5 Classic American Vacation Towns Boomers Used To Love Back In The Day
In this day and age, Gen Z influencers are constantly churning out content of trending travel destinations, and more young people are booking travel through social media. Still, plenty of once-popular American vacation towns have fallen by the wayside. Born between 1946 and 1964, Baby Boomers came of age during the golden age of travel that followed World War II. It was an era when vacations consisted of amusement park adventures and stunning, storied drives along routes like Route 66. Of course, this was long before TikTok and Instagram were around to recommend the best destinations to visit across America.
Like whispers lost behind the clamor of social media travel trends, these five classic American vacation towns deserve another look. From attraction-packed towns with kitschy charm to mid-century modern wonderlands that are brimming with vintage vibes, these Boomer-beloved destinations are perfect for a retro retreat — whether they're "trending" or not.
Williams, Arizona
There's one crucial reason that Route 66 is a go-to choice for a retirement road trip: nostalgia. From the 1930s through the mid-1950s — before the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 introduced a new era of interstate travel – the country-crossing road known as "America's Main Street" was enjoying its heyday, carrying countless families with Baby Boomers in tow.
Stretching across eight states from Chicago to California, Route 66 is packed with towns that deliver neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana. One such town is Williams, Arizona. Nicknamed "The Gateway to the Grand Canyon," Williams sits about an hour south of the natural wonder, which was a hugely popular family destination throughout the 20th century. Its location, dining options, and motels made it a natural home base. There's even a train – the Grand Canyon Railway – that has been ferrying travelers from Williams to the South Rim since 1901.
Aside from the Route 66 souvenir shops that line its streets, Williams hasn't changed much over the decades. Dotted with vintage neon signs, old-school diners, and antique service stations with classic cars parked out front, strolling through the city can feel like stepping back in time. Its retro accommodations, such as the Canyon Motel & RV Park, offer nostalgic stays, while quirky attractions like Bearizona Wildlife Park harken back to the simple yet classic pastimes that are synonymous with the Boomer generation. On the way to the Grand Canyon, the nearly-forgotten Flintstones Bed Rock City is another kitschy pit stop. Themed after the popular 1960s cartoon, the roadside amusement park is filled with life-sized statues and Bedrock homes that are sure to transport Boomers right down memory lane.
Palm Springs, California
Coachella may have turned nearby Indio into a youthful, hip California city with a year-round festival lifestyle, but Palm Springs will always be for the Boomers. Located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, about 2 hours east of Los Angeles, the desert city was both a star-studded playground for the Hollywood elite and a popular family vacation spot during the 1960s and '70s. Today, it's a mid-century modern vacation destination with a distinctly vintage feel.
A time capsule of nostalgia, Palm Springs is best-known for its stunning mid-century modern architecture. Sleek, retro-style gems – including famous homes that belonged to Boomer-era luminaries like Elvis and Frank Sinatra – are generously scattered around town, sparkling brilliantly under the California sun year-round. Each February, Palm Springs Modernism Week draws visitors for architectural tours, cocktail parties, and exclusive events that celebrate the city's vibrant history. Meanwhile, the Palm Springs Vintage Market is a monthly affair running from October through May, boasting dozens of outdoor vendors selling vintage treasures.
Harkening back to the golden age of travel, Palm Springs' hotel scene leans heavily into nostalgia. The Orbit In, an authentic 1950s oasis, features Rat Pack-era furnishings, a sparkling pool, vintage vinyl, and classic martini cocktail hours. When hunger calls, there are plenty of restaurants in the area, many of which also trace their roots to the Boomer years. Opened in 1963, Sherman's Deli & Bakery is a favorite breakfast and lunch spot known for its New York deli-style sandwiches, while Melvyn's Restaurant is a glamorous dinner destination brimming with Old Hollywood charm.
Branson, Missouri
Nicknamed "The Las Vegas of the Midwest," Branson, Missouri, is full of glitzy, kitschy entertainment that's fun for the whole family. Established on April Fool's Day 1912 (no joke), the Ozark-tucked city became a mecca for live music during the 1950s, welcoming iconic performers like Andy Williams and The Osmonds to grace its humble stages. By the time the 1960s came around, Branson was a full-blown tourist destination; its bustling streets dotted with an array of theaters, restaurants, and family-friendly attractions.
