One Of The 'Big Four' US Airlines Is Cutting Snacks And Drinks On All Short Flights
When it comes to flying, it seems like airlines are trying to squeeze more money out of passengers while offering fewer free perks. Charges for bags are increasing, seats are getting smaller, and now Delta Airlines, one of America's biggest airlines, is cutting back on its food and beverage service on hundreds of flights (via People).
Since 2015, Delta has cut off snack and drinks services on short haul flights that were 250 miles or less, but new change, which goes into effect on May 19th, moves that cut off point to 349 miles or less. For example, popular short haul routes from Los Angeles to San Francisco or New York City to Boston now no longer get this service (via WCNC). However, this is only a big change for the main cabin and Delta Comfort+ passengers. For those flying in first class on these shorter flights, there will still be food and drink available.
Many of those short haul flights that are being newly affected by this change had been operating with what was called Express Beverage Service, which gave passengers a choice of water, tea, and coffee, along with a choice of two snacks. As one person noted on X (formerly Twitter): "Half the cabin never got their drink on those flights anyway. Delta just stopped pretending." With turbulence or other common issues, flight attendants can't always start service right away — and on shorter flights, there just isn't always enough time to get it all done. So, in a way, this levels the playing field for those passengers — but, also, this means no one in the main cabin gets anything at all (unless they're traveling 350 miles or more).
Some Delta passengers will actually get more food and beverage options
But it's not all bad news. Along with the cut to service for some flights, Delta has confirmed that it's expanding service on others. According to a statement shared by Today, flights between 350 miles and 499 miles — which were previously getting the Express Beverage Service — will now be getting full service. This change means passengers will get more beverage choices, like carbonated beverages, along with four snack options, including Cheez-Its and MadeGood granola bars.
In the aforementioned statement, the airline said: "Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network ... Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight."
There are clear pros and cons for this service realignment with Delta. Some flyers will find themselves with more snack options than before, and those who are losing service maybe didn't get that much to start with. It does serve as a good reminder to pack a snack and an empty reusable water bottle in your carry-on for your next flight. Only time will tell if any of the other "Big Four" airlines — United, American, and Southwest — will follow Delta's lead in stopping food and drink service on some of the flights. Currently, American offers free snacks and nonalcoholic beverage service on flights over 250 miles, while Southwest offers this on flights over 251 miles. The United cut off point is 300 miles for complimentary snacks and drinks in economy class.