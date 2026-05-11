Michigan's Once-Thriving Military Fort On Lake Superior Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Scenic State Park

A little-known American historical fact is that the country's first mineral mining boom occurred in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in 1843. The copper deposits had long been known, but geological reports sparked a rush of thousands to the area hoping to strike it rich. With all that economic action and the influx of prospectors, the U.S. government built a garrison in 1844 to safeguard the shipping on Lake Superior and maintain law and order among the settlers and Native Americans in the region. That was the birth of Fort Wilkins in the Keweenaw Peninsula, and the start of a flourishing copper mining industry that lasted 150 years and extracted over 12 billion pounds of copper.

The Keweenaw mines closed in 1997. Today, Fort Wilkins is a historic state park — a preserved physical snapshot of life in the mid-1800s. But getting there takes some dedication. The park is located 7 hours northeast of Minneapolis or 6.5 hours north of Milwaukee (Houghton County Memorial Airport is an hour south of Fort Wilkins). That remoteness means it's not an easy day-trip destination, and it's best wrapped into a Keweenaw Peninsula vacation itinerary.

You could visit the fort for a day, stroll through the stockade fence, wander the historic grounds, sit next to Lake Fanny Hooe, and let the environment take your imagination back in time. Or you could center an entire trip around this scenic state park (my family camped there every summer when I was growing up). Stay at one of the two campgrounds and spend your days hiking trails, exploring the historic lighthouse, paddling the Lake Superior shore on a kayak, and soaking in all that this secluded Michigan peninsula has to offer.