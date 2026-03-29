10 Best Restaurants At The Award-Winning Dallas/ Fort Worth Airport
With close to 90 million annual visitors, five terminals, and hundreds of daily departures, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is the second-busiest hub in the United States after Atlanta. It also takes the longest to walk across, spanning a total of 1.5 miles from top to bottom. A Skylink Train operates 24 hours a day, making it easier to hop between airlines if necessary.
During your layover, you'll find plenty to do, from art installations to retail therapy at upscale stores like Chanel, Coach, and Kiehl's. There are also premium lounges with TVs and premium WiFi, and spas where you can recharge before your next flight. And, of course, there's also a long list of restaurants, from national chains to local Tex-Mex favorites.
Although airport food, in general, doesn't have the best reputation, DFW is considered a step above the rest. In fact, it's one of the five best airports in America for diners, according to reviews. The abundance of options across the five terminals can make it hard to know where to start, especially when there are certain types of airport foods you might want to avoid. That's why we've curated a list of the best options for you, combing through hundreds of customer reviews, blog posts, and local newspaper articles to find the top-10 places to grab a bite to eat at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen (Terminal A and C)
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, which has two different locations in DFW in Terminals A and C, aims to bring French Quarter flavors to the airport. You'll find menu items like baked crab mac & cheese, po-boy sandwiches, fried fish platters, and Mississippi catfish opelousas. Or grab a slice of key lime pie, ideal for a quick pick-me-up during a long layover. You can expect to pay between $25 and $45 for a main course — here's why food in the airport is so expensive — but customers generally agree that it's worth it here, given the guaranteed quality.
Pappadeaux has an average of 4.2 out of five stars on Yelp and 4.4 out of five stars on Tripadvisor. According to one former customer, "[Pappadeaux is] the best airport food, service, and drinks I've ever experienced. They were exceptionally quick and delicious." Another reviewer recommends the po-boy, topped with a flavorful remoulade sauce. Before you order, keep in mind that the portion sizes are large, so be prepared to leave with a full stomach, or split a dish with a travel companion.
Besides its two locations in the DFW Airport, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a few dozen other branches around the country, most of which are in the southwest. The Pappas family has been in the restaurant business since 1967, meaning they've been refining the same Cajun-inspired recipes for over 50 years.
Pappasito's Cantina (Terminal A and C)
Pappasito's, a Texas chain restaurant that originated in Houston, has become known as one of the best spots to grab Tex-Mex food in Dallas. There are about 20 locations, each with a menu that includes tacos, fajitas, and grilled seafood platters. Prices are dependent on location, but in the airport, you can expect to pay between $20 and $40 for an entrée, and about $9 for a piece of tres leches cake. There are also breakfast options for early-morning travelers, like huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos, and "eggchiladas."
Like Pappadeaux, this restaurant has two locations in DFW, one in Terminal A and the other in Terminal C. The majority of customers highlight the Terminal A location. "Wow! This was the best airport food I have ever eaten. And amazing craft cocktails," reads one review on Tripadvisor, which goes on to note, "The person sitting next to me enjoyed his food so much he had to share that it was also the best food he has ever eaten at an airport restaurant."
There are also thousands — yes, thousands — of five-star reviews on Google, with many pointing to the fast service, which is especially important in an airport setting with tight time constraints. "They also proactively assured customers that the food would be out between 5 and 12 min, and they were right! I ordered the queso with steak," reads one review. "I actually appreciated how they brought the steak out separately so I could see how it was prepared before mixing it."
Bugatti Bar & Taverna (Terminal A)
Since the 1980s, Bugatti Bar & Taverna has been a Dallas staple. "From proposals to business deals, we've been honored to be part of our guests' most important moments," restaurant president Zee Bugatti told Inside DFW. The popular Italian restaurant opened up a location at DFW's Terminal A in 2024, narrowing down its menu by about 60% and focusing primarily on cocktails like salted pecan old fashions, pineapple sours, and "Texpresso" martinis.
Customers highlight the freshness of the ingredients on Google, which they were especially impressed by, given the airport setting. Menu items include dishes like gnocchi, sliders, pasta with meatballs, and salads. "You're in an airport and can't decide what to eat," writes one enthusiastic customer on Yelp. "The grilled chicken salad is fresh and delicious, plus house-made Caesar dressing that tastes like no other. Really, I can't even explain it, and I've been in the food industry for 30 years. Oh, and the mixed drinks... Excellent."
