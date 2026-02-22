5 Breathtaking, Secluded Places To Retire In California, According To Residents
California is a geographic and cultural juggernaut, with the world's fourth-largest economy and ecosystems spanning from rugged Pacific coastline to snow-capped Sierra peaks. Also home to sun-drenched deserts and towering redwood forests, the state offers an aspirational backdrop for those seeking a scenic place to slow down. Beyond the views, California's retirement perks include year-round recreation, top-tier healthcare, and a variety of lifestyle options (think vineyard weekends, coastal retreats, or even après ski mountain town vibes). These likely aren't places that'll make your social security stretch the farthest, but after decades of working and saving, retiring to California can feel like an idyllic reward.
In 2024, the Los Angeles Times ranked "the 25 best places in California to retire," and, predictably, a debate ensued on Reddit. The points mentioned on social media had us wondering: What are the best places to retire in California? We decided to make our own list, using Reddit as a starting point but basing our choices on the state's most beautiful and secluded retirement spots. Ultimately, according to a fair amount of internet-using Californians, we found that Ojai, Mendocino, Borrego Springs, Montecito, and Mammoth Lakes fit the bill. These destinations cover everything from mountains to deserts to coastal areas, and each offers stunning, uncrowded landscapes fit for (retired) royalty.
To narrow the options down to five winners, we searched across Niche, Reddit, and Medium for commentary from residents and retirees. We also considered factors such as a location's access to conveniences, healthcare, and other amenities. Of course, breathtaking and secluded were the main qualities every place needed to have. For this roundup, we define secluded as quiet but not totally isolated. Consequently, we often avoided the LA Times' selections, as its methodology differed.
Ojai
Known for its spas, Mediterranean feel, culinary scene, and proximity to Santa Barbara, Ojai is a laid-back Ventura County city famous for its "pink moment" sunsets. This phenomenon occurs when the Topatopa Mountains glow deep orange and fade to rosy quartz as the sun goes down. "One of the most underrated small towns in California," a Niche user wrote. "Not only [are] there breathtaking views, but there is also the beach less than 30 minutes away."
Backed by Los Padres National Forest and surrounded by vineyards, olive fields, and citrus groves, Ojai offers a tranquil community with abundant outdoor recreation. Here, retirement means tending gardens or taking leisurely bike rides rather than settling into a high-rise condo (though the city does have an elderly residential care center). For walking and cycling, the 15-mile paved Ojai Valley Trail connects downtown Ojai to Ventura's beaches. Meanwhile, at Soule Park, you can enjoy what GOLF Magazine dubbed "The Best Course You've Never Heard Of." An area associated with a "vortex" of spiritual energy, Ojai also hosts numerous meditation centers and wellness spaces that attract both residents and weekend visitors. Adding further appeal to the region are local farmers' markets, art galleries, cultural events, and locally-owned restaurants. "It is a great place for raising kids and retirement," one resident shared on Niche.
Despite its popularity — and high living costs — Ojai feels secluded. Highway 33, the Maricopa Highway, is the valley's main thoroughfare, and the city has just 7,400 permanent residents. Large chain stores are absent, as the community banned them in 2007 to help independent businesses thrive and preserve the area's small-town character. "Ojai has been home to my family for four generations," a local said on Niche. "We grow up, move away... then those family members who can, move back to enjoy a comfortable retirement."
Mendocino
Picture a rocking chair on the porch of a sea-misted Victorian, roses blooming in the yard. That retirement image exists 150 miles north of San Francisco along California's shoreline in Mendocino. A coastal stunner with New England-style cottages nestled among ancient redwoods, quiet beaches, peaceful forest trails, and fewer than 600 residents, the village feels both secluded and romantic. Often discussed as "a state of mind" rather than a mere setting, this town has inspired multiple writers, from Alice Walker to Jack London. "Mendocino is beautiful," a resident wrote on Niche, "Living here is much slower than the Bay Area... less congested than other areas." Journalist Fran Miller echoed this sentiment in an article for Haute Living San Francisco, saying: "Mendocino is the kind of luxury we often forget exists: unhurried, unpolished, and entirely its own. You come here to exhale."
The walkable town is a designated historic district, home to galleries, cafés, and the Mendocino Art Center, a community hub offering workshops, residencies, and events. Outdoor lovers can explore Mendocino Headlands State Park, bike the California Coastal Trail, wander through the Montgomery Woods, or kayak in Van Damme State Park. For gold, Little River Inn is the only oceanfront golf course on Mendocino's Coast, but nearby Ukiah offers more links.
There are tradeoffs for those amenities, though. "I moved here recently and love it. There are definitely some inconveniences, mainly small-town things and healthcare-related," a Reddit user wrote. Another Reddit commenter added: "Love it here... just be aware you'll be driving to Ukiah or Santa Rosa for most things." Thankfully, Fort Bragg (10 miles north) offers a hospital and senior center. Over the coastal range, Ukiah (which ranked #16 on the LA Times list), provides additional medical and senior-focused facilities.
Borrego Springs
For retirees who want to skip the coastal lifestyle and instead seek expansive skies and a desert climate, Borrego Springs is one of California's most underrated retirement destinations. It offers a compelling alternative to pricier resort hubs like Palm Springs — about 86 miles north — with greater seclusion, lower housing costs, and a slower, more intentional pace of life. Designated an International Dark Sky Community, it includes Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California's largest state park and among America's best places for stargazing.
