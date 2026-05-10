New Hampshire's Walkable Pier And Boardwalk On Lake Winnipesaukee Has Nostalgia-Filled Stalls And Shops
Waterfront cities like Laconia, New Hampshire, have been popular vacation destinations since the mid-1800s. Visitors traveled from far and wide to enjoy Lake Winnipesaukee, the state's largest lake, a getaway of beaches and cute villages in the White Mountain foothills. Boardwalks, piers, and even a train line quickly sprang up to accommodate them. Although plenty has changed over the centuries — the train no longer stops in Laconia, for instance, and grand hotels have long since shut down — the character of the old days has remained. You'll find nostalgia-filled stalls and shops near the water in Laconia, home to everything from arcade games to freshly-churned ice cream.
Winnipesaukee Pier, which has a history that dates back to the early 1900s, is one of the city's longest-standing attractions. Today it's still home to boat rentals and waterfront amusement, although the old-fashioned row boats have been upgraded to jet skis. Near this walkable pier, there's also a quarter-mile boardwalk that stretches beside Weirs Beach, positioned strategically between the water and the old train tracks, and offering several places where you can step down to the sand and cool off in the water.
Things to do along Winnipesaukee Pier and the surrounding boardwalks
Along Winnipesaukee Pier, you'll find multiple stalls for pontoon rentals and boat tours. A full-day rental of a standard pontoon boat, which fits up to 10 guests, will cost about $570, as of this writing. Pontooners are able to jet around at up to 30 miles per hour, and even fish from the sides. If you'd like to explore New Hampshire's largest lake with a certified captain, you can reserve a boat tour through Daleys Adventure, which also launches from Winnipesaukee Pier. Prices depend on the size of the tour but range from around $265 to $425 for one hour, with adjusted pricing as you add additional time.
There are dozens of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor, with one former guest writing, "[The captain] also took us all tubing (had tears streaming down our faces from laughing so hard), brought us to well-known spots to chill in the sandbar, and even let us make a pit stop for more drinks when we ran out!"
Just across the street from Winnipesaukee Pier, you'll find even more nostalgia-filled stalls. Check out the Half Moon Family Fun Center for arcade games and bumper cars or Cook's Candy Kitchen for homemade sweets. All are within just a few feet of one another. Weirs Beach is also just a couple of blocks away. Although you can certainly walk along Lakeside Avenue to get to the white sand, there's also a designated boardwalk beside Laconia's railroad tracks.
Places to eat and sleep near the Lake Winnipesaukee boardwalk
After a busy day out on the water, you can refuel at one of the city's waterfront restaurants. There's Dox on Winnipesaukee Pier, which has a menu of American comforts and live music during the summer. Tower Hill Tavern also hosts regular live shows. You can even enjoy a meal aboard a Mount Washington Sunday Brunch Cruise, which lasts about three hours and takes you past Lake Winnipesaukee's most scenic attractions. It even affords cruisers the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the many trails that extend up Mount Washington, known as "America's Everest."
As you explore Laconia's boardwalks and piers, keep in mind that most places to grab a bite or a quick cone are only open during the summer. The same goes for boats and bumper cars. In June, Laconia hosts one of its most popular annual events: Motorcycle Week. It dates back to 1916, making it the oldest motorcycle rally in the U.S. and — like most things here — full of nostalgic nods to the past.
Whether you're here to explore the boardwalk and check out the beach, or you're in town for a larger event, there are plenty of stays in Laconia within walking distance of the water. You can book a room at Half Moon Hotel & Cottage, which is less than a 10-minute walk from Weirs Beach, or opt for the Lakeview Inn, just a few feet away. There's also Meredith, New Hampshire, a charming town between idyllic lakes and home to plenty of activities, just a 10-minute drive away.