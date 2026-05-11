8 Walkable Beach Towns In Italy Where You Can Skip The Car

The Mediterranean has beckoned travelers for centuries with its distinctly pleasant climate, glorious turquoise waters, tantalizing cuisine, and relaxing beaches. Italy is among the most popular vacation destinations in Europe, attracting over 46 million visitors each year with its ancient cities and 4,700 miles of picturesque coastline. The sheer amount of beach options in Italy is overwhelming even for the most seasoned traveler, but the decision can be even more stressful when you are planning a car-free vacation. Rest assured, one of the highlights of Italian travel is that you can get around almost everywhere without worrying about an expensive car rental.

The Italian rail system is one of the best in the world, and many of Italy's top towns were designed thousands of years before the invention of the automobile. Skip the car and take a stroll through the winding streets and coastal promenades that define the Italian coastline.

It can be difficult to choose which walkable Italian beach town to visit. Down south, the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia lure vacationers with their ancient architecture and rich ties to North African culture. The northwestern coastal region of Liguria is home to one of the most beautiful oceanfront national parks in the world — Cinque Terre — as well as the chic Italian Riviera. Italy's east coast is less trafficked but offers excellent sandy beach resort towns and relaxed vibes, like in Pescara and Bari. It's hard to go wrong, but here are some of the best, no car required.