Today, Branson is both a wholesome version of Vegas and a time capsule of bygone eras. Retro-themed eateries like Mel's Hard Luck Diner and Cakes-n-Creams 50's Diner offer trips back in time to the Fabulous Fifties. Meanwhile, live variety shows like The Ultimate 70's Show are a one-way ticket to the Me Decade. Larger-than-life attractions in Branson include the world's largest Titanic Museum and the world's largest ball of twine, on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum, harkening back to an era of kitschy roadside attractions when everything was made bigger.
In the late 1960s, Hollywood came to Branson when five episodes of "The Beverly Hillbillies" were filmed locally at the Silver Dollar City theme park. To this day, the city celebrates its ties to the Boomer-beloved television show, and the famous Clampett family truck is proudly on display at the Ralph Foster Museum. Nostalgia-hunting tourists can still visit Silver Dollar City. Branson's top attraction for over 50 years, the 1800s-themed amusement park is filled with heart-stopping rides, showboat tours, live entertainment, and more. It may not be trending on TikTok or touted as America's number one party destination like Las Vegas, yet the beauty of Branson lies in its quirky attractions and nostalgic atmosphere, which make it a magnet for old-fashioned Boomers.
Lake Tahoe
Straddling the California-Nevada border, Lake Tahoe has drawn vacationers for decades with its picturesque mountain views, quiet towns, and crystal-clear waters. Today, Boomers post to Facebook groups or write entire memoirs about Lake Tahoe during the 1950s, recounting cherished childhood memories of family camping trips along the tranquil tree-ringed lake.
The 50s were a fabulous time for Tahoe. However, tourism truly flourished when the Winter Olympics came to the area in 1960, prompting the construction of resorts and mid-century motels, solidifying Lake Tahoe as a premier skiing destination. It was also the year Frank Sinatra bought the Cal-Neva Lodge, a once-thriving resort and casino that attracted Rat Pack members and Hollywood movie stars like Marilyn Monroe. While Cal-Neva Lodge isn't open at the time of this writing, you can still follow in the footsteps of Sinatra and Monroe by heading to the nearby Crystal Bay Steak & Lobster House, where both were known to dine.
Today, the spirit of Lake Tahoe's golden years can be found in its historic rustic, year-round resorts like Camp Richardson and retro motels like the Stardust Lodge. The latter was built in 1966, and its atomic-age sign still glitters to this day. Though Lake Tahoe's North and South shores have totally different vibes, both offer an abundance of old-school eateries. Located in South Lake Tahoe, Sno-Flake at Tahoe is a classic American diner that's been serving tasty burgers and frosty milkshakes since 1961. Meanwhile, Old Range Steakhouse in North Lake Tahoe brings 1970s vibes and mouthwatering steaks to the table. Of course, the main attraction of Lake Tahoe is the shimmering blue lake itself, which is accessible from a range of spots, like the gorgeous Sand Harbor State Park.
Key West, Florida
One of America's best cities for nightlife, Miami is a thriving Florida beach town that attracts younger generations of club-goers and spring breakers. Meanwhile, Boomers tend to flock south to Key West. Between the warm tropical breeze, the tiki bars, the historic haunts on Duval Street, and the literary landmarks, Key West's atmosphere comprises the perfect balance of laid-back and nostalgic appeal that appeals to travelers in their sunset years.
A large part of Key West's charm lies in its mythical association with Boomer-beloved luminaries like Ernest Hemingway and Jimmy Buffett. The singer arrived in Key West in 1971 and became a regular at Capt. Tony's Saloon, where he'd often exchange songs and stories with the locals. Built in 1851, the storied saloon is still pouring cold ones, and was also a favorite sipping spot for Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams, and Hemingway back in the day. Speaking of Hemingway, the famed American author is a permanent fixture in Key West, which he called home from 1931 to 1939. Today, The Hemingway Home & Museum offers tours, where you can explore his former house and rub elbows with the famous six-toed cats that wander the estate. Nestled on the corner of Duval and Greene since 1937, Sloppy Joe's Bar is best-known as one of Hemingway's favorite watering holes in Key West, and attracts Boomer literary lovers to this day.
Beyond its Hemingway haunts, Duval Street is a vibrant destination. Stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, the bustling street is lined with colorful retail shops, iconic restaurants, and historic spots like The Oldest House Museum & Garden. Duval is also home to the original Margaritaville, named after the classic Jimmy Buffett song, the perfect spot to enjoy a slice of classic key lime pie and an obligatory margarita.