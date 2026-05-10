One Of Los Angeles' Newest Upscale Hotels Is A Sunset Strip Stay Opening In 2026
Even if you haven't yet been to the City of Angels, you've likely heard of West Hollywood's Sunset Strip. This 1.6-mile stretch of nightlife, comedy clubs, who's-who hotels, and live music has been the epicenter of Los Angeles' cultural zeitgeist for over a century. Hotels here are known not just as a place to stay, but as a destination within themselves, and one property that's poised to add to the Sunset Strip's allure is Los Angeles' newest upscale hotel opening in 2026, Public West Hollywood.
Public is no stranger to the glamor and appeal needed to thrive in a neighborhood as iconic as the Sunset Strip. Local revelers and out-of-towners alike flock to legendary hangouts like The Viper Room, Whisky A Go Go, The Roxy, The Laugh Factory, and other celebrity hotspots, and some of the city's most iconic hotels have followed suit. This not-so-hidden West Hollywood hideaway is the newest installment by nightlife entrepreneur-turned-hotelier Ian Schrager, who cut his teeth as co-founder of Studio 54, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, he's championed the boutique hospitality industry with his vision for the hotel as not just a place to sleep, but a place to be (and be seen). Public West Hollywood takes over the Standard Hotel building, which was a brand name synonymous with deliciously "Hollywood" nights out for more than two decades, until closing its doors in 2021.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Schrager plans to honor this building's storied history with the brand's ethos of "luxury for all," combining price accessibility with sophisticated dining and legendary nightlife. Public West Hollywood is set to debut in 2026, and you can sign up to gain early access to reservations on the property's website. Here's what you can expect from LA's newest Sunset Strip stay.
How to enjoy your Public West Hollywood stay
Public West Hollywood is highly anticipated to "deliver curated, multisensory experiences built around Ian Schrager's four key pillars: great service, style, entertainment, and experience," according to Hospitality Design. Guests and visitors can expect a social lobby, an open-air rooftop terrace with sweeping LA city views, two restaurants, and a brand-new nightclub. When speaking about the nightclub in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schrager promises, "It will be glamorous, sophisticated ... with an incomparable immersive sound," which should differentiate the property and make for a welcome addition to the lively Sunset Strip. If you can't wait to stay at this hotel, check out Public New York, which opened in 2017 within Manhattan's Lower East Side (where you'll also find Orchard Street, once the coolest in America).
Thinking of visiting Los Angeles from out of town? The Sunset Strip is just 15 miles from the Los Angeles International Airport and is an ideal home base if you're hoping to be right in the heart of one of LA's most happening neighborhoods. First-timers will want to catch some stand-up at the Laugh Factory, grab a strong cup of coffee at Mel's Drive-In, and seek out live music at any of the Strip's impressive venues. There's a lot that Hollywood gets wrong about visiting Los Angeles, though, and while there are so many iconic spots worth visiting in the area, don't let Hollywood be your only impression of LA. Each pocket of the city has something different to offer to offset the high-energy buzz of the Strip, including "less-touristy" locations in LA where you can truly avoid the crowds.