Between Wichita Falls And Fort Worth Is A Texas Town With Outdoor Fun, Antique Shops, And A Quirky Landmark

The Lone Star State has a reputation for doing things big, and the suburban sprawl that's rapidly making its way across North Texas is no exception. However, you can still find plenty of charming little towns tucked between the region's fancy new subdivisions and budding suburbs. Bowie is one of them, for sure. According to the little city's official website, Bowie was founded as a railroad hub in the late 1800s. A little over 1,000 folks called the place home back then. Fast forward to today, and it's still pretty tiny, with only around 6,000 residents.

Don't let the size fool you, though. As one local shared on BestPlaces, "The town may be small, but it has a big heart." Bowie has ample outdoor fun, with a slew of parks and a lake nearby, as well as a historic downtown area lined with old buildings full of antique stores and other cute shops. But the city's quirky landmark — a really, really big knife — is probably its biggest draw. (More on that in a bit.) You'll find Bowie sandwiched in the middle of Fort Worth and Wichita Falls. If you're not from around these parts, the restaurant-filled Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is only about an hour's drive away, if traffic isn't too heavy.