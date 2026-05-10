Between Detroit And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Vibrant Town With Trails, Tasty Eats, And A Walkable Downtown

There are a number of different trails for you to explore during your visit to Tillsonburg. One of the shortest is the Carroll Trail Loop, which begins near John Pound Road along Big Otter Creek. The two-mile hike typically takes between 30 minutes and an hour to complete. While some sections feature steep inclines, hikers are rewarded with scenic views of the Big Otter Creek valley, black walnut and silver maple trees, and a 19th-century railway bridge. Birders may also spot great blue herons along the route. Some reviewers on AllTrails note that golfers occasionally hit balls into nearby sections of the trail, so it's worth staying alert.

If you've visited the village of Wakefield outside of Ottawa and enjoyed its storybook scenery and forested trails, you'll also likely enjoy the Tillsonburg Conservation Area Loop. This easy one-mile trail begins near the parking lot close to Hillyndale Road and runs along Big Otter Creek. Most hikers complete the loop in 30 minutes to an hour. Do note that some hikers on AllTrails have reported that parts of the trail are overgrown, and that you'll likely encounter bugs along the way. As such, carrying bug spray is highly recommended.

For travelers looking for a longer outing, the Ostrander Trail to Springford Trail route stretches roughly 11 miles between Tillsonburg and Norwich. Although not necessarily a challenging hike, it's significantly longer than others in the area, with most visitors taking between three and a half and four hours to complete it. Along the way, hikers pass farmland and remnants of rail lines dating back to the 1870s.