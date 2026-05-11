8 Walkable Beach Towns In Italy Where You Can Skip The Car
The Mediterranean has beckoned travelers for centuries with its distinctly pleasant climate, glorious turquoise waters, tantalizing cuisine, and relaxing beaches. Italy is among the most popular vacation destinations in Europe, attracting over 46 million visitors each year with its ancient cities and 4,700 miles of picturesque coastline. The sheer amount of beach options in Italy is overwhelming even for the most seasoned traveler, but the decision can be even more stressful when you are planning a car-free vacation. Rest assured, one of the highlights of Italian travel is that you can get around almost everywhere without worrying about an expensive car rental.
The Italian rail system is one of the best in the world, and many of Italy's top towns were designed thousands of years before the invention of the automobile. Skip the car and take a stroll through the winding streets and coastal promenades that define the Italian coastline.
It can be difficult to choose which walkable Italian beach town to visit. Down south, the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia lure vacationers with their ancient architecture and rich ties to North African culture. The northwestern coastal region of Liguria is home to one of the most beautiful oceanfront national parks in the world — Cinque Terre — as well as the chic Italian Riviera. Italy's east coast is less trafficked but offers excellent sandy beach resort towns and relaxed vibes, like in Pescara and Bari. It's hard to go wrong, but here are some of the best, no car required.
Monterosso Al Mare, Liguria
The northern gateway to Cinque Terre is the most walkable town in the UNESCO World Heritage Site and national park — visitors can get around without having to worry about the gradient hills and staircases that characterize the area. Unlike the rest of Cinque Terre, Monterosso also has a sprawling sand beach at the base of town that makes for a perfect place to lounge after a long day of hiking, boating, and exploring. This town is also the perfect launch point to start the Sentiero Azzurro, one of Italy's best walking routes.
Bari, Puglia
On the opposite side of the country lies Bari, a small, charming city with some of the most spectacular beaches in Puglia. Stay downtown in Bari Vecchia to be near the iconic Strada delle Orechiette, where local vendors gather to roll and sell the fresh, ear-shaped pasta. This compact neighborhood is also the most walkable in town, with shops, grocery stores, and restaurants all easily accessible on foot. The best beaches in Bari can be reached by a 20-minute tram ride to Bari Parco Sud. Pane e Pomodoro — which translates to "bread and tomato" — is one of the most highly rated.
Ortigia, Sicily
Ortigia is a small island known as a "Walker's Paradise," according to Walk Score. The entire island is under a mile long, making a car practically useless in this UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are few places with more ancient history than Ortigia, with roots and relics dating back over 5,000 years to Greek and Roman times. Although small in size, Ortigia has several beaches and two coastal walking trails, as well as mesmerizing historic sites such as Castello Maniace and the Temple of Apollo. Do note, however, that most of the beaches here are quite rocky — though it doesn't seem to stop people from lounging under the sun.
Alghero, Sardinia
Alghero is a prominent, extremely walkable town in Sardinia with one of the few airports on the island. The town's strong Catalan roots can be seen in its cuisine, architecture, and even its street signs, which read in both Italian and Algherese Catalan. Alghero even gained the nickname "Barceloneta" for its close ties to the alluring Spanish city. We recommend staying in the compact historic center — this pedestrian-only zone is perfect for a vacation free of the hum of automobiles. Alghero is also a fantastic base to explore Asinara National Park, Italy's secret, car-free escape. You'll find plenty of beaches nearby that are accessible on foot or via transit, including Maria Pia and Lido di San Giovanni.
Positano, Campania
Located south of Naples is the Amalfi Coast gateway of Positano. This pedestrian-focused town is built into a large hill, with shops and restaurants cascading down toward the umbrella-clad beach, Positano Spiaggia Grande. Another popular beach accessible on foot is the less crowded Fornillo Beach. The winding streets and steep descents make tackling this town by car nearly impossible. When you're tired of walking everywhere, charter a boat or rent a kayak to see the exquisite coastline from the sea. Positano also has some of the best dining on the Amalfi coast, with cuisine that features handmade pasta, fresh seafood, and lemon in everything from spaghetti to aperitifs.
Sanremo, Liguria
You may have heard of this vibrant town on Italy's French border due to the extremely popular music festival that shares its name with the host city. But rest assured, if you visit outside of February, this stunning beach town doesn't see as much foot traffic as others on the Riviera. Sanremo is a highly walkable destination with a range of beaches reachable on foot, including the downtown Foce Beach, Lungomare Imperatrice along the 1.2-mile-long promenade, and the spacious Bagni Morgana.
Trieste, Friuli-Venezia Giulia
Located less than two hours from Venice, this tranquil port city near the Croatian border is perfect for travelers seeking a peaceful Italian getaway without sacrificing walkability. Trieste has been ruled by multiple kingdoms in its time, from the Habsburgs to the Venetians, and today this history can be found in everything from the cuisine to the beaches conveniently placed in the city center, like Bagno Marino, better known as "La Lanterna". Trieste is extremely walkable with a compact downtown and moderate hills, making it easy to skip the car.
Cefalu, Sicily
The island of Sicily makes the list again, but this time with one of the most evocative beach towns on the Italian coast — Cefalu. This under-the-radar, crowd-free Italian destination with a pedestrian-friendly old town is where Italians go to vacation. It features narrow, historic streets, a prominent sand beach at the foot of town called the Spiaggia di Cefalu, and a vibrant nightlife scene, especially in the summertime. Another popular beach in the heart of old town is the Spiaggia di Porto Vecchio. The main downtown is a fairly flat, manageable walk. Like all of the beach towns on this list, you can easily skip the car and enjoy your vacation on foot.