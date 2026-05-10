Between Des Moines And Cedar Rapids Is An Iowa State Park For Lakefront Camping, Fishing, And Hiking Trails

Arguably most known for its agricultural prowess and flat lands filled with acres of cornfields, one could be forgiven for not thinking of Iowa among places for outdoor adventure possibilities. But this underrated appeal is what adds charm to its pockets of nature, particularly the network of 65 state parks that reveal Iowa's diverse wilderness. With landscapes ranging from hills to prairies, waterfalls to caves, and lakes to rivers, the state park system caters to all types of adventurers, but for those looking for easy access, the Rock Creek State Park in Central Iowa may just be the best choice.

Nestled between the bustle of Des Moines and Cedar Rapids — roughly an hour drive from each — the 1697-acre state park is a convenient escape for city-dwellers to disconnect in nature. Boasting backcountry landscapes and the 602-acre Rock Creek Lake within its premises, the spot offers unwinding opportunities via hiking trails, cozy camping, fishing, and waterfront scenery without having to travel too far. "Had a great time here. One of the cleanest campgrounds I've been to. I think Rock Creek uses their space wisely! There isn't a spot on this ground that doesn't have an activity to do," shares one visitor on Google.

Free to enter and open year-round, visitors can head to this getaway whenever their hearts desire. Concessions, boat rentals, and over 200 campsites further make traveling on the whim easier. And when you've had your fill of wilderness, just a 12-minute drive away is Grinnell, an artsy college city with a historic downtown.