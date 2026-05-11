Between Oklahoma City And Dallas Is Texas' Scenic Lake Getaway With Top-Tier Fishing And Picturesque Campgrounds
Texas and Oklahoma are rivals in many ways, but they share quite a bit as well, including a common boundary. The dividing line between northern Texas and southern Oklahoma is the fabled Red River, one of America's largest rivers. Around the midpoint of this river, it feeds Lake Texoma, an incredibly scenic lake that offers great fishing opportunities, as well as a myriad of campgrounds scattered around its picturesque shorelines on both the Oklahoma and Texas sides.
Created in 1944, Lake Texoma covers close to 75,000 acres and reaches depths of up to 100 feet. Despite being fed by the river, which is famous for its reddish color from suspended red dirt, the lake's waters are actually somewhat clear most of the time, with a wide range of fish species present. The lake shore, portions of which are included in the Lake Texoma Loop of the Great Texas Wildlife Trails, is lined with a variety of trees such as oak, elm, ash, and dogwood. These woodlands are filled with a variety of animals and birds ranging from gray foxes to bald eagles. Additionally, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is located on the southern shore and encompasses around 11,000 acres of woodlands, marshes, and restored wetlands.
The lake is situated on an almost straight line between Oklahoma City and Dallas, offering picturesque scenery that is a blend of both states. Its nearly 1,000-mile-long shoreline is a stunningly diverse blend of sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs, and wooded banks. A good many of the campgrounds, which are tucked into these aesthetically pleasing natural features, also offer incredible sunrise and sunset views.
Angling opportunities abound at Lake Texoma
Lake Texoma provides an array of angling options for fishermen of all skill and interest levels. From casual bank fishermen to serious tournament anglers, this massive border impoundment offers opportunities to target a wide variety of species year-round. It also has a reputation for yielding quality catches. This combination is a major reason so many fishermen flock to Lake Texoma, which is part of the Oklahoma Fishing Trail and hosts several fishing tournaments, including major series events.
When it comes to what fish species to aim for, striped bass are the undisputed headliners. The lake is recognized as a world-class fishery for stripers and one of the few lakes in the nation where a landlocked population of stripers is self-sustaining. There are also three species of black bass present in the lake — largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted. At various points, state-record smallmouth bass have been taken from both the Oklahoma and Texas sides of Texoma. Additionally, there are white, crappie, bluegill, and three species of catfish: channel, blue, and flathead (yellow). As is the case with striper, Texoma is considered a world-class fishery for blue catfish. The current Texas state record-holder, a 121½-pound fish, was caught here.
Anglers also have a tremendous amount of access to Lake Texoma. The U.S. Corps of Engineers operates 10 campgrounds around the water, some of which are available for day use. Each park offers bank fishing access, and several have boat ramps as well. Eisenhower State Park on the Texas side offers bank access, two fishing piers, and a boat ramp, as does Lake Texoma State Park on the Oklahoma side. There are also a number of private marinas surrounding the lake that have ramps and, in some cases, piers.
Scenic campgrounds surround Lake Texoma
Whether coming to fish, nature watch, enjoy water sports, or just have a relaxing getaway, there is no shortage of camping options for those wishing to overnight at Lake Texoma. In fact, some of those are the very same places that offer the aforementioned activities and amenities, along with gorgeous lake views, lush greenery, star-filled night skies, and other memorable sights. All you have to do is choose the campground that offers the type of campsites and amenities you prefer and bring the items you need for a quick and easy camping retreat.
Out of the Corps of Engineer's 10 campgrounds, there are over 600 campsites around Lake Texoma. Some are in Texas, and others are in Oklahoma, each with various amenities available. It is possible to view and book these through Recreation.gov. Additionally, both Texas's Eisenhower State Park and Lake Texoma State Park in Oklahoma offer a variety of campsites for both tent and RV campers. At Eisenhower, visitors can also rent screened shelters or the air-conditioned Ike's Cabin for overnight stays.
There are also a number of private campgrounds and RV parks surrounding the lake on each side. Many of these, such as Cedar Mills Marina & Resort in Texas and Texoma Shores Resort in Oklahoma, offer multiple lodging options from cabins to hotel rooms, as well as full hook-up RV sites and amenities such as boat ramps. Those driving to the lake can get there from Oklahoma City, some 185 miles down Interstate 35, or from Dallas, about 90 miles north on US-75. Even closer to Lake Texoma on the Oklahoma side is Durant, home to the expansive Choctaw Casino and Resort, which is only about 20 minutes from the lake. The nearest major airport is Dallas' popular DFW airport.