Between Wisconsin Dells And Dubuque Is A State Park With Lake Beaches, Trails, And A Waterfall

Besides the rolling farmlands and the Great Lakes shoreline, Wisconsin's landscapes also boast a portion of the Midwest's 'Driftless Area'. This scenic region – peppered with steep valleys, forested ridges, and craggy sandstone formations — exists because it never came in contact with glacial "drifts", or the sediments of the Ice Age that flattened the rest of the area. So, within Wisconsin's Driftless Area — that occupies the southwestern side of the state — you will find undulating landscapes to explore. And one of the expansive spots to immerse in here is the Governor Dodge State Park.

Spanning 5,000 acres, Governor Dodge State Park is one of the largest in Wisconsin's state park system and gives you plenty to see and do. For starters, the reserve encompasses two lakes, Cox Hollow and Twin Valley, each with its own stretch of sandy beach, campground area, and water recreation facilities for guests to enjoy. Meanwhile, the 40 miles of trails criss-crossing the refuge give you a chance to explore the pristine nature of this preserve, comprising oak savannas, sandstone bluff outcroppings, and the park's photo-worthy waterfall sight — the Stephens' Falls — on a gently rolling terrain.

This destination is also easy to reach. It's about an hour each from Wisconsin Dells — known as "The Water Park Capital of the World" – and Dubuque. Plus, Madison is roughly 50-minutes drive away, making speedy escapes into nature easy for city-dwellers. With a seasonal park store for rentals, camping needs, snacks, pizzas, and ice cream, even an impromptu getaway can be convenient for those who need a few days to unwind in soothing nature sounds and sights.