Ohio's Underrated City On The Ohio River Is A Hidden Gem With Shops, Restaurants, And Fun On The Water
From cute mom-and-pop shops and small-town charm to quaint culture, mansions, and festivals, the many towns and cities lining the Ohio River contain a vast array of offerings and attractions worth visiting. But if you're looking to get off the beaten path, don't miss the opportunity to visit the charming and under-the-radar city of Belpre, Ohio. From historic architecture and a rich town history dating back to the 18th century to parks, a riverbank, and a healthy dose of friendly charm and local traditions, this hidden gem destination may not have been on your radar until now, but it certainly should be. Here, you will find myriad tantalizing shops, restaurants, and aquatic activities that make this underrated hub a spot to check out.
Belpre, home to about 6,500 inhabitants, is nestled on the banks of the Ohio River: directly across from the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, which is just a five-minute drive or 25-minute walk away. It's also under two hours by car from Columbus and two hours from Morgantown, West Virginia, meaning that Belpre is an easily accessible getaway from these metropolises. And when it comes to accommodation, there aren't many hotels in Belpre itself, but you're spoiled for choice in Parkersburg — which, although it's across state lines, is just a stone's throw away.
Entertain yourself with shopping and river fun
Avid shopaholics, or anyone looking for specialty items to take home as souvenirs or gifts, will relish a visit to Neff's Country Loft. From wind chimes and Christmas ornaments to candles, jewelry, gourmet edible treats, and beyond, this charming emporium stocks a variety of unique and appealing home decor bits and bobs. Quilters, rejoice: Neff's also carries fabric, notions, wool kits, thread, patterns, and other materials for your next project. Whether you're a longtime crafter or just starting out with quilting as a hobby, you can find what you need here. If it's antiques you're after, follow it up with a pit stop at nearby Leroy's Antiques & Collectibles, a vendor mall where you can shop for myriad treasures from yesteryear. Though it may be unassuming from the exterior, this antique shop is such a hit that antique hunters often make pilgrimages to this tucked-away Belpre gem from far afield.
If outdoor activities are more your speed, you've got no shortage of possibilities in Belpre. Explore the Ohio River Water Trail, accessible via several boat ramps — including a free public one in Belpre which has onsite parking. From here, you can paddleboard, kayak, or canoe along 39 miles of the Ohio River. There are multiple looping routes you can partake in, ranging from 4 miles to 11 miles roundtrip, so no matter your paddling ability and interest level, you'll be able to build a fun river excursion that suits your needs. And if, after visiting Belpre, you're eager for more shopping and scenic river views, head onward to Ohio's "happy city."
Enjoy Belpre's dining opportunities
Belpre boasts a number of eateries to choose from, but for delectable family-style dining, look no further than The Ohio Redwood. This family-owned restaurant has been a local staple for over 60 years for diners looking for a taste of home with easygoing classics like sandwiches, soups, salads, pasta, as well as an extensive breakfast menu. Extremely hungry diners who are up for a major challenge can also opt for the Tall Boy Cheeseburger, which contains not one, not two, not three, but a whopping four burger patties.
Craving something a bit different? Head to popular Las Trancas, open seven days a week, for a delicious dose of Mexican cuisine. Don't miss the lunch special — on offer after 3 p.m. – which grants you a lengthy list of options at low prices. No matter what time of day you visit, you can't skip the dessert menu, which includes delicacies like churros, sopapillas, and even a dessert chimichanga with chocolate. Or grab a table at Dragon House. Locals love this Chinese restaurant for its friendly service, fresh offerings, and affordable price point.