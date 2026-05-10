Forget Dry Tortugas National Park, Visit This Florida State Park With A Once-Thriving Fort And Beach Views
Florida is known for beaches and unique attractions, and at times, those two things converge. Take Dry Tortugas National Park, where visitors can tour a historic fort and spend time on the beach. However, reaching the Dry Tortugas requires a 70-mile boat ride. So, if you're looking for a destination that combines history, nature, and beach views without leaving the mainland, forget Dry Tortugas National Park and visit Fort Clinch State Park instead.
Located on Amelia Island, Florida's wildly underrated barrier island nestled just under the Florida/Georgia state line, Fort Clinch State Park is much more than just a once-thriving fort. Although the fort, which dates back to 1847, is quite an attraction on its own, the park also offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities and splendid beach views. In fact, there is so much to do that Fort Clinch State Park is often cited as one of the top reasons to visit Amelia Island.
Fort Clinch State Park encompasses 1,400 acres fronting the Atlantic Ocean. The centerpiece of the park is the walled fort. The structures that are still standing were part of the original 1847 construction. However, various military fortifications and installations had been on this same site since 1736, adding to its rich historical heritage. In 1935, it was designated as a state park, one of the first in the Sunshine State. A year later, restoration efforts on the fort began as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal projects. Since then, the park has grown to include several miles of beachfront, hiking and biking trails, and a campground.
History and nature at Fort Clinch State Park
While there are a number of ways to while away time at Fort Clinch State Park, visitors would be remiss not to take a tour of the fort, which has been designated as a National Historic Landmark. Along the perimeter, a row of canons are still in place from the Civil War era. Inside the thick walls of the fort, visitors can walk through various portions of the refurbished facility, such as the barracks, prison, hospital, and blacksmith shop.
While wandering through the fort, you are likely to encounter park staff, along with a cadre of volunteers in period dress, demonstrating the various tasks that took place within the fort on a daily basis. The ongoing living history program is complemented by a series of reenactments and tours throughout the year. In fact, a Civil War era reenactment takes place the first weekend of every month.
Outside the walls of the fort, the natural world awaits. Much of the surrounding coastal marshes and grasslands, as well as the vast maritime hammocks made up of mature live oak trees, can be explored along the six miles of multi-use hike-and-bike trails. Fort Clinch State Park is popular for both wildlife viewing and birding. It is part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. The park is a year-round home and regular migratory stop for more than 100 avian species.
Fort Clinch State Park offers beach views and activities
From the fort, visitors can take in sweeping views of the beach. However, you don't just have to look at it — there are plenty of beach activities to enjoy at Fort Clinch State Park. With shoreline fronting the Atlantic Ocean, Cumberland Sound, Amelia River, and St. Mary's Inlet, the park offers a diverse set of pursuits for beachgoers, including swimming, surfing, sunbathing, fishing, wildlife watching, and beachcombing. Searching for fossilized shark teeth is among the more unique and popular things to do. Those armed with binoculars may also be able to spot wild horses on the Cumberland National Seashore, which is across the St. Mary's Inlet in Georgia.
Those wishing to stay overnight will find the park has two campgrounds with 69 campsites, which can accommodate both RV and tent campers. Visitors can also find a wide array of accommodations just outside the park in Fernandina Beach, the welcoming port city that is home to Fort Clinch as well as Florida's smallest state park, Fernandina Plaza. Additionally, there is a plethora of restaurants scattered across Amelia Island.
Luckily for those interested in visiting Fort Clinch State Park, it is easy to reach. Jacksonville, the closest major city, is about a 45-minute drive. From Jacksonville, take I-95 north to FL-200, which crosses onto Amelia Island. Once on Amelia Island, head up 8th Street to Fernandina Beach and turn right on Atlantic Avenue, which will take you to Fort Clinch State Park Drive. For those wishing to fly, there is a small airport in Fernandina Beach. However, the nearest large commercial airport is Jacksonville International Airport.