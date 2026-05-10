Between Newport And New Haven Is A Cozy Town With Pristine Parks And Seafood On Connecticut's Coast

Connecticut's beautiful shoreline spans 332 miles between New York and Rhode Island. It's dotted with one waterfront community and picturesque beach after another, so it can be difficult to decide where to slow down along the coast. Waterford might just be the ideal spot. The little town is known for its gorgeous parks and delicious seafood. It's also perfectly positioned between New Haven and Newport.

This land in Coastal Eastern Connecticut was originally the home of the Algonquian-speaking Nehantic and Pequot peoples. English colonists, in search of farmland, first arrived in the mid-17th century and named it West Farms. By the time Waterford was officially established in 1801, its economy had grown to include fishing, trading, and granite quarrying, as well. The small town, which covers less than 40 square miles and is surrounded by water on three sides, is now home to roughly 3,600 people, per World Population Review.

To reach Waterford, you can fly to New Haven, an unexpected Connecticut destination with exceptional eats. The drive from its Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) is then less than 45 miles up I-95. You can also ride Amtrak's Northeast Regional line from Boston, Providence, or New York City. The train stops in New London, Waterford's neighbor. The Whaling City is packed with artsy vibes, cultural activities, and coastal walks. Everything in Coastal Eastern Connecticut is easily accessible from there.