Between Redding And Sacramento Is A Rural California Escape With Quiet Charm And Outdoor Adventures

The Sacramento River is the biggest waterway in California, stretching for almost 400 miles from the Klamath Mountains in the northern part of the state, through the Central Valley, and down to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, eventually flowing into the San Francisco Bay. As the winding river cuts through Tehama County in the north, it passes by the charming little community of Los Molinos, which makes for a quiet base camp for outdoor adventures, from exploring the currents to roaming the rural countryside beyond.

Situated between Redding and Sacramento, Los Molinos is a far cry from some of the larger cities in the Sacramento Valley in terms of population — it's home to only about 1,500 folks, according to World Population Review. But that only adds to the charm. "Los Molinos is a small, friendly town where everyone knows each other and is a safe place to be," one local shared on Niche. The community, which is only about 40 minutes away from the Redding Regional Airport (RDD), doesn't have any big resort-style hotels. The stays here are a little more laid back. And if you like discovering lesser-known RV destinations across America, there are a few RV parks in town for a rustic, relaxing retreat, such as the Hidden Harbor Marina & RV Park, which has largely good reviews online.