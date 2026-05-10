One Of Kentucky's Fast-Growing Cities Has Shops, Restaurants, And Parks Near Cincinnati
Located in the very northern tip of Kentucky sits the roughly 35,000-strong city of Florence (per World Population Review). It was incorporated as a city almost two hundred years ago in 1830 and is home to over 2,500 businesses that include a diverse range of shopping options, numerous terrific restaurants, and several green spaces to enjoy. So, it's no surprise that more and more people want to move here.
Of the list of businesses you can shop at, The Cottage Boutique serves as the perfect place in Florence to stop at if you're looking for home decor, gifts, and jewelry. It sources a lot of products from other small businesses, stocking everything from self-care essentials like shampoos and oils to home decor items like bookends and photo frames. You can visit it when it's open on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
If you want to take a walk down memory lane by shopping for your favorite gaming consoles and video games, Nostalgic Video Games and Arcade is the place to go. The store's range of consoles include just about every generation of Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles, among other brands. It also has discount games and an arcade where, for $10, you are allowed unlimited playing access. One customer reviewed the store on Google, stating, "One of my favorite video game stores I've been to in the country. Tons of really cool inventory and very fairly priced. The employees are super personable and talked about the history of the place and clearly had a love for collecting ... Worth a trip if you're passionate about games and near the area!"
Finding the best food in Florence
Bigger cities in The Bluegrass State like Louisville — specifically, the city's peaceful Bonnycastle neighborhood – offer a range of interesting restaurants. But you shouldn't sleep on the diverse range of dining options available in Florence. If local bourbon tastings paired with classic American fare top your list of dining priorities, Churchill's Bourbon and Brew has you covered. Churchill's has an extensive bourbon, wine, beer, and cocktail list, and the food menu showcases plenty of sandwiches and burgers. Complement your dining experience at Churchill's with the free live music organized on the weekends, and you're bound to have a great time.
Florence is also home to one of the best barbecue spots in the Tristate area – Smokin' This and That BBQ. It blends the culinary art of barbecuing with a passion for taking care of the community born from looking after those affected during Hurricane Sandy years ago. Its menu will have you choosing between hard-to-ignore options like breakfast sausages, brisket, smoked wings, and baby back ribs. Diners have also complimented the large portions Smokin' This and That serves, with one customer on Google mentioning how there's "So much food that we are glad we split this for lunch."
If you're on a time crunch or just need a quick sugary bite along with a cup of coffee, you'll be glad to learn that the family-owned coffee shop of Velocity Bike and Bean serves classics like espressos, lattes, and cortados, along with some specialty brews that include flavored mochas. It also has a selection of flavored drinks that change monthly, pastries and baked goods to go with your cup of coffee, and Saturday-only breakfast sandwiches. You can visit it from Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Parks to visit in Florence
Much like the pretty parks found in the waterfront Kentucky city of Ashland, Florence is also home to several green spaces that make for perfect settings to be out and about in nature. Of these, Florence Nature Park and Lincoln Woods Park are certainly worth visiting. Florence Nature Park occupies a land area of 15 acres and is home to walking trails and the Nature Park Event Center, which can be rented out to celebrate weddings, parties, and other events. The park also has patios, grills, and water fountains, and its landscaped gardens provide the perfect escape from the city.
There's also Lincoln Woods Park, which you can drive to in less than 10 minutes from downtown Florence. It's similar in size to Florence Nature Park, offering visitors wooded areas to explore by use of unpaved trails. This park also comes with tennis courts, ball fields, a basketball court, and a playground with swings for children. Some parkgoers have complained, though, that parking can be problematic. One reviewer on Google stated, "The extra parking lot is a little tricky to get to. Maybe better signage could do the trick?"
Once you've had your fill of Cincinnati's best fried chicken restaurants and are ready to head towards Florence from the Ohioan city, you can expect to be on the road for about 30 minutes. If you're looking for a place to stay during your visit to Florence, good options include the Drury Plaza Hotel and La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham. Both properties provide comfortable three-star stays.