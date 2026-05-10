This Scenic North American Country Is Offering Free Admission To All National Parks In Summer 2026

It's a budget-conscious traveler's dream to walk among some of North America's most stunning scenery without paying a dime. There's one country that actually allows you to do that this summer, and it's one with no shortage of gorgeous landscapes, from glacial peaks to Atlantic shorelines: Canada. In 2025, Parks Canada (an agency of the Canadian government) launched its Canada Strong Pass, a program that allows free, seasonal access to all Canadian National Parks and Historic Sites, plus a bundle of other traveler benefits. The pass is available again from June 19 to September 7 in 2026. It's a major win for those traveling on a shoestring budget, especially since traveling across Canada, with its vast distances and remote destinations, can itself add up in costs.

Canadian National Parks typically have admission fees of around $10 to $15, which the Canada Strong Pass waives. It comes with numerous other money-saving perks, too, including a 25% discount on camping and accommodations at nationally managed sites, free lockage at historic waterways, discounts on VIA Rail trains, and discounts on museum admissions.

If you're an avid summer explorer, the savings can add up substantially. "I used [the pass] last year to get free entry into the national parks and a massive discount on a VIA Rail trip across the Maritimes, which saved me about $400 on my vacation budget," one Reddit user shared. The Maritimes region, home to sites like the Cape Breton Highlands National Park that features coastal cliffs and moose, is just one of the nature-filled destinations you could visit at a much more manageable budget with the Canada Strong Pass.