Tasty Camping Meals That Don't Require Refrigeration

When it comes to delicious campground dining, it truly doesn't get much better than the super easy Thanksgiving Spud Bomb. It's one of those perennially popular dishes among camper communities. One Reddit user emphasized, "Insta-mash is a classic. Instant stuffing is just as good if not better," while another Redditor simply stated that it "Hits every time." To create this legendary dish, pick up your choice of dried stuffing, instant gravy mix, and instant mashed potatoes, the kind you just need to add water to. Options like "Four Cheese," "Loaded Baked Potato," or "Homestyle Buttery" are typically available at most larger supermarkets. You'll also need chicken packets from the canned meat aisle and powdered milk from the baking aisle for your potatoes.

While you could feasibly mix up your potatoes without butter, they're blander and runnier that way. If it's going to remain below 70 degrees Fahrenheit where you're traveling, you can safely keep butter in an airtight container (salted butter tends to fare better at warmer temperatures since salt is a natural preservative). If you're camping someplace warmer, substitute a shelf-stable buttery cooking oil. Seasonings like powdered garlic, dried cooking herbs, and dehydrated chives from the seasoning aisle can also add a little oomph to your mashed potato recipe.

Once you've prepared your mashed potatoes, fix up your instant stuffing with butter or oil and water, then layer it over your mashed potatoes (or vice versa). Season, heat, add your chicken, then top the whole mess with prepared gravy. For added flair, you can sprinkle on any combination of dried parmesan cheese (save your pizza packets!), dried cranberries, or panko bread crumbs.