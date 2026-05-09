Vermont's Austrian-Inspired Mountain Lodge Is A Nostalgic Stowe Stay With Four-Season Activities

Frolicking on the hillside in the vein of the von Trapps-inspired musical is certainly one way to leverage the von Trapp Lodge & Resort's idyllic setting, but its activity potential is boundless. In warmer weather, the hiking options around the resort wind along the slopes of the Green Mountains, where you can see wildflower blooms in the spring or bring binoculars for birdwatching. A favorite is the short hike (about 1 mile out-and-back) to the property's stone chapel, which was built by one of the von Trapps in the forest behind the lodge. Beyond the chapel, trails branch out across a couple of summits, plus the resort is under a 30-minute drive from more trails at Mount Mansfield, Vermont's highest mountain with panoramic fall vistas.

As the weather gets cooler, leaf-peeping is a must all around the lodge's hometown of Stowe, nicknamed "Fall's Color Capital." The lodge grounds themselves are speckled with apple trees and surrounded by views of the Green Mountain peaks. You might pair the foliage views with a stop at the von Trapp Family Farm, located on the property. You can book a visit with the farm's herd of Scottish Highland Cattle, or tour its Maple Sugar House (with the house-made syrup available to buy at the lodge's gift shop).

Come winter, the von Trapp property views turn frosty, but there's still plenty to do. Trails around the hillsides become ripe for a cross-country skiing or snowshoeing outing. There's even a pasture cabin serving hot drinks and soup to those trekking through the snow-covered forest, reminiscent of an alpine Alm. If you'd rather let your legs rest, you can opt to book a sleigh ride pulled by horses through the white pastures.