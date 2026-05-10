Forget Florida, Retire To This West Coast Gem With Ocean Views, Mountain Getaways, And Vibrant Cities
The tranquility of the coast draws hordes of retirees to ocean-bordering states during their golden years. Although Florida is one of the most popular states to retire in, the elderly living resource center, Seniorly, ranked the Sunshine State as the worst for aging in place. Luckily, Florida is not the only option for retirees who enjoy the ocean — California is also highly sought after. With some of the best weather and outdoor recreation in the entire country — as well as a coveted top five ranking in the senior healthcare state report card — there are few better states to retire to than California.
Although Florida has a longer coastline, California's 3,427 miles of sandy shores are more than enough to soak in the sun. Beyond beaches, California has nine national parks, which is more than any other U.S. state, whereas Florida's parks are largely homogeneous and difficult to enjoy in the scorching summer months. While Florida is the flattest state in the U.S, California has both the highest and lowest points in the contiguous U.S., ranging from 282 feet below sea level in Badwater Basin to 14,505 feet atop Mount Whitney. Few landscapes in North America are as diverse as California, with the state's gradient topography offering retirees everything from peaceful mountain getaways to coastal treasures.
For retirees looking to plant roots in an urban environment, California offers a wide selection of vibrant cities. Down south, Los Angeles and San Diego are incredibly popular options for seniors looking for a Mediterranean-like climate with ample sunshine and desirable coastlines. In Northern California, destinations like San Francisco and San Jose pack in rich culture and moderate temperatures.
Retiring in California's towns and cities
Florida's bland ocean panoramas are incomparable to California's coastal diversity. One of the top retiree destinations on the California coast is picturesque Carmel-by-the-Sea. This postcard town offers a vibrant dining and arts scene, an enviable position among California's world-class wine country, and an array of tasting rooms scattered throughout town. Nearby Monterey, Big Sur, and Highway 1 — the California coast's most immaculate drive — bolster Carmel-by-the-Sea's retirement charm.
If you want urban flair in your golden years, San Diego was ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the best place to retire in California. This city has a stunning coastline, great healthcare, and year-round warm weather. Looking north by about 2 hours, Los Angeles is also among California's best retirement destinations. What sets this city apart is its range of living options, from high rises downtown to coastal escapes in Santa Monica and panoramic overlooks in the Hollywood Hills. San Francisco is another pick for retirees prioritizing healthcare access — UCSF Medical Center is ranked as the best hospital in the state.
California also has ample options for retirees who enjoy the mountains, namely, breathtaking, secluded places. Bordering Nevada is the picturesque mountain destination of Lake Tahoe, characterized by year-round outdoor recreation from boating to world-class golf. Mariposa is another peaceful area with a small-town feel and easy access to Yosemite National Park.
Healthy living for retirees in California
Access to healthcare for retirees in California far outranks Florida. The Commonwealth Fund places California as the 20th best state for health performance, while Florida sits as the 39th of 50 states. Quality of life is also an important factor when considering the health benefits of a move to California. While the West Coast state offers year-round outdoor recreation and pleasant temperatures, Florida is the hottest and most humid state in the U.S., making summer weather unbearable, especially for seniors who are more susceptible to heat-related illness.
California retirees don't have to look far for world-class healthcare — the state is fortunate enough to have some of the best care systems in the world. According to Newsweek, 15 of the California hospital systems rank among the 100 best in the world, and 4 of them even sit in the top 10.
The cost of living in California is high, and this correlates with its heightened cost of retirement. However, California does offer retirees some tax benefits. Social security is not taxed, homeowners over 55 have property tax benefits when moving, and there is no estate or inheritance tax. However, retirees considering a move to California should be aware that pension and 401k withdrawals are heavily taxed, state income and sales taxes are both high, and home insurance costs are higher than the national average.