Missouri's Riverside State Park An Hour Outside St. Louis Has Hiking Trails And Camping On The Edge Of The Ozarks

While St. Louis' Gateway Arch National Park has an urban setting, there are plenty of lush state parks around the city to escape into true wilderness. Washington State Park, for example, is just a one-hour drive from St Louis, and boasts 2,147 acres of dense Ozark woodlands and a stretch of the calm Big River for visitors to unwind and enjoy the Show-Me state's scenic outdoors. This tucked-away destination invites exploration on its meandering trails through lush forests, no matter the season. It is also a great spot for history buffs as it preserves the largest concentration of petroglyphs in Missouri, with some dating back 1,000 years.

Developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s, the Washington State Park has many notable stone structures. This includes an overlook shelter on the top of a beautiful bluff overlooking the Big River, a former dining lodge that's now the park store. The state park draws in those who wish to admire the scenery, but also those who'd like to engage in water-based fun, like paddling, fishing, or swimming, at the river. At the end of an exploration-filled day, campsites make it easy to fall asleep to the sounds of rustling leaves.

While the park is free to enter and open year-round (from 7 a.m. to sunset), spring and fall are a solid bet for more comfortable temperatures to hike. The Ozarks are also where Midwesterners head for a scenic fall vacation, and Washington State Park is a peaceful spot in this mountainous region to view vibrant autumn foliage.