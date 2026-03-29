These Are The 5 Deepest Lakes You Can Visit In Florida, According To Statistics

For less experienced swimmers, lakes provide a respite from a common fear of depth. After all, what are lakes except pools made by nature? Well, going for a dip in a lake in Florida may not allay those fears. The Sunshine State is one of the states with the most lakes, with over 35,000 making up 3 million of the state's 36 million acres, and you can't touch the bottom in many of them. In fact, the five deepest lakes you can visit in Florida are at least 50 feet in depth, but you'd have a hard time deciphering which ones just by looking at them.

Lake Okeechobee, Florida's largest freshwater lake and "inland sea," comprises 448,000 acres of blue, yet its average depth of 9 feet makes it the lake equivalent of a kiddie pool. Even the state's second-largest, Lake George, at 24 feet deep, doesn't come close to making the list. Turns out there's more to a lake than just its sheer size and depth. Some of Florida's deepest lakes live within a category of their own. In most cases, geology, time, and nature have combined to create cavernous waterholes.

Many on this list are sinkhole lakes, resulting from a natural phenomenon that occurs on much of the Sunshine State's karst terrain. Erosion, acidic precipitation, and thousands of years combine to dissolve the softer dolomite and limestone undergirding the terrain, opening holes that, combined with existing cavities or caves, can reach down hundreds of feet. While sinkholes have a reputation for causing sudden collapses below existing structures and land, some have been around for thousands of years, collecting water. In the end, a small depression in the ground becomes an uncannily deep lake.