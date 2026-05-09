Between Montreal And Quebec City Is A Charming Canada Village With Artisan Shops And Scenic Hiking Trails
Roughly 155 miles separate Montréal and Québec City, Québec's two largest cities. That gives you lots of space to enjoy views of the St. Lawrence River and discover quaint towns in Canada's largest province. The little village of Deschambault-Grondines is a picturesque spot you shouldn't miss, with adorable shops, as well as peaceful trails. It's time for a road trip on the Chemin du Roy.
Although Deschambault-Grondines is a relatively new community — it was only created in 2002 when two independent villages merged — it's an area rich with history. These two villages, Deschambault and Grondines, were founded in the mid-17th century along the St. Lawrence River, the nearly 800-mile river that flows from Lake Ontario to the Atlantic Ocean. Deschambault was home to lots of maritime pilots, while Grondines, named by Samuel de Champlain, was the location of the oldest windmill in Québec. The small, combined town, now home to less than 2,300 people, sits along the Chemin du Roy, the scenic route on the north shore of the river.
Deschambault-Grondines is an easy drive from Québec City, where you'll find North America's oldest shopping district. It's 40 miles southwest of the center of the Canadian province's capital and 35 miles from the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), which receives nonstop flights from cities across North America, the Caribbean, and France. Montréal, the Canadian destination to visit for charming Paris vibes, is nearly 130 miles in the opposite direction.
Hike along pretty paths in Deschambault-Grondines
There are a handful of short trails in Deschambault-Grondines. Although the Sentier de la Fabrique (Factory Trail) isn't very long, only about 0.6 miles, it's a good introduction to the village. The trail, which sits in between the Chemin du Roy and the St. Lawrence River, starts near the 1842 Neo-Gothic Church of Saint-Charles-Borromée, its cemetery, and its rectory. As you move away from the center of the village, you'll see native plants while you pass marshes, meadows, a pond, and woodlands.
Along La Chevrotière River, a tributary of the St. Lawrence, you'll also find the Moulin de la Chevrotière. The French-style mill was built in 1802 by Lord Joseph Chavigny de la Chevrotiere, named a historic monument in 1976, and now hosts exhibits about the people who worked along the St. Lawrence River. There is what one Tripadvisor user calls, "a carefully landscaped path," used by hikers and snowshoers, around the grounds. For an even better view of the St. Lawrence River, head to the neighboring village of Portneuf to hike the Portneuf Summit. After following the relatively flat paths through Deschambault-Grondines, this uphill trail may seem intimidating at first, but don't worry, it isn't very steep. The nearly 2-mile, out-and-back trail offers stunning views from the top. You can see the village of Notre-Dame-de-Portneuf, and, beyond that, the St. Lawrence River looks endless. For such a short hike, which shouldn't take more than an hour, you'll be greatly rewarded.
Browse cute shops in the village
After enjoying beautiful river views, head into the village center to browse its unique artisan stores. If historic sites drew you to Deschambault-Grondines, your first stop should be Antiquités Deschambault. The huge shop and warehouse has been buying, selling, and appraising antiques since 1953. You'll find large pieces (dining room sets and rocking chairs), small items (books and dishes), and everything in between when they are open on the weekends. Next, visit the Savonnerie des Presbytères, which also feels like stepping back in time. Although the soap shop has only been open for nine years, it has more of a late-19th century vibe. It only sells handmade products, including candles, deodorant, shampoo, and, of course, soap, all using local ingredients.
Foodies will also love shopping in the village. Julie Vachon Chocolats is a workshop that was opened by a European-trained chocolatier. She makes seasonal chocolates, pastries, and ice cream in her artisanal chocolate shop. About 7.5 miles away is the Fromagerie des Grondines, an award-winning cheese shop that offers guided tours and tastings on the family farm. If you're visiting the village on a Saturday, you also shouldn't miss the Marché Public de Deschambault (Deschambault Public Market). It welcomes local producers, selling everything from honey and maple syrup to eggs and vegetables, from the end of June to the beginning of October. Then, before you head to Montréal, you should visit nearby Saint-Raymond, a cozy city that offers scenic escapes for kayaking, mountain biking, and waterfalls. With so much to see, this Québec road trip is far from over.