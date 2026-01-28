5 Classic American Vacation Towns Boomers Used To Love Back In The Day

There's one crucial reason that Route 66 is a go-to choice for a retirement road trip: nostalgia. From the 1930s through the mid-1950s — before the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 introduced a new era of interstate travel – the country-crossing road known as "America's Main Street" was enjoying its heyday, carrying countless families with Baby Boomers in tow.

Stretching across eight states from Chicago to California, Route 66 is packed with towns that deliver neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana. One such town is Williams, Arizona. Nicknamed "The Gateway to the Grand Canyon," Williams sits about an hour south of the natural wonder, which was a hugely popular family destination throughout the 20th century. Its location, dining options, and motels made it a natural home base. There's even a train – the Grand Canyon Railway – that has been ferrying travelers from Williams to the South Rim since 1901.

Aside from the Route 66 souvenir shops that line its streets, Williams hasn't changed much over the decades. Dotted with vintage neon signs, old-school diners, and antique service stations with classic cars parked out front, strolling through the city can feel like stepping back in time. Its retro accommodations, such as the Canyon Motel & RV Park, offer nostalgic stays, while quirky attractions like Bearizona Wildlife Park harken back to the simple yet classic pastimes that are synonymous with the Boomer generation. On the way to the Grand Canyon, the nearly-forgotten Flintstones Bed Rock City is another kitschy pit stop. Themed after the popular 1960s cartoon, the roadside amusement park is filled with life-sized statues and Bedrock homes that are sure to transport Boomers right down memory lane.