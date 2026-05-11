Washington's Bayfront State Park Is A Scenic Escape For Camping, Boating, And Biking
Washington state is well known for its meandering trails, moss-blanketed trees, prominent Cascade peaks, and salmon-filled rivers. However, Potlatch State Park showcases another important ecosystem within the Evergreen State: the scenic bay shores of Hood Canal. The glistening waters descend over 600 feet in depth – the only saltwater fjord of its kind in the contiguous states – making it a prized destination for maritime fans visiting the Pacific Northwest.
Potlatch State Park, nestled in the town of Shelton, makes access to the Salish Sea easy, with 5,700 feet of shoreline trailing along the park's 57 acres of mature pine forest. In addition to the view, it offers a range of outdoor activities, with neighboring biking trails, boating opportunities, and campsites, letting guests extend their visit from a quick stop to a bayside weekend escape.
The park is 62 miles from Tacoma, 84 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and 93 miles from Downtown Seattle. No matter where you commute from, the drive is certain to be scenic. You'll pass through western Washington's green spaces as you near the famed Olympic Peninsula. If you're considering a trip to this bayfront attraction, here's everything you need to know to ensure a spectacular visit.
Boating, biking, and other activities at Potlatch State Park
Potlatch State Park trades extensive hikes for water-focused adventures along the uncrowded coastal paradise of the Hood Canal fjord. The sheltered beaches offer shellfish foraging, crabbing, and fishing for visiting anglers. Boats are welcome, with year-round mooring buoys that tether watercrafts for overnight stays. The waters tend to remain calm year-round, so paddlers can enjoy a relaxing time on the canal. Guests can also partake in swimming, paddleboarding, and kitesurfing in warmer months. Scuba divers can easily enter the water right off the beach, a beginner-friendly dive spot that promises views of sea pens, moon snails, and starfish skimming the bay's floor.
While the half-mile Potlatch State Park Trail is the only one in the park's bounds, it's an excellent starting point for a handful of bike trails. For a vigorous cycling path with high climbs and Hood Canal views, try the Dewatto Bay Loop. For a less strenuous trail, the Tahuya River Preserve Loop has well-paved roads and diverse landscapes. Animal sightings are common along bike trail shorelines, and a visiting wildlife enthusiast on Google mentions that at Potlatch, "You'll see porpoise [...] and occasionally Orcas!"
A trip to Potlatch State Park is best paired with a scenic road trip along U.S. Route 101, as the park is directly located on the historic highway. You can enjoy the entire coastal loop around the Olympic Peninsula, or simply explore a few spots closer to the park if your time is limited. For stunning lake and mountain views, visit the Lake Cushman Overlook, which is just a 15-minute drive west of the park. Hama Hama Oyster Saloon is a top dining recommendation for shellfish fans, and it's located 20 minutes north of Potlatch along a scenic strip of the Hood Canal.
Camping at Potlatch State Park
Potlatch State Park is also ideal for longer stays, with dozens of classic and RV campsites. One camper mentions that "the sites offered a good mix of privacy and space," while another states that the tent sites are close together, which could be a drawback. So, if your heart is set on a quieter destination, serene shoreside camping in nearby Sequim Bay State Park may be a better alternative. However, Potlatch State's well-maintained, accessible sites are well suited for families seeking a safe outdoor escape.
For quick supplies and a warm meal near Potlatch State Park, a camper on The Dyrt notes that the Lucky Dog Casino has a restaurant, a gas station, and other amenities, including slot machines. The town of Hoodsport, just over 3 miles away, also has a visitor center, a grocery store, restaurants, a distillery, a winery, and an art gallery to keep things interesting on rainy days.
If camping isn't your thing, you can still enjoy a weekend at Potlatch State Park by staying at a neighboring accommodation. The Glen Resort is less than 10 minutes away by car, offering a variety of lodging types, including the luxurious Haus on the Hill, a two-story rental home with panoramic views of Hood Canal. Robin Hood Village Resort is a 15-minute drive from Potlatch, featuring hot tub-equipped cabins perfect for soaking sore muscles after an active day at the state park.