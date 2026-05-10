Costco's Viral Bag Is A Stylish And Practical Accessory To Have For Every Beach Day
Each year, there are few retail items that come to market and spread like wildfire. This year, it's Costco's Beachcomber Bag. This savvy dupe of the consumer-favorite Bogg Bag went viral in 2025, sending shoppers back to the store this summer. It's being sold online and at select locations for about $50 — almost half the price of the Bogg original.
The Beachcomber Bag is spacious and can fit up to 44 pounds, making it essential for any kind of beach day. One TikTok creator revealed everything she fit into the pouch, which basically included the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip, including a hair brush, sunscreen, snacks, a water bottle, and sunglasses — and she still had a ton of room. The rubber material and hole-punched design (similar to the look of a Croc shoe) makes it simple to clean and empty out sand that inevitably gets inside. Two different handle sizes and a strap allow for adjustability, and a clear insert pouch comes in handy when you need to check your phone with wet hands.
Travelers heading to an oceanfront destination especially love the bag's style. It's the kind of accessory that doubles as a carry-on companion and a poolside statement piece. It comes in a variety of shades, including yellow, sage, white, and lavender. With a vibrant color palette, it's a natural standout on the shore — and just as easy to love.
How to enjoy the Costco Beachcomber Bag
In 2025, TikTok creators urged their audiences to run to the store for the Beachcomber Bag, and it's easy to see why. The product is fashionable enough to bring to one of Fort Lauderdale's best beachfront restaurants and practical enough to survive a full day of sun, sand, and saltwater while still looking good. The bag has received almost 4.5 stars on Costco's website, with visitors praising the price, durability, and lightweight feel. Stock tends to move quickly in stores, and many reviews mention that the warehouse sells out of certain colors, so checking online for its availability at your nearest location is a smart move.
While some customers say they have a difficult time figuring out how to pop the straps into the bag, once they figure it out, they're delighted with the purchase. One reviewer says, "It's incredibly spacious and super practical. The blue color is absolutely gorgeous and makes it stand out." Some shoppers say it holds up just as well on a pool day, so it's worth packing for a stay at some of the world's most luxurious hotel pools. If you're planning a seaside escape, a resort stay, or a lakeside getaway, Costco's find is worth adding to your packing list.