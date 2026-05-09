Between Montreal And Quebec City Is A Charming Canada Village With Artisan Shops And Scenic Hiking Trails

Roughly 155 miles separate Montréal and Québec City, Québec's two largest cities. That gives you lots of space to enjoy views of the St. Lawrence River and discover quaint towns in Canada's largest province. The little village of Deschambault-Grondines is a picturesque spot you shouldn't miss, with adorable shops, as well as peaceful trails. It's time for a road trip on the Chemin du Roy.

Although Deschambault-Grondines is a relatively new community — it was only created in 2002 when two independent villages merged — it's an area rich with history. These two villages, Deschambault and Grondines, were founded in the mid-17th century along the St. Lawrence River, the nearly 800-mile river that flows from Lake Ontario to the Atlantic Ocean. Deschambault was home to lots of maritime pilots, while Grondines, named by Samuel de Champlain, was the location of the oldest windmill in Québec. The small, combined town, now home to less than 2,300 people, sits along the Chemin du Roy, the scenic route on the north shore of the river.

Deschambault-Grondines is an easy drive from Québec City, where you'll find North America's oldest shopping district. It's 40 miles southwest of the center of the Canadian province's capital and 35 miles from the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), which receives nonstop flights from cities across North America, the Caribbean, and France. Montréal, the Canadian destination to visit for charming Paris vibes, is nearly 130 miles in the opposite direction.