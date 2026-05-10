Missouri's Riverside State Park An Hour Outside St. Louis Has Hiking Trails And Camping On The Edge Of The Ozarks
While St. Louis' Gateway Arch National Park has an urban setting, there are plenty of lush state parks around the city to escape into true wilderness. Washington State Park, for example, is just a one-hour drive from St Louis, and boasts 2,147 acres of dense Ozark woodlands and a stretch of the calm Big River for visitors to unwind and enjoy the Show-Me state's scenic outdoors. This tucked-away destination invites exploration on its meandering trails through lush forests, no matter the season. It is also a great spot for history buffs as it preserves the largest concentration of petroglyphs in Missouri, with some dating back 1,000 years.
Developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s, the Washington State Park has many notable stone structures. This includes an overlook shelter on the top of a beautiful bluff overlooking the Big River, a former dining lodge that's now the park store. The state park draws in those who wish to admire the scenery, but also those who'd like to engage in water-based fun, like paddling, fishing, or swimming, at the river. At the end of an exploration-filled day, campsites make it easy to fall asleep to the sounds of rustling leaves.
While the park is free to enter and open year-round (from 7 a.m. to sunset), spring and fall are a solid bet for more comfortable temperatures to hike. The Ozarks are also where Midwesterners head for a scenic fall vacation, and Washington State Park is a peaceful spot in this mountainous region to view vibrant autumn foliage.
Hiking trails at Washington State Park in Missouri
Active explorers will want to head to the trails right as they enter, but first, take some time to engage your curious mind and look at the petroglyphs instead. The main glyph site is a short walk from the entrance and has drawings that give you a peek into the lives of the Native Americans who once inhabited this area. While there are interpretive signs, visitors can opt for a bookable guided tour provided by the park office as well.
After a glimpse into history, travelers can hike one of the three state park trails that take them on a fascinating tour through mixed hardwood forests, towering bluffs, and rolling hills — all typical characteristics of the eastern Ozarks. The 1000 Steps trail is a somewhat difficult jaunt with an elevation change of 229 feet within 1.4 miles. It weaves through the serenity of the shaded trees and takes you through higher elevations, with vistas of the river valley unfolding right in front of you. A rustic shelter allows for some rest, but hikers should be prepared with water and poles to help with the uphill trek.
For a longer walk, the 6.3-mile Rockywood Trail will do the trick. The looped path gives hikers a chance to explore the scenic glades of the region and encounter the wildlife, like eastern collard lizard, Texas brown tarantulas, box turtles, and various birds, that call this park home. "Rocky & beautiful all at the same time! Different terrain, definitely challenging, but absolutely loved it," shares one visitor on AllTrails. Dispersed camping is also permitted for backpackers along the Rockywood Trail.
Outdoor activities in Washington State Park, Missouri
Besides terrestrial recreation, another way to have outdoor fun at this spot is via water-based activities at the Big River. Whether you love riverside walks, peaceful floating, or casting a line, there are many ways to enjoy this beautiful body of water. A boat ramp and rental service are available to visitors, making it easy to launch rafts, tubes, or canoes and explore miles of shoreline while also soaking in views of the bluffs. You can also cool off with a swim in the river, although it's at your own risk.
If you have the gear for a camping trip, it's well worth staying the night for front-row seats to the Ozarks' rugged charm. The state park lays claim to roughly 50 sites, including electric, basic, and platform tent sites, and they are all set amidst the woodlands and greenery. "One of my all-time favorite campgrounds. The sites are great, and the campground in general is beautiful. The bathrooms are always clean, and the staff is very nice," shares one Google reviewer of their stay. The state park also has 11 cabins that come with heating/ cooling facilities, a kitchen, and bathrooms. However, cabin rentals are seasonal (April to October) and so are campground amenities like water and heated showers.
As of this publication, nightly rates begin from $10, and cabins start from $140 per night. While you can grab concessions from the historic Thunderbird Lodge, you're also close to the town of De Soto for fresh restaurant meals. When you're ready for a different kind of adventure, travel half an hour south to Caledonia, a Midwestern village with an unhurried pace, local shops, and Scottish charm.