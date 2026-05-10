Costco's Viral Bag Is A Stylish And Practical Accessory To Have For Every Beach Day

Each year, there are few retail items that come to market and spread like wildfire. This year, it's Costco's Beachcomber Bag. This savvy dupe of the consumer-favorite Bogg Bag went viral in 2025, sending shoppers back to the store this summer. It's being sold online and at select locations for about $50 — almost half the price of the Bogg original.

The Beachcomber Bag is spacious and can fit up to 44 pounds, making it essential for any kind of beach day. One TikTok creator revealed everything she fit into the pouch, which basically included the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip, including a hair brush, sunscreen, snacks, a water bottle, and sunglasses — and she still had a ton of room. The rubber material and hole-punched design (similar to the look of a Croc shoe) makes it simple to clean and empty out sand that inevitably gets inside. Two different handle sizes and a strap allow for adjustability, and a clear insert pouch comes in handy when you need to check your phone with wet hands.

Travelers heading to an oceanfront destination especially love the bag's style. It's the kind of accessory that doubles as a carry-on companion and a poolside statement piece. It comes in a variety of shades, including yellow, sage, white, and lavender. With a vibrant color palette, it's a natural standout on the shore — and just as easy to love.