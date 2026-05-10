Between Redding And Sacramento Is A Rural California Escape With Quiet Charm And Outdoor Adventures
The Sacramento River is the biggest waterway in California, stretching for almost 400 miles from the Klamath Mountains in the northern part of the state, through the Central Valley, and down to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, eventually flowing into the San Francisco Bay. As the winding river cuts through Tehama County in the north, it passes by the charming little community of Los Molinos, which makes for a quiet base camp for outdoor adventures, from exploring the currents to roaming the rural countryside beyond.
Situated between Redding and Sacramento, Los Molinos is a far cry from some of the larger cities in the Sacramento Valley in terms of population — it's home to only about 1,500 folks, according to World Population Review. But that only adds to the charm. "Los Molinos is a small, friendly town where everyone knows each other and is a safe place to be," one local shared on Niche. The community, which is only about 40 minutes away from the Redding Regional Airport (RDD), doesn't have any big resort-style hotels. The stays here are a little more laid back. And if you like discovering lesser-known RV destinations across America, there are a few RV parks in town for a rustic, relaxing retreat, such as the Hidden Harbor Marina & RV Park, which has largely good reviews online.
Savor the hometown feel of Los Molinos, California
Like many rural Northern California communities, Los Molinos has an undeniable country feel. The agricultural lands that stretch out north of town are dotted with a slew of farms and orchards, where you can pick up a mix of fresh fruits, veggies, and nuts in season. Julia's Fruit Stand is a local favorite, especially for fall goodies. "Just the best place to go for the holiday feel and a great selection of pumpkins to choose from," one person shared in a Google review, adding that it's their "local choice for produce and a touch of hometown hospitality." The stand is open seasonally, so be sure to check its website for updated hours before heading over.
You can also soak up the small-town atmosphere with stops at some of the locally owned shops in Los Molinos, most of which line the strip of Golden State Highway that runs through the community. Sift through a range of cool gems at Marsha's Minerals & Rocks, toward the southern end of town; or pick up some supplies for your stay at the quaint Nu-Way Market, right up the road. You can also find tasty homestyle eats right down the street at Jack's Restaurant, which one Google reviewer called "a true treasure," adding that "the menu is a beautiful representation of New American cuisine, featuring creative dishes made with high-quality ingredients."
Float the waters around Los Molinos
If you want to roam the surrounding wilds, spend some time along the Sacramento River, which could easily rank among the most incredible spots in California. The winding waters run right beside Los Molinos to the west and are a popular spot for boating, floating, rafting, and other watersports. You can launch a kayak or take your vessel out via the public boat ramp in Mill Creek Park, which sits right along the riverbank, adjacent to the Hidden Harbor Marina & RV Park.
The 33-acre park also has several picnic tables and barbecue grills, as well as a playground for kids. It's worth noting that Los Molinos has been known to flood from river surges caused by heavy rainfall; these floods can lead to road closures and other disruptions. So, you may want to check the forecast ahead of your trip.
Aside from tackling outdoor adventures along one of California's longest rivers, you can immerse yourself in the history of the town. Venture across the river to the little city of Tehama to take a tour of the Tehama County Museum. The museum is housed in a historic building and features a variety of exhibits that explore the history of the region. The attraction is only open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but you may be able to schedule a tour by calling in advance.