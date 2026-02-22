5 Breathtaking, Secluded Places To Retire In California, According To Residents

California is a geographic and cultural juggernaut, with the world's fourth-largest economy and ecosystems spanning from rugged Pacific coastline to snow-capped Sierra peaks. Also home to sun-drenched deserts and towering redwood forests, the state offers an aspirational backdrop for those seeking a scenic place to slow down. Beyond the views, California's retirement perks include year-round recreation, top-tier healthcare, and a variety of lifestyle options (think vineyard weekends, coastal retreats, or even après ski mountain town vibes). These likely aren't places that'll make your social security stretch the farthest, but after decades of working and saving, retiring to California can feel like an idyllic reward.

In 2024, the Los Angeles Times ranked "the 25 best places in California to retire," and, predictably, a debate ensued on Reddit. The points mentioned on social media had us wondering: What are the best places to retire in California? We decided to make our own list, using Reddit as a starting point but basing our choices on the state's most beautiful and secluded retirement spots. Ultimately, according to a fair amount of internet-using Californians, we found that Ojai, Mendocino, Borrego Springs, Montecito, and Mammoth Lakes fit the bill. These destinations cover everything from mountains to deserts to coastal areas, and each offers stunning, uncrowded landscapes fit for (retired) royalty.

To narrow the options down to five winners, we searched across Niche, Reddit, and Medium for commentary from residents and retirees. We also considered factors such as a location's access to conveniences, healthcare, and other amenities. Of course, breathtaking and secluded were the main qualities every place needed to have. For this roundup, we define secluded as quiet but not totally isolated. Consequently, we often avoided the LA Times' selections, as its methodology differed.