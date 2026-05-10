Between Tampa And The Gulf Coast Is A Florida State Park Gem With Fishing, Kayaking, And Salt Springs

The state of Florida offers a seemingly endless array of outdoor recreational opportunities on the water. Many of these are available thanks to the extensive state park system, which includes 175 separate sites scattered across the Sunshine State, according to Florida State Parks. On the Gulf Coast side of the Florida Peninsula, hugging the coastline just north of Tampa, is a gem of a state park that features salt springs and affords visitors excellent access for saltwater fishing and kayaking.

Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park is relatively young as far as state parks go, having been founded in 2001. It encompasses just under 4,000 acres in Port Richey, a town that's known as an affordable Florida retirement haven. Given its location in an area affectionately known as the Nature Coast, it is of little surprise that Werner-Boyce Salt Springs SP is a hub for outdoor activities. This picturesque coastal park is also surprisingly rich in flora and fauna, beyond what one may initially expect. The tidal lowlands are covered with coastal pine and oak trees and crisscrossed by a labyrinth of bayous and canals, which lead to a mangrove-lined shoreline along the Gulf.

There are a number of natural springs throughout the park, many of which can be seen while hiking along its Springs Trail. When the tide is low, a tidal waterfall even forms near the Salt Spring. Low tide is also a good time to view the huge oyster bed at Otter's Landing. The area is a gift to birdwatchers regardless of the water level, as the tidal flats are filled with a variety of shorebirds and wading birds, including vividly colored roseate spoonbills. Bald eagles are also frequently spotted in the park.