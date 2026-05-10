Ohio's Underrated City On The Ohio River Is A Hidden Gem With Shops, Restaurants, And Fun On The Water

From cute mom-and-pop shops and small-town charm to quaint culture, mansions, and festivals, the many towns and cities lining the Ohio River contain a vast array of offerings and attractions worth visiting. But if you're looking to get off the beaten path, don't miss the opportunity to visit the charming and under-the-radar city of Belpre, Ohio. From historic architecture and a rich town history dating back to the 18th century to parks, a riverbank, and a healthy dose of friendly charm and local traditions, this hidden gem destination may not have been on your radar until now, but it certainly should be. Here, you will find myriad tantalizing shops, restaurants, and aquatic activities that make this underrated hub a spot to check out.

Belpre, home to about 6,500 inhabitants, is nestled on the banks of the Ohio River: directly across from the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, which is just a five-minute drive or 25-minute walk away. It's also under two hours by car from Columbus and two hours from Morgantown, West Virginia, meaning that Belpre is an easily accessible getaway from these metropolises. And when it comes to accommodation, there aren't many hotels in Belpre itself, but you're spoiled for choice in Parkersburg — which, although it's across state lines, is just a stone's throw away.