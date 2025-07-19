Washington's Pristine Park Tucked Into Puget Sound Is An Idyllic Destination For Serene Shoreside Camping

Hugging the serene shores of the Puget Sound on Washington's lush Olympic Peninsula, Sequim Bay State Park welcomes visitors with almost 5,000 feet of coastline. Along with stunning views, it offers campsites, access to the Olympic Discovery Trail, and opportunities to get out on the water. Although only 92 acres, what it lacks in space, this park makes up for with scenic beauty and sunny weather.

Thanks to the Olympic Mountains, Sequim Bay State Park enjoys long, dry summers, ideal for camping or enjoying other outdoor activities. These imposing mountains block the rain-filled clouds coming off the Pacific Ocean, gifting the area with up to five times as many sunny days as Seattle, even during the winter months. In fact, aviation enthusiasts crowned neighboring Sequim "The Blue Hole" because the sky above the town often remains cloud-free while other areas are overcast. For the absolute best weather, reserve your campsite between July and August, when daytime temperatures hover around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

The park is easily accessible from Highway 101, and it's only about 10 minutes from Sequim, known as "North America's lavender capital." It's also about a two-hour drive from Seattle. There are a few different driving routes to Sequim from Seattle (including the option to board a ferry), though if you're traveling south from Victoria, a ferry is required — be sure to check the schedule ahead of your trip and bring your passport.