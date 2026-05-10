New Hampshire's Walkable Pier And Boardwalk On Lake Winnipesaukee Has Nostalgia-Filled Stalls And Shops

Along Winnipesaukee Pier, you'll find multiple stalls for pontoon rentals and boat tours. A full-day rental of a standard pontoon boat, which fits up to 10 guests, will cost about $570, as of this writing. Pontooners are able to jet around at up to 30 miles per hour, and even fish from the sides. If you'd like to explore New Hampshire's largest lake with a certified captain, you can reserve a boat tour through Daleys Adventure, which also launches from Winnipesaukee Pier. Prices depend on the size of the tour but range from around $265 to $425 for one hour, with adjusted pricing as you add additional time.

There are dozens of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, with one former guest writing, "[The captain] also took us all tubing (had tears streaming down our faces from laughing so hard), brought us to well-known spots to chill in the sandbar, and even let us make a pit stop for more drinks when we ran out!"

Just across the street from Winnipesaukee Pier, you'll find even more nostalgia-filled stalls. Check out the Half Moon Family Fun Center for arcade games and bumper cars or Cook's Candy Kitchen for homemade sweets. All are within just a few feet of one another. Weirs Beach is also just a couple of blocks away. Although you can certainly walk along Lakeside Avenue to get to the white sand, there's also a designated boardwalk beside Laconia's railroad tracks.