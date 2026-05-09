Minnesota's Once-Thriving Ghost Town Was Abandoned Before Transforming Into A Scenic State Park

New York is home to America's oldest state park system, but Minnesota's, founded in 1891, comes in second. It's no wonder there's fascinating history to discover at state parks around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, perhaps most especially at the scenic Banning State Park, which occupies the site of an old sandstone quarry and the once-thriving ghost town that used to sit beside it.

Located just outside of Sandstone, Minnesota, about a 1.5-hour drive north of the Twin Cities and an hour's drive south of Duluth, Banning State Park takes its name from William Banning, the founder of the rock quarry and the adjacent town. Both were established in the 1890s, drawing in hundreds of people, including many European immigrants who came to the area in search of work.

Small but relatively lively in its turn-of-the-century heyday, the town once had a motel, a bar, and a boarding house, in addition to several residences. But as demand for steel increased, business at the quarry ran dry — and by 1912, the site was largely abandoned.