Hidden In Itasca State Park Is A Unique Minnesota Glacier Lake With Campgrounds And Crystal-Clear Waters
Minnesota's Itasca State Park is perhaps best-known as the birthplace of the iconic Mississippi River. The river's headwaters originate in the beautiful Lake Itasca, a unique glacier lake hidden away in the 32,000-acre reserve. With crystal-clear waters and campgrounds near the shoreline, the lake is a natural wonder for travelers to explore, and a popular destination for hiking, boating, fishing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.
Glacial activity led to the formation of Lake Itasca around 14,000 years ago, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Nature carved the valleys that characterize the region's landscape, then melting water filled them in, per the USGS. The Mississippi River, it's worth noting, is much older — 70 million years old, more or less — and its course has changed over time. Today, the waterway starts at the crystalline Lake Itasca, the striking centerpiece of Minnesota's oldest state park and the origin of the river's 2,552-mile journey to the Gulf.
Swim, boat, and fish on Lake Itasca
There are many ways to get out and enjoy Lake Itasca. A great place to start your adventure and learn about everything the state park has to offer is the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, which stays open year-round. In summer, go for a swim at the lake's dedicated swimming beach, or cast a line in the water from the lake's accessible fishing pier (a permit is required, and you can get one online).
In the warmer months, Itasca Sports operates a rental kiosk at a boat access point on the lake. It's a convenient spot to borrow a canoe, kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or pontoon boat (from $12 per hour for simpler equipment and $60 per hour for pontoons, plus gas surcharges). The outfitter also rents bicycles ($8 per hour) if you'd rather pedal along the paved bike trail that runs along the lakefront.
Itasca Sports' lakeside location is open daily in summer, with more limited hours in spring and fall. In winter, the business moves inside the Forest Inn, a historic building that houses the park's gift shop and warming house, offering cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals on weekends ($5 to $8 per show). The visitor center also lends snowshoes to visitors on weekdays, for a fee, for those who'd like to take in lake views from the park's trails in winter. If you're interested in more snowy fun, check out the state parks where rangers loan out snowshoes for free.
Camping by the lake at Minnesota's oldest state park
You can camp near the lakeshore at one of two seasonal campgrounds, both of which are located within easy distance of the park's main Camping and Lodging office (also open seasonally). Pine Ridge Campground is slightly set back from the water, but offers easy access to the Mississippi River's headwaters via a hiking trail. It has spacious, shaded campsites from $25 per night, plus taxes and fees. Bear Paw Campground is set right on the edge of Lake Itasca, and some campsites have water views. Same as at Pine Ridge, the nightly fee starts at $25 per night, plus taxes and fees. Reservations are available online. If you're looking for a place to pitch a tent in winter, try Lake Bemidji State Park, Minnesota's state park for year-round camping and lake fun.
Whether you're staying overnight or not, you'll need to enter Itasca State Park to access Lake Itasca. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and the day-use fee is $7 per vehicle. The park is about a four-hour drive northwest of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the Midwest airport widely recognized as North America's best. If you're driving up from the Twin Cities, pick up picnic supplies on the way into the park at Hugo's Family Marketplace in Park Rapids, MN.