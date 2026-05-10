Texas' Largest Outdoor Restaurant Is A Beautiful Lakefront Austin Oasis That Can Seat Thousands

In addition to views and impressive scale, the Oasis has traditions that make it worth your vacation time. Each evening, a bell is rung at sunset to ensure you know when to check out the spectacular colors over one of the best lakes in Texas. There's an annual sunset photo contest, so make sure to save your pics. You'll also notice lover's locks around the balcony, and you can get one at the gift shop to leave your own memento. Maybe you can travel back to take a picture with it later on.

While you're waiting for your table, wander the Oasis grounds. There's a sculpture garden and the gift shop, and fun photo ops around the restaurant. They have a statue of Betty Boop, a table with chairs shaped like Marilyn Monroe, Elvis, Betty Boop, and James Dean, and a monkey riding a giant banana. There are two rooms, the Starlight Terrace and Beau's Backyard, for live music and dancing. There are also several bars, and an extensive drink menu.

Beyond the sunset views, this is, of course, a restaurant. The menu is subject to change, but at the time of this writing, it features a sandwich bar, fajitas, and entrées like grilled salmon and stuffed avocados. There are vegetarian options, tacos, and a brunch and kids' menu as well. While the food doesn't fare as well as the ambience in reviews across Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor, that isn't a universal opinion. Finally, Austin is one of the most haunted cities in America, so while visiting, you may want to check out some ghost tours. You can also try a completely different activity on Lake Travis, the floating horror movie experience, Jaws on the Water.