Between Oklahoma City And Dallas Is Texas' Scenic Lake Getaway With Top-Tier Fishing And Picturesque Campgrounds

Texas and Oklahoma are rivals in many ways, but they share quite a bit as well, including a common boundary. The dividing line between northern Texas and southern Oklahoma is the fabled Red River, one of America's largest rivers. Around the midpoint of this river, it feeds Lake Texoma, an incredibly scenic lake that offers great fishing opportunities, as well as a myriad of campgrounds scattered around its picturesque shorelines on both the Oklahoma and Texas sides.

Created in 1944, Lake Texoma covers close to 75,000 acres and reaches depths of up to 100 feet. Despite being fed by the river, which is famous for its reddish color from suspended red dirt, the lake's waters are actually somewhat clear most of the time, with a wide range of fish species present. The lake shore, portions of which are included in the Lake Texoma Loop of the Great Texas Wildlife Trails, is lined with a variety of trees such as oak, elm, ash, and dogwood. These woodlands are filled with a variety of animals and birds ranging from gray foxes to bald eagles. Additionally, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is located on the southern shore and encompasses around 11,000 acres of woodlands, marshes, and restored wetlands.

The lake is situated on an almost straight line between Oklahoma City and Dallas, offering picturesque scenery that is a blend of both states. Its nearly 1,000-mile-long shoreline is a stunningly diverse blend of sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs, and wooded banks. A good many of the campgrounds, which are tucked into these aesthetically pleasing natural features, also offer incredible sunrise and sunset views.