Forget Dry Tortugas National Park, Visit This Florida State Park With A Once-Thriving Fort And Beach Views

Florida is known for beaches and unique attractions, and at times, those two things converge. Take Dry Tortugas National Park, where visitors can tour a historic fort and spend time on the beach. However, reaching the Dry Tortugas requires a 70-mile boat ride. So, if you're looking for a destination that combines history, nature, and beach views without leaving the mainland, forget Dry Tortugas National Park and visit Fort Clinch State Park instead.

Located on Amelia Island, Florida's wildly underrated barrier island nestled just under the Florida/Georgia state line, Fort Clinch State Park is much more than just a once-thriving fort. Although the fort, which dates back to 1847, is quite an attraction on its own, the park also offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities and splendid beach views. In fact, there is so much to do that Fort Clinch State Park is often cited as one of the top reasons to visit Amelia Island.

Fort Clinch State Park encompasses 1,400 acres fronting the Atlantic Ocean. The centerpiece of the park is the walled fort. The structures that are still standing were part of the original 1847 construction. However, various military fortifications and installations had been on this same site since 1736, adding to its rich historical heritage. In 1935, it was designated as a state park, one of the first in the Sunshine State. A year later, restoration efforts on the fort began as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal projects. Since then, the park has grown to include several miles of beachfront, hiking and biking trails, and a campground.