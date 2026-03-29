10 Best Restaurants At The Award-Winning Dallas/ Fort Worth Airport

With close to 90 million annual visitors, five terminals, and hundreds of daily departures, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is the second-busiest hub in the United States after Atlanta. It also takes the longest to walk across, spanning a total of 1.5 miles from top to bottom. A Skylink Train operates 24 hours a day, making it easier to hop between airlines if necessary.

During your layover, you'll find plenty to do, from art installations to retail therapy at upscale stores like Chanel, Coach, and Kiehl's. There are also premium lounges with TVs and premium WiFi, and spas where you can recharge before your next flight. And, of course, there's also a long list of restaurants, from national chains to local Tex-Mex favorites.

Although airport food, in general, doesn't have the best reputation, DFW is considered a step above the rest. In fact, it's one of the five best airports in America for diners, according to reviews. The abundance of options across the five terminals can make it hard to know where to start, especially when there are certain types of airport foods you might want to avoid. That's why we've curated a list of the best options for you, combing through hundreds of customer reviews, blog posts, and local newspaper articles to find the top-10 places to grab a bite to eat at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.