Just Outside Gallatin Is Tennessee's Wild Retreat For Paddling, Camping, And Birdwatching

Old Hickory Lake snakes its way across north-central Tennessee for many miles. True to its name, the reservoir has been around for decades. It was created in the 1950s by damming up a section of the Cumberland River. Today, the stretches of shoreline are lined with a slew of recreational offerings, from boat ramps and paddling routes to campgrounds and hiking trails that are ideal for birdwatching. You can find a bit of each up in Bledsoe Creek State Park, situated just east of the city of Gallatin. This patch of wilds is on the smaller side, spanning all of 169 acres, but as one visitor shared on Tripadvisor, "that's part of its charm."

The park hugs a little inlet tributary of Old Hickory Lake, making it an easy overnight escape (just be sure to bring along the best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors). The Middle Tennessee retreat has dozens of RV-friendly campsites, each with water and electric hookups, picnic tables, and grills. "The campground is quiet, clean, [and] beautiful," one camper wrote on The Dyrt, adding that it was "so nice to be on the river." Although the park is generally pretty peaceful, it is undergoing some construction as of this writing. The upgrades are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026 — just an FYI, so you're prepared to hear a little noise during the weekdays.