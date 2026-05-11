Between Spokane And The Idaho Border Is A Year-Round Mountain State Park With Trails And Huckleberry Harvests

In the Selkirk Mountains of eastern Washington, just 11 miles from the border with Idaho and roughly 30 miles from downtown Spokane and the Spokane International Airport, you can find the outdoor adventure destination that is Mount Spokane State Park. At 12,444 acres, it's the largest state park in Washington. It has over 100 miles of trails, as well as eight named peaks – the park's namesake mountain stands at 5,889 feet tall. From skiing and mountain biking to huckleberry picking, you can have fun here all year long.

In winter, you can ski and snowboard at Mount Spokane. There are dozens of runs over 1,700 acres that are accessible by six ski lifts. It's open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., so you can get in some fun night skiing. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, it's a "great family ski mountain. Mt Spokane is totally underrated. Something to challenge everyone. Inexpensive too." There are a couple of day lodges with restaurants that are open every day of the season, and the Vista House at the summit of Mount Spokane is a historic granite building with great 360-degree views, where you can also get food and drinks on holidays and weekends during ski season.

Beyond downhill skiing and snowboarding, the park has over 3 dozen miles of Nordic trails that are open for cross-country skiing. There are also more than a dozen miles of groomed snowmobiling trails. You can take a cozy break during your snowy explorations with warming huts around the park, including the ones found on the nearly 8-mile Hay Ridge Loop and the 3-mile Smith Gap Loop. Keep in mind that you'll need a Sno-Park permit to access the park during winter, which is separate from the standard park pass.