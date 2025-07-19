Washington's Pristine Park Tucked Into Puget Sound Is An Idyllic Destination For Serene Shoreside Camping
Hugging the serene shores of the Puget Sound on Washington's lush Olympic Peninsula, Sequim Bay State Park welcomes visitors with almost 5,000 feet of coastline. Along with stunning views, it offers campsites, access to the Olympic Discovery Trail, and opportunities to get out on the water. Although only 92 acres, what it lacks in space, this park makes up for with scenic beauty and sunny weather.
Thanks to the Olympic Mountains, Sequim Bay State Park enjoys long, dry summers, ideal for camping or enjoying other outdoor activities. These imposing mountains block the rain-filled clouds coming off the Pacific Ocean, gifting the area with up to five times as many sunny days as Seattle, even during the winter months. In fact, aviation enthusiasts crowned neighboring Sequim "The Blue Hole" because the sky above the town often remains cloud-free while other areas are overcast. For the absolute best weather, reserve your campsite between July and August, when daytime temperatures hover around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
The park is easily accessible from Highway 101, and it's only about 10 minutes from Sequim, known as "North America's lavender capital." It's also about a two-hour drive from Seattle. There are a few different driving routes to Sequim from Seattle (including the option to board a ferry), though if you're traveling south from Victoria, a ferry is required — be sure to check the schedule ahead of your trip and bring your passport.
Camping at Sequim Bay State Park
First and foremost, Sequim Bay State Park is a camping destination for those who cherish getting out in nature and waking to a fresh, salty breeze. If you're looking for an amenity-packed, luxurious campground, this probably isn't the right choice. However, overnight guests can camp beneath shady evergreens and enjoy access to picnic pavilions, a playground, a dump station, coin-operated hot showers, horseshoe pits, tennis courts, and the boat launch.
Through the Washington State Parks Reservation System, you can choose from 15 full-hookup sites (best for RVs and small trailers) or 45 tent sites. It's worth noting that the sites closest to the highway, including the RV section and the Upper Loop, may experience road noise. If car sounds will interrupt your stay, book a site on the Lower Loop or consider Hoh Rain Forest Campground, which is known for its lack of human noise pollution and is located within one of the country's largest rainforests. Also, not all the tent sites are level, so check the photos on the reservation system carefully before making your selection.
However, the positives far outweigh the negatives. "This is a jewel of a park," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor, "and as long as you aren't expecting a wilderness area or a super-quiet outdoor experience, you will probably really like this place."
The best things to do at Sequim Bay State Park
Although camping is the main draw, others choose Sequim Bay State Park for its location along the Olympic Discovery Trail, one of the many breathtaking trails that bikers should visit at least once. Covering 135 scenic miles between Port Angeles and Port Townsend, it cuts right through the campground, allowing visitors to take in views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, distant mountains, and lush forests. If you can't bring your own bike, stop by Ben's Bikes Sequim to rent standard bicycles and e-bikes — both are allowed on the Olympic Discovery Trail.
Those who'd rather explore the area by water can launch a kayak, canoe, or motorized craft from the park's boat ramp. However, keep in mind that the boat ramp is quite steep, making it difficult to launch larger crafts. Two sandbars at the western entrance to the bay protect the waters, allowing visitors to enjoy calm outings at Sequim Bay State Park and spot harbor seals in the surf (if you're lucky).
Alternatively, secure your Shellfish and Seaweed License via the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and forage for your own dinner. The rocky beach area around the boat ramp is seeded with oysters, and the shoreline is also a good place to dig for native littleneck clams and butter clams. You can also search for legendary Dungeness crabs, though be sure to follow all restrictions regarding permitted locations.