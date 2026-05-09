Florida's Deepest Lake In The Everglades Is Full Of Wildlife Between Fort Lauderdale And Naples

The Big Cypress National Preserve sweeps across the southern end of Florida for almost 730,000 acres, serving as an important part of the Greater Everglades ecosystem. Designated back in 1974, this sprawling patch of swamplands stands out for being the first national preserve to ever be established in the country. It's also a safe habitat for rare wildlife, including the endangered Florida panther, and is a vital resource for the surrounding lands, feeding fresh water into the neighboring Everglades National Park. As if the place could get any more special, it's also home to the deepest lake south of Lake Okeechobee – the aptly named Deep Lake – per the National Park Service.

The scenic natural pool is a rarity in Florida because most of the state's lakes are pretty shallow, largely because the region is so flat. Take the aforementioned Lake Okeechobee — according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Okeechobee is the largest lake in the state, covering more than 700 square miles. But despite its sprawling size, it's only about 9 feet deep. Deep Lake, on the other hand, stretches down for about 90 feet. You'll find the nearly abyssal waters just off State Road 29 on the west side of the Big Cypress National Preserve. The protected area sits about an hour from both Naples and Fort Lauderdale, making it an easy day-trip destination from either city.