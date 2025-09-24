Vermont's Highest Mountain Offers Panoramic Fall Vistas, Challenging Trails, And Cozy Après Comforts
In the Vermont consciousness, Mount Mansfield may be its spiritual center. Not only does it rise from the hinterland heart of the state, but the mountain also ranks as Vermont's highest peak at 4,393 feet. That makes it the visual backdrop for many communities in the region, including Burlington, Vermont's largest city — an artsy urban vacation spot surrounded by mountains. This is most evident from the east and west, which reveal the long ridgeline that forms a human face gazing at the sky, inspiring the names of its component parts: the forehead, nose, upper lip, lower lip, chin, and Adam's apple. To the Native Abenaki, the shapes earned it the name Mozodepowadso, or Moosehead Mountain.
Colonization brought new names, and somewhere in the 18th century, Mozodepowadso became Mansfield, most likely after Lord Mansfield, a chief justice of England. Whatever the history, Mount Mansfield today fulfills many roles. Firstly, its crown and slopes form a visible bellwether of the seasons, filling with snow, blossoms, greenery, and foliage throughout the year. Naturally, the mountain and its 44,444-acre state forest are also home to regional plants and wildlife, including rare species. Snowmelt and springs form the headwaters of several rivers and brooks, making it a key part of the Winooski River watershed. For the human inhabitants of the region, Mount Mansfield is a powerful economic driver of tourism in every season, but especially fall and winter,
Highlights of Mount Mansfield
The most popular access point of Mount Mansfield is Stowe, nicknamed the "Fall's Color Capital" for a beautiful reason. The town is also home to the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum, underscoring Stowe's special significance for winter sports. Nearby Stowe Mountain Resort, where Alpine skiing was introduced to Vermont in 1937, remains a major draw. Snow-covered is the way many visitors first experience Mount Mansfield. In snow-free seasons, skis switch to boots as trails open for hikers. The Gondola SkyRide provides an assist, ferrying people to just below the peak. The 1.3-mile Cliff Trail proceeds to the chin, though it is an expert-level trail and not for most.
All trails to the top of Mount Mansfield link to the Long Trail — America's oldest long-distance hiking trail and awe-inspiring trek — which runs along the ridgeline. A good starting point is Underhill State Park on the west side of the mountain. Two routes begin here: The 5.1-mile Sunset Ridge Trail to the chin and the 3.7-mile Tear Drop Trail to the nose. On the east side are the 3.7-mile Hellbrook Trail and the 4.5-mile Haselton Trail. You can also hop on the Long Trail itself at Barnes Camp Visitor Center and head 5.8 miles up to the ridge. Far easier is ascending the mountain by car on the toll road, open May through October. From the visitor center at the top, the Long Trail steps out onto the ridge of Mount Mansfield, running 1.3 miles to the chin.
Travel Tips for Mount Mansfield
Any ascent of Mount Mansfield should never be taken lightly. Sure, it's no Kilimanjaro, but it's still challenging terrain for any hiker, requiring a certain level of fitness and hiking experience. The air temperature can drop a dozen or more degrees from the base, and exposure to the elements increases with elevation. That's particularly true on the summit, which is largely bare stone. As such, it's essential to watch the weather forecast and prepare smartly, starting with sturdy, durable footwear. Don't let ambition cloud judgment, either, as once you are on the trail, it's difficult to get off. And going down the mountain on exhausted legs and sore knees may prove more difficult than going up.
Reaching Mount Mansfield itself is far easier, taking about an hour by car from Burlington International Airport. Just note that the travel time can lengthen greatly during the fall, when tourism can back up traffic along Route 100 — known as "Vermont's Main Street" — to Interstate 89. That's why it's sometimes a better idea to approach Mount Mansfield from the north, along Route 108 from Jeffersonville. However, the road is open only from May through October, and the narrow, winding turns are not suitable for large vehicles. A car is also the only option to reach Mount Mansfield, be it from the airport or from the nearest Amtrak station in Waterbury. The Route 100 Commuter bus can get you to Stowe from Waterbury on weekdays, but not to the mountain.