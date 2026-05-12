Just Outside Gallatin Is Tennessee's Wild Retreat For Paddling, Camping, And Birdwatching
Old Hickory Lake snakes its way across north-central Tennessee for many miles. True to its name, the reservoir has been around for decades. It was created in the 1950s by damming up a section of the Cumberland River. Today, the stretches of shoreline are lined with a slew of recreational offerings, from boat ramps and paddling routes to campgrounds and hiking trails that are ideal for birdwatching. You can find a bit of each up in Bledsoe Creek State Park, situated just east of the city of Gallatin. This patch of wilds is on the smaller side, spanning all of 169 acres, but as one visitor shared on Tripadvisor, "that's part of its charm."
The park hugs a little inlet tributary of Old Hickory Lake, making it an easy overnight escape (just be sure to bring along the best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors). The Middle Tennessee retreat has dozens of RV-friendly campsites, each with water and electric hookups, picnic tables, and grills. "The campground is quiet, clean, [and] beautiful," one camper wrote on The Dyrt, adding that it was "so nice to be on the river." Although the park is generally pretty peaceful, it is undergoing some construction as of this writing. The upgrades are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026 — just an FYI, so you're prepared to hear a little noise during the weekdays.
Walk the wilds of Bledsoe Creek State Park
Bledsoe Creek State Park has a handful of trails for every skill level. If you have your little ones in tow, they may enjoy an easy stroll along the Storybook Loop, which begins near the visitor center. The paved pathway only spans about half a mile and features pages from children's books along the route, so your kids can do a bit of reading as they mosey through the park. There's a little pollinator garden nearby, too, as well as an observation boardwalk for closer views of local wildlife. The High Ridge Trail is far more challenging, but it will give you a great vantage point of the waters. The 1.3-mile route stretches across most of the northern part of the park and can get a tad steep in certain sections, so watch your footing.
If you want to trek a bit longer, tackle the Shoreline Trail on the way back. It spans about the same distance, running along the water on the southern end of the park. AllTrails has a great map of the loop, so be sure to check it out. You can also take a gander at the state park's online map to see a layout of the entire grounds before you visit. If you're into birdwatching, be sure to bring along a pair of binoculars. Much like any of the best birdwatching destinations in America, Bledsoe Creek State Park is favored by a good mix of winged critters. According to eBird, just over 170 bird species have been spotted in the recreation area, including wading birds, songbirds, and migratory waterfowl, so have your cameras ready.
Cruise along the waters of Middle Tennessee
If you'd rather explore the wilds of Middle Tennessee by water, you can take a kayak or canoe out onto the reservoir, which spans more than 22,000 acres. Bledsoe Creek State Park has a dock and two boat ramps you can set out from. Get Up And Go Kayaking also offers a one-of-a-kind paddling experience through Tennessee's stunning waterways. The outdoor recreation company provides guided tours around Old Hickory Lake in see-through kayaks. If you want to explore after the sun goes down, they even have glow-in-the-dark, LED-lighted kayaks that you can roam around in. Best of all, the rates are pretty affordable, starting at $59, as of the time of writing.
Despite being almost completely surrounded by water, the recreation area doesn't seem to have any marked swim spots. So, unfortunately, swimming or wading in the lake is not permitted. A couple of other things to note: Bledsoe Creek's hours do vary depending on the season. From mid-March to about mid-November, the park is open for day use from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 5 p.m. throughout the rest of the year. You may want to play it safe before heading over, and contact the park ahead of time for updated hours. If you're looking for more things to do, Bledsoe Creek hosts a variety of events and meetups, including trail cleanups, group hikes, and nature fairs, so visit the state park's website to see what's on the calendar.