Forget Florida, Retire To This West Coast Gem With Ocean Views, Mountain Getaways, And Vibrant Cities

The tranquility of the coast draws hordes of retirees to ocean-bordering states during their golden years. Although Florida is one of the most popular states to retire in, the elderly living resource center, Seniorly, ranked the Sunshine State as the worst for aging in place. Luckily, Florida is not the only option for retirees who enjoy the ocean — California is also highly sought after. With some of the best weather and outdoor recreation in the entire country — as well as a coveted top five ranking in the senior healthcare state report card — there are few better states to retire to than California.

Although Florida has a longer coastline, California's 3,427 miles of sandy shores are more than enough to soak in the sun. Beyond beaches, California has nine national parks, which is more than any other U.S. state, whereas Florida's parks are largely homogeneous and difficult to enjoy in the scorching summer months. While Florida is the flattest state in the U.S, California has both the highest and lowest points in the contiguous U.S., ranging from 282 feet below sea level in Badwater Basin to 14,505 feet atop Mount Whitney. Few landscapes in North America are as diverse as California, with the state's gradient topography offering retirees everything from peaceful mountain getaways to coastal treasures.

For retirees looking to plant roots in an urban environment, California offers a wide selection of vibrant cities. Down south, Los Angeles and San Diego are incredibly popular options for seniors looking for a Mediterranean-like climate with ample sunshine and desirable coastlines. In Northern California, destinations like San Francisco and San Jose pack in rich culture and moderate temperatures.