In the words of another guest, per Yelp, "[My] Flight was delayed, so I went in for food and drinks. The service was amazing, the bartender gave so many recommendations! Ended up ordering the Wagyu Sliders ... and their local draft beer!" After you finish your cocktail, explore the boutique clothing and skincare shops located right next to Bugatti, another way to pass the time between flights.
Cousin's Bar-B-Q (Terminal B)
Nestled in the heart of Terminal B is Cousin's Bar-B-Q, where you can get a taste of authentic Texas brisket before flying out of town. Cousin's, which was founded back in 1983, proudly uses the "low- and-slow" method to prepare its meat. It's proven to be worth it, and Cousin's has previously been named one of the best airport restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler.
"Flight was delayed (bummer), however, it allowed me the time to experience Cousins BBQ! ... I ordered the brisket nachos and was nothing short of impressed," reads a review on Google. Other menu options include BBQ-topped baked potatoes, pulled pork sandwiches, and coleslaw on the side. There's also a unique breakfast menu in the mornings. Before you head over, keep in mind that there's no sit-down service here — you'll need to go up to the counter to order.
Although the airport drives up prices, as is true for most of the options on our list, customers generally note that the portion sizes here are large. "If you have to be [at the airport], make sure your layover is long enough to take in Cousin's BBQ. Generous portions (at airport prices), but where else are you gonna get free refills on genuine Southern sweet tea (and the Yankee unsweetened variety as well)," reassures one former customer on Tripadvisor.
Ampersand Coffee House (Terminal C)
If you're still wiping sleep from your eyes while waiting for an early morning flight, head to Ampersand Coffee House in Terminal C. It's open daily from 5 a.m. until the last flight takes off, offering a range of coffee and tea options, including flavored lattes, matcha, and macchiatos. There's also regular drip coffee and cold brew. Food options on the menu include a variety of avocado toasts with bonus toppings like hummus, turkey and pesto, or mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze. There are also fresh pastries to go.
The vast majority of reviews for the cafe give it five stars, spanning across Yelp and Google. "I love Ampersand Coffee! The strawberry matcha is my favorite, but their iced lattes are very good as well," says one traveler on Google, adding, "The employees are always so nice, and my drinks are always delicious! Highly recommend coming here if you're in Terminal C or have a long layover!" If you happen to land overnight and the coffee shop is closed, not to worry; you can still order a drink from the 24-hour espresso machine, according to past customers.
Bánh Shop (Terminal C and D)
With several hundred five-star reviews on both Google and Yelp, Bánh Shop is among the best of the best when it comes to airport dining. The restaurant is known for its Vietnamese street fare, specifically its bánh mi sandwiches on fresh baguettes. You'll also find drunken noodles, pad thai bowls, and shareable plates on the menu.
Since its grand opening in DFW's Terminal D in 2014, Bánh Shop has generated a lot of buzz. According to the official website, it was ranked among the best airport "street" food by Airports Council International (ACI), and has previously been listed amongst the best new airport restaurants by Travel & Leisure. There's also a Terminal C location, which has fewer, yet similarly positive, reviews.
"Banh Shop (Gate D10) is a top-tier DFW pick because they bake their own baguettes on-site, ensuring a fresh, crunchy base for their sandwiches," writes one former customer on Yelp, going on to note, "Expect vibrant bowls and fresh herbs, but be prepared for airport pricing around $15-$20." According to another traveler on Google, Bánh Shop was "one of the best airport food experiences I've ever had! The tofu pad Thai was hot, fresh, and delicious. Table service was fast and friendly."
Nowitzki (Terminal C)
Founded by NBA star Dirk Nowitzki in 2023, this DFW restaurant has already accumulated dozens of four- and five-star reviews on Yelp. "This new restaurant is once again elevating our terminal dining experience by offering great food that connects our customers with one of our hometown sports heroes," Ken Buchanan, the Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Customer Experience at DFW, explained in a 2023 interview.
The menu is eclectic, with protein bowls ideal for hungry travelers on the go, as well as flatbreads, cheeseburgers, and breakfast items for the morning fliers. Inside the restaurant, you'll find a casual, sporty atmosphere, with large of pictures of Dirk Nowitzki on the walls and a full bar. "This happened to be by our gate, and as a basketball fan, I was naturally curious (plus the NCAAs were on, and they have several TVs)," writes one former customer on the restaurant's website, adding, "Apparently Dirk does stop by randomly, but what was more intriguing was the theme – his favorite foods a mishmash of styles from all over the world."