This tranquil desert oasis feels far removed from suburbia; celebrities in the 1950s even escaped Hollywood for Borrego Springs. Today, the town attracts RVers, motorcyclists, and retirees looking for a calm, affordable life. Here, the residents are friendly and warm. A tiny downtown means no light pollution (or even a stoplight — contrasting Palm Springs, which has a Reddit thread dedicated to complaining about it stoplights). Beyond stargazing, visitors come to see Galleta Meadows' larger-than-life metal sculptures, explore remote canyon trails, birdwatch, and take off-road adventures among the Santa Rosa Mountains. In spring, the rugged landscape transforms with Southern California's famous wildflower blooms. "Overall, I must say it is pleasant to live here and I like this town very much," a local said on Niche.
Similar to Ojai, Borrego Springs has no chain stores. Instead, most businesses are locally driven. Quiet revitalization efforts have renewed places like Hacienda del Sol, the historic Anza Borrego Tennis Center, and the Borrego Art Institute, a community hub with galleries, classes, and an art park. For everything from pickleball to tennis to bocce ball, Borrego Springs County Park provides courts and fields. Meanwhile, de Anza Desert Club provides a legendary golf course known as the "Desert Hideaway."
Montecito
You've likely heard of this multi-million dollar gem. It's a haven for royals, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals seeking small-town seclusion without sacrificing proximity to conveniences (like those in Los Angeles, 90 miles south). Montecito is a gorgeous and affluent beach town with Michelin-starred restaurants, historic estates, and Mediterranean-Revival architecture. As journalist Amy Larocca wrote for The New York Times, "With the Santa Ynez mountains to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south, and air that smells faintly of lavender and eucalyptus, Montecito is one of the rare places that looks even better in real life than it does on Instagram." A resident via Niche agreed: "One of the most beautiful places in the world. Mountain, ocean and great people. Housing is expensive but mostly due to its desirability."
Though far from isolated — it's located just 5 miles south of Santa Barbara — Montecito's gated communities, hushed residential enclaves, and meticulously landscaped mansions feel totally secluded. In fact, the area is sometimes referred to as "the bubble" and attracts many A-listers looking for privacy. Despite this serenity, Montecito offers convenient access to world-class medical facilities and retiree-friendly amenities, though these perks come at a price. According to local realtor Avi Becker, homes typically start between $4 and $6 million. "You're paying for space, safety, and a vibe that kind of feels like Tuscany meets Malibu," Becker explains.
While the LA Times acknowledged Montecito's appeal as a retirement destination, it stopped short of including the city on its list, citing a high cost of living. However, for a certain subset of retirees, the region's breathtaking setting and unmatched seclusion make it a compelling place to settle. Plus, seniors here will be surrounded by peers, as those aged 65 and above comprise 33% of Montecito's population (via Niche).
Mammoth Lakes
There are three types of Californians: those who love the ocean, those who thrive in the desert, and those who prefer the mountains. For retirees who feel most at home at elevation, the state offers plenty of alpine options. Mountain towns tend to be remote, sometimes challenging places for retirees who need special services and healthcare. However, Mammoth Lakes stands out not just for picturesque vistas and relative seclusion but for retiree-friendly amenities. Mammoth Hospital has been recognized for its excellent patient care, and seniors who ski can score free lift tickets at Mammoth Mountain, helping Social Security checks stretch just a little further. "I've lived in Mammoth for many years and retired here," a resident wrote on Niche. "It's a young person's town but it's still great for active 50+ retirees who love the outdoors."
From hiking around stunning Big Pine Lakes to kicking back with a beer at Mammoth Brewing Company, this area provides both invigorating and relaxing recreation opportunities. "If you love climbing, fishing, peak bagging, cross-country anything, it's hard to get bored," a Reddit user shared. "Even hiking on the same trail the same day looks different at different times. The lighting makes the mountains look more dramatic and the general feel can be so different."
But like many small mountain towns, Mammoth Lakes comes with some trade-offs. Expect gasoline, groceries, and wildfire insurance to be expensive. Additionally, the region's heavy snowfall can restrict travel, and tourists tend to flock here in winter and summer. Still, a friendly community of just over 7,000 residents (per Niche) and endless outdoor adventures keep Mammoth high on the list of appealing retirement destinations. "I've met multiple people born and raised in town who were itching to get away and then did everything they could to make it work moving back," one local said on Reddit.
Methodology
The best place to retire is highly subjective. People choose where to live for many different reasons, whether it's budget, lifestyle, proximity to family, access to healthcare, or a combination of all four. Even within one's retirement era, values and needs can change. Thus, narrowing down a list of California's top spots for retirees was a challenge. For this roundup, we focused on destinations known for breathtaking beauty and a sense of seclusion. From there, we identified standout candidates by researching resident reviews from platforms like Niche, Reddit, and Medium. Reports from major publications such as the LA Times and The New York Times also helped shape our final selections.
In the end, where you retire should be the place that makes you feel the most at ease. If you're seeking seclusion, a slower pace, and stunning natural surroundings, California delivers exceptional options. From desert landscapes to coastal enclaves and mountain retreats, destinations like Ojai, Mendocino, Borrego Springs, Montecito, and Mammoth Lakes showcase some of the most incredible and peaceful settings in the state.
