Between Wisconsin Dells And Dubuque Is A State Park With Lake Beaches, Trails, And A Waterfall
Besides the rolling farmlands and the Great Lakes shoreline, Wisconsin's landscapes also boast a portion of the Midwest's 'Driftless Area'. This scenic region – peppered with steep valleys, forested ridges, and craggy sandstone formations — exists because it never came in contact with glacial "drifts", or the sediments of the Ice Age that flattened the rest of the area. So, within Wisconsin's Driftless Area — that occupies the southwestern side of the state — you will find undulating landscapes to explore. And one of the expansive spots to immerse in here is the Governor Dodge State Park.
Spanning 5,000 acres, Governor Dodge State Park is one of the largest in Wisconsin's state park system and gives you plenty to see and do. For starters, the reserve encompasses two lakes, Cox Hollow and Twin Valley, each with its own stretch of sandy beach, campground area, and water recreation facilities for guests to enjoy. Meanwhile, the 40 miles of trails criss-crossing the refuge give you a chance to explore the pristine nature of this preserve, comprising oak savannas, sandstone bluff outcroppings, and the park's photo-worthy waterfall sight — the Stephens' Falls — on a gently rolling terrain.
This destination is also easy to reach. It's about an hour each from Wisconsin Dells — known as "The Water Park Capital of the World" – and Dubuque. Plus, Madison is roughly 50-minutes drive away, making speedy escapes into nature easy for city-dwellers. With a seasonal park store for rentals, camping needs, snacks, pizzas, and ice cream, even an impromptu getaway can be convenient for those who need a few days to unwind in soothing nature sounds and sights.
Explore 40 miles of forested trails at the Governor Dodge State Park, Wisconsin
To discover this unspoiled preserve, follow the trails meandering through the park — while all are meant for hiking, some are open for bikers and equestrians, too. On your excursion, prepare to see the wildlife living in these forested landscapes. Spot white-tailed deer, foxes, and wild turkeys around the premises, as well as over 150 kinds of birds, including red-tailed hawks and woodpeckers, out and about in the gorgeous canopies over you. Have binoculars handy alongside a bug spray (check out Amazon's best-selling and odorless bug spray), and wear hiking boots with good traction to tackle rugged terrain and muddy sections.
Once all prepped, follow along the 1.9-mile Pine Cliff Trail that will loop you around the glittering shores of Cox Hollow Lake as well as the serenity of the deep woods. You'll pass stone steps and tackle uphill sections to reach higher elevations, giving you frequent vantage points to admire vistas sprawling right below you. For a longer hike, you can opt for the 5.1-mile Meadow Valley Trail – a moderate, horse-friendly path that has a similar setting, alongside scenic bluffs and meadows. A 1.0-mile Cave Trail detour is popular and beloved to access the Thomas' Cave — a cavern sculpted from sandstone. It's a sight to admire and snap some social-media-worthy pics.
However, if you're here for the gushing waters and scenery of the Stephens' Falls, the 3.4-mile Lost Canyon Trail is where you'll find it. On your way to this picturesque point, you will also pass through unique, naturally-carved rocky formations and discover some interesting history of the area. "Magical little trail through the woods! The rushing waters, the foliage, and of course the cozy little waterfall make this hike well worth it!" shares one hiker of their experience.
Experience lakeside fun and camp at this wooded reserve
With two lakes at your disposal, you also have water-based activities to look forward to here. Whether you're an angler ready with your tackle box, a boater who wants to cruise to your heart's content, or just someone who rejoices in a lakefront picnic setting, the reservoirs have boat ramps and reservable shelters for these activities. There are also two sandy beaches (non-guarded, so take caution) with bathhouses at each lake where you can swim or relax in the light breezes off the shores. These lake-facing beaches are best enjoyed in the summer or early fall when temperatures are ideal for wading into the waters; although the park is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
And when the night falls, it's possible to rest your weary legs and recharge for another day of fun by resting at your campsite. There are over 200 sites — 80 of those feature electric hook-ups — available at the two campgrounds for outdoorsy travelers to plan a longer vacation. These pet-friendly zones come with showers, flush toilets, drinking water, and playgrounds. Trailer dumping stations are available, too. Besides standard sites, you also have group, equestrian, and accessible camping options to book. As of this publication, the nightly rates start from $20 a night for standard reservations — that has to be paid over the daily admission fees, per the Wisconsin State Park guidelines. To extend your getaway, drive only six minutes to Dodgeville, a charming Wisconsin city with a walkable downtown, shops, and restaurants.