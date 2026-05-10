Between Detroit And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Vibrant Town With Trails, Tasty Eats, And A Walkable Downtown
It's probably safe to assume that those who love traveling to The Great White North – specifically Ontario — have visited famous sites like Manitoulin Island, where you can enjoy hiking, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing, among other activities, or experienced the world-famous Niagara Falls. Located about two hours west of Niagara Falls — and about two-and-a-half hours northeast of Detroit by car — sits the charming town of Tillsonburg. Known for its walkable downtown, extensive network of hiking trails, and vibrant food scene, Tillsonburg makes for a worthwhile stop on a road trip between Detroit and Niagara Falls, or an easy day trip near the U.S.-Canada border.
Established in 1825 and originally named Dereham Forge, Tillsonburg and its roughly 22,000 residents benefit greatly from the pedestrian-friendly downtown area of Broadway, which has a Walk Score of 70. Broadway is lined with local shops like Dande Collective, which sells apparel and home décor, and marketplaces like Betty's, which features products from multiple local businesses. Visitors can also explore attractions like Annandale National Historic Site, an 1880s mansion built for Tillsonburg's first mayor, E.D. Tillson, and the Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre, home to galleries and several arts-related courses. Best of all, the downtown's main attractions are within easy walking distance of one another — 20 minutes tops — making it simple to spend a full day exploring without constantly getting back in the car.
Tackling trails in Tillsonburg
There are a number of different trails for you to explore during your visit to Tillsonburg. One of the shortest is the Carroll Trail Loop, which begins near John Pound Road along Big Otter Creek. The two-mile hike typically takes between 30 minutes and an hour to complete. While some sections feature steep inclines, hikers are rewarded with scenic views of the Big Otter Creek valley, black walnut and silver maple trees, and a 19th-century railway bridge. Birders may also spot great blue herons along the route. Some reviewers on AllTrails note that golfers occasionally hit balls into nearby sections of the trail, so it's worth staying alert.
If you've visited the village of Wakefield outside of Ottawa and enjoyed its storybook scenery and forested trails, you'll also likely enjoy the Tillsonburg Conservation Area Loop. This easy one-mile trail begins near the parking lot close to Hillyndale Road and runs along Big Otter Creek. Most hikers complete the loop in 30 minutes to an hour. Do note that some hikers on AllTrails have reported that parts of the trail are overgrown, and that you'll likely encounter bugs along the way. As such, carrying bug spray is highly recommended.
For travelers looking for a longer outing, the Ostrander Trail to Springford Trail route stretches roughly 11 miles between Tillsonburg and Norwich. Although not necessarily a challenging hike, it's significantly longer than others in the area, with most visitors taking between three and a half and four hours to complete it. Along the way, hikers pass farmland and remnants of rail lines dating back to the 1870s.
Trying tasty treats in Tillsonburg
Tillsonburg isn't just blessed with great hiking trails but also with a wide selection of notable restaurants. Similar to small and charming Ingersoll nearby, the town is home to a range of casual eateries and pubs. Spots like The Copper Mug Pub and The Mill Inn and Eatery help keep the local food culture thriving. The Copper Mug Pub is the place to go if you like classic pub fare and tasty craft brews. Featuring a timelessly rustic ambiance, the pub is known for serving smash burgers, wings, salads, and, of course, the Canadian classic poutine. Located on Broadway in the heart of downtown, it's open every day except Monday.
Meanwhile, The Mill offers patrons excellent fare, served with a side of history. Over 130 years old, the restaurant was converted from an old pea and barley mill that was run by the village's first mayor. The eatery, open every day and featuring a patio overlooking Otter Creek, has a menu showcasing classic breakfast items, appetizers such as calamari and poutine, and entrées like steak and schnitzel.
If you're planning to spend the night in Tillsonburg, you can book rooms at the inn attached to The Mill, which offers king and queen suites. Alternative accommodation options in the area include The Howard Johnson by Wyndham Tillsonburg, which offers a classic two-star stay, and Seven Gables Tillsonburg, which provides a classic bed-and-breakfast experience downtown. If you're driving to Tillsonburg from Detroit — or visiting The Land of Maple for the first time — it might be useful to take a closer look at these 10 unwritten rules one should know before visiting Canada.