One Of Los Angeles' Newest Upscale Hotels Is A Sunset Strip Stay Opening In 2026

Even if you haven't yet been to the City of Angels, you've likely heard of West Hollywood's Sunset Strip. This 1.6-mile stretch of nightlife, comedy clubs, who's-who hotels, and live music has been the epicenter of Los Angeles' cultural zeitgeist for over a century. Hotels here are known not just as a place to stay, but as a destination within themselves, and one property that's poised to add to the Sunset Strip's allure is Los Angeles' newest upscale hotel opening in 2026, Public West Hollywood.

Public is no stranger to the glamor and appeal needed to thrive in a neighborhood as iconic as the Sunset Strip.​ Local revelers and out-of-towners alike flock to legendary hangouts like The Viper Room, Whisky A Go Go, The Roxy, The Laugh Factory, and other celebrity hotspots, and some of the city's most iconic hotels have followed suit. This not-so-hidden West Hollywood hideaway is the newest installment by nightlife entrepreneur-turned-hotelier Ian Schrager, who cut his teeth as co-founder of Studio 54, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, he's championed the boutique hospitality industry with his vision for the hotel as not just a place to sleep, but a place to be (and be seen). Public West Hollywood takes over the Standard Hotel building, which was a brand name synonymous with deliciously "Hollywood" nights out for more than two decades, until closing its doors in 2021.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Schrager plans to honor this building's storied history with the brand's ethos of "luxury for all," combining price accessibility with sophisticated dining and legendary nightlife. Public West Hollywood is set to debut in 2026, and you can sign up to gain early access to reservations on the property's website. Here's what you can expect from LA's newest Sunset Strip stay.