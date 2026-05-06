One Of The 'Big Four' US Airlines Is Cutting Snacks And Drinks On All Short Flights

When it comes to flying, it seems like airlines are trying to squeeze more money out of passengers while offering fewer free perks. Charges for bags are increasing, seats are getting smaller, and now Delta Airlines, one of America's biggest airlines, is cutting back on its food and beverage service on hundreds of flights (via People).

Since 2015, Delta has cut off snack and drinks services on short haul flights that were 250 miles or less, but new change, which goes into effect on May 19th, moves that cut off point to 349 miles or less. For example, popular short haul routes from Los Angeles to San Francisco or New York City to Boston now no longer get this service (via WCNC). However, this is only a big change for the main cabin and Delta Comfort+ passengers. For those flying in first class on these shorter flights, there will still be food and drink available.

Many of those short haul flights that are being newly affected by this change had been operating with what was called Express Beverage Service, which gave passengers a choice of water, tea, and coffee, along with a choice of two snacks. As one person noted on X (formerly Twitter): "Half the cabin never got their drink on those flights anyway. Delta just stopped pretending." With turbulence or other common issues, flight attendants can't always start service right away — and on shorter flights, there just isn't always enough time to get it all done. So, in a way, this levels the playing field for those passengers — but, also, this means no one in the main cabin gets anything at all (unless they're traveling 350 miles or more).