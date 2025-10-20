One Of America's Largest Rivers Has Historic Trails From Texas To Arkansas, Recreation, And Southern Charm

At around 1,360 miles, the Red River (sometimes called the Red River of the South) is longer than the Ohio River, as well as the Pacific Northwest's Columbia and Snake Rivers. Beginning in the Texas panhandle, the Red River flows eastward across the state and ends near Simmesport, Louisiana, where it connects to the Mississippi River via the Atchafalaya. For about half of its journey, the Red River serves as the natural boundary between the Texas-Oklahoma border, a place full of adventure.

In the 1800s, the Chisholm Trail network, used to move cattle across the Lone Star State (and as far north as Kansas), crossed over the Red River. Today, much of the river traverses northern Texas through private lands, so it remains off most travelers' radars. The river has a slightly reddish, muddy shade because of the soil surrounding its banks and a high salt content due to the salt pockets that formed in ancient times. However, there are a handful of state parks and national wildlife preserves along the river that still provide public access and both camping and hiking opportunities.

The river passes several charming Southern cities and towns, including Alexandria, an underrated city in the heart of Louisiana, which is a dynamic hub of Creole culture. It also flows just north of the city of Wichita Falls, a foodie gem that's considered one of the most affordable cities in Texas. It's also home to a beautiful central park with a man-made waterfall. While much of the Red River is considered a "muddy prairie river," some sections provide a chance for kayaking and canoeing, not to mention all the scenic trails to explore.