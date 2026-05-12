Hidden In Itasca State Park Is A Unique Minnesota Glacier Lake With Campgrounds And Crystal-Clear Waters

There are many ways to get out and enjoy Lake Itasca. A great place to start your adventure and learn about everything the state park has to offer is the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, which stays open year-round. In summer, go for a swim at the lake's dedicated swimming beach, or cast a line in the water from the lake's accessible fishing pier (a permit is required, and you can get one online).

In the warmer months, Itasca Sports operates a rental kiosk at a boat access point on the lake. It's a convenient spot to borrow a canoe, kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or pontoon boat (from $12 per hour for simpler equipment and $60 per hour for pontoons, plus gas surcharges). The outfitter also rents bicycles ($8 per hour) if you'd rather pedal along the paved bike trail that runs along the lakefront.

Itasca Sports' lakeside location is open daily in summer, with more limited hours in spring and fall. In winter, the business moves inside the Forest Inn, a historic building that houses the park's gift shop and warming house, offering cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals on weekends ($5 to $8 per show). The visitor center also lends snowshoes to visitors on weekdays, for a fee, for those who'd like to take in lake views from the park's trails in winter. If you're interested in more snowy fun, check out the state parks where rangers loan out snowshoes for free.