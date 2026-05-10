The Nostalgic Boomer Travel Trend That's Making A Comeback, Thanks To Millennials

The evolution of travel is like a fashion cycle. Processes become outdated until they are old enough to become new again. That's what we're seeing with timeshares — properties divided among a group of buyers, each getting a guaranteed window of time there every year. No bidding wars, and no Airbnb roulette.

They were popular amongst Baby Boomers, but began to lose steam with Gen X when maintenance fees rose, and commitments started to feel like a burden. Now, like your mom's vintage pair of high-waisted jeans, they're making a comeback with the younger generation. According to a 2022 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) survey, 57% of timeshare owners are millennials and Gen Z — and that reason isn't hard to find. Home ownership can feel nearly impossible to afford, but with these shared properties, a new wave of buyers feel they finally have a stake in the real estate game with a piece of vacation property they can call their own.

One Colorado owner told Forbes, "It was an appealing alternative to buying a property we'd have to spend far more money on and rent out when we weren't using it to make the numbers work." Instead of stretching their budget on a home they'd have to rent out just to break even, they now spend five weeks a year in Breckenridge — and that's enough. The industry is paying attention, and resort companies are also reimagining what this asset looks like for a generation craving innovation.