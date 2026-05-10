One Of Kentucky's Fast-Growing Cities Has Shops, Restaurants, And Parks Near Cincinnati

Located in the very northern tip of Kentucky sits the roughly 35,000-strong city of Florence (per World Population Review). It was incorporated as a city almost two hundred years ago in 1830 and is home to over 2,500 businesses that include a diverse range of shopping options, numerous terrific restaurants, and several green spaces to enjoy. So, it's no surprise that more and more people want to move here.

Of the list of businesses you can shop at, The Cottage Boutique serves as the perfect place in Florence to stop at if you're looking for home decor, gifts, and jewelry. It sources a lot of products from other small businesses, stocking everything from self-care essentials like shampoos and oils to home decor items like bookends and photo frames. You can visit it when it's open on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you want to take a walk down memory lane by shopping for your favorite gaming consoles and video games, Nostalgic Video Games and Arcade is the place to go. The store's range of consoles include just about every generation of Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles, among other brands. It also has discount games and an arcade where, for $10, you are allowed unlimited playing access. One customer reviewed the store on Google, stating, "One of my favorite video game stores I've been to in the country. Tons of really cool inventory and very fairly priced. The employees are super personable and talked about the history of the place and clearly had a love for collecting ... Worth a trip if you're passionate about games and near the area!"