Between Newport And New Haven Is A Cozy Town With Pristine Parks And Seafood On Connecticut's Coast
Connecticut's beautiful shoreline spans 332 miles between New York and Rhode Island. It's dotted with one waterfront community and picturesque beach after another, so it can be difficult to decide where to slow down along the coast. Waterford might just be the ideal spot. The little town is known for its gorgeous parks and delicious seafood. It's also perfectly positioned between New Haven and Newport.
This land in Coastal Eastern Connecticut was originally the home of the Algonquian-speaking Nehantic and Pequot peoples. English colonists, in search of farmland, first arrived in the mid-17th century and named it West Farms. By the time Waterford was officially established in 1801, its economy had grown to include fishing, trading, and granite quarrying, as well. The small town, which covers less than 40 square miles and is surrounded by water on three sides, is now home to roughly 3,600 people, per World Population Review.
To reach Waterford, you can fly to New Haven, an unexpected Connecticut destination with exceptional eats. The drive from its Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) is then less than 45 miles up I-95. You can also ride Amtrak's Northeast Regional line from Boston, Providence, or New York City. The train stops in New London, Waterford's neighbor. The Whaling City is packed with artsy vibes, cultural activities, and coastal walks. Everything in Coastal Eastern Connecticut is easily accessible from there.
Find immaculate parks in Waterford
When you arrive in Waterford, you'll want to leave Connecticut's busy highways behind and head south toward Long Island Sound. This is where you'll find numerous pristine parks with breathtaking ocean views. Seaside State Park, a park along the western end of Waterford's coast, has 30 acres of stunning coastline, its buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, and its land is currently being redesigned for public use.
Heading east from Seaside State Park, you'll find another historic state park. Harkness Memorial State Park has colorful gardens, a nice little beach, and elegant summer vibes. The heart of the 230-acre waterfront property is the Eolia Mansion, a Roman Renaissance Revival summer home with 42 rooms. It, along with other buildings on the grounds, is also on the National Register of Historic Places. They're surrounded by vast lawns, gorgeous gardens, and a windswept beach. Volunteers provide tours of the mansion on weekends and holidays between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Since swimming isn't allowed in Harkness Memorial State Park, you'll probably be itching to finally get in the water after your tour of the mansion. Luckily, the next park is the perfect spot to do so. Waterford Beach Park is a sandy beach that extends for ¼ mile. Its dunes and tidal marsh make it a picturesque natural beach. Its views of Long Island Sound are pretty impressive, too.
Eat fresh seafood along the water
After enjoying Waterford Beach Park's water, you'll be in search of seafood as the sun starts setting. Since parks line the pristine southern coastline, you'll have to head up the Niantic River to find waterfront restaurants in Waterford's Mago Point District. The Fat Tuna focuses on Italian flavors and locally-sourced seafood in its turquoise-accented dining room. The spot serves brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as happy hour specials. Be sure to check out the raw bar, which features Niantic Bay oysters.
For a more casual meal, head to The Dock Restaurant, a seasonal spot on the water. It has a pub and fish market, a separate building to order food, and then a deck, a tent, and picnic tables where you can eat fried seafood dinners with a cold draft beer or frozen slushee. You can relax while you watch the boats go by.
Or, if you prefer to grab takeout and find a quieter spot along the river, you can stop at Lobstah Dawg. The seasonal family-owned food truck sits outside of the Niantic Bay Boathouse. Its known for both its lobster rolls (Connecticut or Long Island-style) and its hot dogs (the Hawaiian-style Fisher or the Cuban-style Scupper). Be sure to add a cup of New England clam chowder to your order, as well. Now you just have decide whether to head to Newport or New Haven — if you want to leave Waterford at all.