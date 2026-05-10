Between Tampa And The Gulf Coast Is A Florida State Park Gem With Fishing, Kayaking, And Salt Springs
The state of Florida offers a seemingly endless array of outdoor recreational opportunities on the water. Many of these are available thanks to the extensive state park system, which includes 175 separate sites scattered across the Sunshine State, according to Florida State Parks. On the Gulf Coast side of the Florida Peninsula, hugging the coastline just north of Tampa, is a gem of a state park that features salt springs and affords visitors excellent access for saltwater fishing and kayaking.
Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park is relatively young as far as state parks go, having been founded in 2001. It encompasses just under 4,000 acres in Port Richey, a town that's known as an affordable Florida retirement haven. Given its location in an area affectionately known as the Nature Coast, it is of little surprise that Werner-Boyce Salt Springs SP is a hub for outdoor activities. This picturesque coastal park is also surprisingly rich in flora and fauna, beyond what one may initially expect. The tidal lowlands are covered with coastal pine and oak trees and crisscrossed by a labyrinth of bayous and canals, which lead to a mangrove-lined shoreline along the Gulf.
There are a number of natural springs throughout the park, many of which can be seen while hiking along its Springs Trail. When the tide is low, a tidal waterfall even forms near the Salt Spring. Low tide is also a good time to view the huge oyster bed at Otter's Landing. The area is a gift to birdwatchers regardless of the water level, as the tidal flats are filled with a variety of shorebirds and wading birds, including vividly colored roseate spoonbills. Bald eagles are also frequently spotted in the park.
Fishing and kayaking in Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park
Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park is a wonderful Florida state park for saltwater fishing. The most common catches are red drum (redfish) and sea trout (speckled trout), along with bluefish and cobia (ling). Anglers are able to cast a line from shore at the aptly named Fisher's Corner or from a canoe or kayak launched from the park's shores.
Whether launching a kayak or canoe for fishing or just for a relaxing paddle and sightseeing, visitors have a few options. For one, they can launch their own paddlecraft from inside the park along various segments of open shoreline. Canoes and kayaks can also be rented inside the park at Salty Dog Kayak Rentals, which also offers a variety of guided tours through the park's waterways. A third option is to enter the park via the Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail.
Regardless of how they get on the water at Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park, paddlers will have plenty to explore. The waters of the bayous and salt marsh are typically calm, making for easy paddling. While exploring these waters, paddlers will not only see a variety of birds, but will also likely encounter marine animals such as dolphins, manatees, and otters. While swimming is not allowed in the park, canoers and kayakers can make a short paddle to Durney Key just outside the park's boundaries to enjoy sandy beaches and go for a swim.
Planning a trip to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park
Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park is a true year-round destination, open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. The best time to visit may depend on your intended activities. Spring is a particularly good season for birding and wildlife viewing. Fishing, paddling, hiking, and cycling are all good throughout the year, although the summer months can be intensely hot during the midday hours. However, on the plus side, that typically also means fewer crowds. By contrast, the winter months provide some of the year's best fishing, as well as the best opportunities to see manatees up close.
The park does have a primitive group camping area for those wishing to stay overnight. A camping area is also available at nearby Starkey Wilderness Park, which is adjacent to one of Florida's longest hiking trails. Additionally, there are a number of hotels within a short distance of the park in Port Richey and Tarpon Springs, a seaside Florida village just down the coast. Tampa, which is less than an hour's drive south along FL-589, also features the closest major airport (TPA) to the park and offers a myriad of accommodations. The lovely town of St. Petersburg and its airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), is another fine option.