent travelers in their 60s and early 70s are re-prioritizing this next phase of life – and the numbers don't lie. In November 2025, Global Voyages Group discovered those between 61 and 69 are already spending $6,600 annually on travel, contributing to 80% of the luxury travel market. On each trip, research also shows Boomers are paying an average of $6,600, with 56% interested in adding a little extra to the pot to upgrade the experience.
Luxury travel company founders believe it's psychological. "We're seeing a generational shift from a mindset of scarcity to one of abundance," KVI Travel founder Kyle Oram told USA Today (via AOL). Retirees are exploring experiences over purchasing material items, making up for lost time, and ultimately choosing to live more fully in the present. So, the next time your mother or grandmother says she's going on a "SKI" trip — but she's packing a swimsuit — you'll understand.
Where are they traveling to?
From the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts around the world to elevated cruise packages with multi-country destinations, boomers are taking their "SKI" trips to a new level. According to an October 2024 study by Booking.com, 23% revealed that they were interested in high-end adventure experiences. Think private guided expeditions, luxury safari camps, and chartered yacht excursions rather than staying put at a laidback hotel. The point? They're willing to pay more for excursions that feel genuinely rare. The report revealed Tignes, France, as a popular 2025 vacation spot, as it offers (real) skiing and snowboarding opportunities, as well as hiking and horseback riding, all bookable through premium chalet packages worth the spend.
Upscale cruising is another category surging among this demographic. Luxury lines like Silversea are built around this exact audience, with multi-continent trips hitting Africa, Europe, and Asia in a single voyage. Cruises offer a mix of relaxation and expedition all at once, and the all-in pricing structure appeals to retirees who want the splurge without the headache of planning.
Finally, you don't have to go across the pond to find luxury. Aspen offers the perfect "SKI" trip — pun intended — with exclusive resorts and thrill-seeking activities. Also, classic American towns are getting a second look from boomers who fell in love with them decades ago. These destinations include Palm Springs and Lake Tahoe, giving old Hollywood sophistication and a marvelous lakeside cabin lifestyle, respectively. Nowadays, if your elders don't seem too worried about the savings, they might have taken "PTO" from setting up your trust.