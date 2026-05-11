Washington's Bayfront State Park Is A Scenic Escape For Camping, Boating, And Biking

Washington state is well known for its meandering trails, moss-blanketed trees, prominent Cascade peaks, and salmon-filled rivers. However, Potlatch State Park showcases another important ecosystem within the Evergreen State: the scenic bay shores of Hood Canal. The glistening waters descend over 600 feet in depth – the only saltwater fjord of its kind in the contiguous states – making it a prized destination for maritime fans visiting the Pacific Northwest.

Potlatch State Park, nestled in the town of Shelton, makes access to the Salish Sea easy, with 5,700 feet of shoreline trailing along the park's 57 acres of mature pine forest. In addition to the view, it offers a range of outdoor activities, with neighboring biking trails, boating opportunities, and campsites, letting guests extend their visit from a quick stop to a bayside weekend escape.

The park is 62 miles from Tacoma, 84 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and 93 miles from Downtown Seattle. No matter where you commute from, the drive is certain to be scenic. You'll pass through western Washington's green spaces as you near the famed Olympic Peninsula. If you're considering a trip to this bayfront attraction, here's everything you need to know to ensure a spectacular visit.