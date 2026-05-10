This Scenic North American Country Is Offering Free Admission To All National Parks In Summer 2026
It's a budget-conscious traveler's dream to walk among some of North America's most stunning scenery without paying a dime. There's one country that actually allows you to do that this summer, and it's one with no shortage of gorgeous landscapes, from glacial peaks to Atlantic shorelines: Canada. In 2025, Parks Canada (an agency of the Canadian government) launched its Canada Strong Pass, a program that allows free, seasonal access to all Canadian National Parks and Historic Sites, plus a bundle of other traveler benefits. The pass is available again from June 19 to September 7 in 2026. It's a major win for those traveling on a shoestring budget, especially since traveling across Canada, with its vast distances and remote destinations, can itself add up in costs.
Canadian National Parks typically have admission fees of around $10 to $15, which the Canada Strong Pass waives. It comes with numerous other money-saving perks, too, including a 25% discount on camping and accommodations at nationally managed sites, free lockage at historic waterways, discounts on VIA Rail trains, and discounts on museum admissions.
If you're an avid summer explorer, the savings can add up substantially. "I used [the pass] last year to get free entry into the national parks and a massive discount on a VIA Rail trip across the Maritimes, which saved me about $400 on my vacation budget," one Reddit user shared. The Maritimes region, home to sites like the Cape Breton Highlands National Park that features coastal cliffs and moose, is just one of the nature-filled destinations you could visit at a much more manageable budget with the Canada Strong Pass.
How the Canada Strong Pass works and where to go
Taking advantage of the Canada Strong Pass at a National Park couldn't be more straightforward. You don't actually need a physical or digital pass. You simply enter any of the national parks between the eligible dates and don't have to pay a thing. Just make sure the park you're going to is a national park and not a provincial or municipal park (to which the pass doesn't apply). Also, while you can enter the parks at no cost, you'll still have to pay for things like camping (albeit discounted), tours, fishing licenses, and parking.
There are two discounts tied to the Canada Strong Pass that have an important caveat: For the museum and VIA Rail discounts, it only applies if you're 24 or under. Anyone aged 18 to 24 gets 25% off economy class train tickets and 50% off admission to various participating museums. Those 17 and under get free access to both.
With the knowledge that you can go to any national park in Canada for free, the most daunting step is figuring out where exactly to go. If you're coming from the U.S. and really want to save on travel costs, you could pick somewhere that's drivable and bypass a plane ticket. In the Pacific Northwest, you have access to the towering mountains of Canada's western provinces. From Spokane, Washington, it's about a 6.5-hour drive to Mount Revelstoke National Park, a lesser-known park that's like a mini Banff without the crowds. Meanwhile, the Northeastern U.S. is close to Québec's river valleys and the Maritimes. From New York City, you could get to Mont-Saint-Bruno National Park outside of Montréal in just over six hours by car.