According to another traveler on Yelp, where the restaurant has collected a total of 4.1 out of five stars, "Food was great! Everything we saw come out of the kitchen looked amazing. Staff was really nice and had great service! Would highly recommend!"
CRÚ Food and Wine Bar (Terminal D)
If you're looking for a classy experience before a long flight, check out CRÚ Food and Wine Bar in Terminal D. The interior of the restaurant looks like a cozy wine cellar, with hundreds of bottles displayed on dark wooden shelves. The restaurant stays open late — exact closing times depend on the last flight out — and opens early for jet-lagged travelers.
At CRÚ, you'll find dozens of drink options at varied price points. In fact, according to the restaurant's website, it was the first wine bar in Texas to offer 30 wines by the glass. You can also order bottles if you're planning for a long layover. The food menu boasts an elevated mix of small plates, like fig & gorgonzola bruschetta, charcuterie boards with prosciutto, salami, manchego, and foie gras, or even "lamb lollipops" with a balsamic reduction. Desserts include tiramisu and salted caramel cheesecake.
Overall, the wine bar has 4.3 out of five stars on Google. "Amazing, amazing wine bar/restaurant. This is not airport food," reads one review, going on to note, "Their pear and Gorgonzola pizza/flatbread was some of the best I've ever had. It arrived hot and fresh. [They have a huge selection at the bar. Love this place! Great service!"
TX/MX (Terminal D)
Terminal D, where you'll find most of the airport's international gates, is also home to some of its best restaurants. TX/MX has a total of 4.9 out of five stars on Tripadivsor, a rating that's nearly unheard of in the world of airport eateries. Popular menu items include the street tacos, quesadillas, and margaritas, and reviewers also highlight the friendly and fast service. "Made our 5-hour layover a lot more enjoyable! We had the chicken nachos and the pork tacos – both great. House margaritas, also fab!" reminisces one traveler on Tripadvisor.
There are also hundreds of five-star ratings on Google, where TX/MX receives a total of 4.5 out of five stars. "After returning home from overseas, this is where I stopped to grab a bite to eat before my connecting flight," says one reviewer, going on to add, "The waitress was magnificent! Very attentive, she recommended I get the breakfast burrito, and let me tell you...It was delicious. Perfect amount of cheese, eggs, chicken, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro."
The restaurant, which looks out onto Gates 30 and 31, is colorful, with blue, red, and yellow hanging light fixtures, bright wall art, and even cacti next to booths. It truly feels like an escape from the noise of a busy airport terminal.
2.0 Taco & Tequila Bar (Terminal E)
From features on personal blogs to YouTube reviews, 2.0 Taco & Tequila Bar in Terminal E has received plenty of praise. On Google, you'll find well over 1,000 ratings, and the majority of them are five stars. "Awesome airport restaurant experience. It was pretty busy, but we got seated immediately. Our server was fantastic, friendly, and fast! He also made sure to check on us several times during our meal," reads one, which goes on to add, "The food was incredible. Real, grilled chicken, not fake or over-processed meat. Will be stopping by next time I'm at DFW."
The restaurant makes sure to source ingredients locally, and the menu includes "Texas-sized" burritos, carnitas, and fried avocado bites. There's also a large cocktail selection; drinks have airport-specific names like The Boarding Pass, The Airbus, and The Weather Delay (which is, appropriately, a blue frozen margarita).
According to Google, doors open around 6 a.m. every morning, during which time you'll be able to order breakfast tacos, quesadillas, and burritos stuffed with eggs, bacon, and cheese. Like most of the options on our list, you can expect an airport-level price tag. Burritos range from about $15 to $20, and three tacos will cost you about $22.
Methodology
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is home to dozens of restaurants, from large-scale chains to small, local Tex-Mex joints. We've excluded more recognizable fast-food joints from our list, like McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and Applebee's, all of which have DFW locations. Our primary goal was to highlight popular restaurants specific to this airport, places you wouldn't necessarily see elsewhere. That being said, we still included regional chains like Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen.
In order to ensure accuracy, we read through hundreds of reviews on Tripadvisor, Yelp, Google, and Reddit, looking for restaurants with 3.9 out of 5 stars or higher. Also important to us was to include restaurants across all five terminals, so no matter where you're coming from or going to, you'll be able to stop by at least one.
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport isn't the only Southern hub known for its dining. There's also Atlanta's international airport, considered the best airport in America for a layover. If you're a frequent flier looking for more top-notch airport stops, check out this list of the best airport restaurants of 2025. And keep in mind that you can bring your own food on the plane through TSA, depending on its size and consistency.