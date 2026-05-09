How Greece's 'Untrodden Beaches' Rules Will Affect Tourists In 2026

Greece has long been known as having some of the best beaches in the world. In fact, in 2026, Tripadvisor users voted three beaches on Greece's largest and most idyllic island as some of the best worldwide, with Crete's Elafonissi, Balos, and Falassarna named #2, #3, and #11, respectively. But in April 2026, all three were included among the 13 additions to Greece's list of "untrodden beaches," which will (theoretically) have a significant effect on tourists and locals alike.

In 2024, the Greek government created a list of 198 "untrodden beaches" (or "apatites paralies" in Greek) to address concerns about environmental conservation and over-tourism. These beaches have significant ecological value, as many are home to endemic flora and fauna, migrating birds, and endangered loggerhead sea turtles, or have unique geologic features, which is why they're so popular. But that popularity has become like a hydra, sprouting more and more beach chairs and umbrellas the more that people visit. Many commercial businesses run unchecked in these places and even aggressively stop people from laying their towels out near their chairs.

These now 251 untrodden beaches are subject to regulations limiting the number of sun loungers and umbrellas or banning commercial activity, such as bars, restaurants, and water sports. It's an attempt not only to protect these environments, but to address the frustration of locals (and tourists), who are being kept out by exorbitant prices on privatized beaches. Although Greece currently has one of the lowest average salaries in Europe, the rate for a pair of sunbeds on some beaches is about $130, leading many to protest these practices, which is partly what led to this initiative to begin with. The list now includes beaches on Milos, Naxos, Lesbos, Corfu, and more, and you can find the full list here, although it's currently only available in Greek.