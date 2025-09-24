In the Vermont consciousness, Mount Mansfield may be its spiritual center. Not only does it rise from the hinterland heart of the state, but the mountain also ranks as Vermont's highest peak at 4,393 feet. That makes it the visual backdrop for many communities in the region, including Burlington, Vermont's largest city — an artsy urban vacation spot surrounded by mountains. This is most evident from the east and west, which reveal the long ridgeline that forms a human face gazing at the sky, inspiring the names of its component parts: the forehead, nose, upper lip, lower lip, chin, and Adam's apple. To the Native Abenaki, the shapes earned it the name Mozodepowadso, or Moosehead Mountain.

Colonization brought new names, and somewhere in the 18th century, Mozodepowadso became Mansfield, most likely after Lord Mansfield, a chief justice of England. Whatever the history, Mount Mansfield today fulfills many roles. Firstly, its crown and slopes form a visible bellwether of the seasons, filling with snow, blossoms, greenery, and foliage throughout the year. Naturally, the mountain and its 44,444-acre state forest are also home to regional plants and wildlife, including rare species. Snowmelt and springs form the headwaters of several rivers and brooks, making it a key part of the Winooski River watershed. For the human inhabitants of the region, Mount Mansfield is a powerful economic driver of tourism in every season, but especially fall and winter,